I was hunkered down in the bottom of a waterlogged trench, shivering uncontrollably. A rivulet of cold rain was trickling down the back of my neck. My arms were wrapped around my legs, pulling them tight against my chest. My khaki jacket and mud-splattered pants were sopping wet. My feet ached inside sodden boots and my fingers were numb.
A yellow-orange glow in the eastern sky heralded the beginning of another day. The intensifying sunlight was beginning to illuminate the wispy undersides of the overhead clouds and highlight a narrow band of showers falling from the largest remnant of a disintegrating thundercloud. My view of the rising sun was partially obstructed by the splintered limbs and shattered trunks of half a dozen nearby trees. No birds were singing. There was only an eerie silence.
When I stood up to flex my cramped legs, I was taken aback by the panorama before me: a vast pockmarked muddy wasteland littered with a scattering of denuded trees, a perfusion of interlocking barbwire entanglements; opposing networks of sandbag-reinforced trenches; and most distressing of all, a plethora of crosses and headstones. The scene was so heartbreaking there seemed to be nothing else to do but pray. I closed my eyes and pleaded for the soldiers to be resurrected, to once again be able to gossip, laugh and swear. Then I slowly turned from side to side listening for the sound of their voices, but all I heard was my own shallow breathing.
When I opened my eyes, the crosses and burial markers were still there, still fading in and out of sight as the morning mist drifted across the desolate landscape. My naïve prayer had gone unanswered. While I was despondently staring at the slow moving mist, my mind conjured up a bittersweet illusion. Whenever a thin veil of the silver-grey fog partially obscured a group of burial markers, the crosses and headstones would transform into ghostly images of children at play. Other chaotic ideas competed for my attention but I was too overwhelmed to focus my mind.
While brushing a tear from my cheek, I noticed a solitary poppy plant just beyond the trench. It was rooted in a helmet-sized patch of sod that was surrounded by churned up soil. I clambered out of the trench and then used my pocket knife to cut the spindly stem a few inches below the drooping bud. The protective sepals had already split and the bud was on the verge of blooming. While I was admiring the intricate dew-embellished folds in the partially exposed red petals, a dark liquid oozed out of the end of the stem and dripped onto my right palm. A searing pain instantly shot through my hand. I dropped the poppy and ran back toward the trench. While in midstride, my eyes opened.
———
I sat bolt upright. I was in a warm dry bed. Blinking in disbelief, I scanned the unlit room. The pale light of dawn was beginning to filter through the window curtains. To my astonishment, I was in my own bedroom. My heart was pounding.
After shaking my head in an effort to clear away the confusion, I examined my right hand in the dim light. There was no blood, only a dark red stain in the centre of my palm. I turned my hand over, expecting to see a bullet-sized exit wound. There was no mark, not even a scratch. Suddenly I realized the agonizing pain that had previously paralyzed my hand was now merely a prickly pins-and-needles sensation. I turned on the bedside lamp and examined my hand more closely. What I had thought was a bloodstain was actually a miniature tattoo of a flower in full bloom: a Remembrance Day poppy. I gazed at the tattoo for a long time while my mind began a futile search for a logical explanation of how this exquisite poppy could have gotten there.
———
When I finally awoke, I was looking up at the living room ceiling. It was obvious that I had been fast asleep in my recliner. I glanced down at my right palm and was amazed to see the poppy tattoo was gone. My dream had been so vivid, so unforgettable; I was reluctant to concede the whole experience had been pure fantasy. After taking a couple minutes to organize my thoughts, I got up from my chair, went to the hall closet, removed the poppy from the lapel of my jacket, and placed it in the palm of my right hand. While I was reflecting on the historical symbolism of the poppy, red for blood and black for grief, I felt tears running down my cheeks.
About the Author
Lloyd Atkins is a Vernon reader and regular contributor.
About the story
In the First World War, my wife’s grandfather was hit by shrapnel just to the left of his heart. The stainless steel shaving mirror in his breast pocket saved his life.
The shrapnel is still embedded in that mirror and is a prized family keepsake. It serves as a reminder how chance plays such a large role in our lives. This is a fictionalized account of his experiences.