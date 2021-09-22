In the recent federal election campaign, several of the parties promised to eliminate the fossil fuel industry and replace it with renewable energy.
First step would be to eliminate subsidies to the oil and gas sector which were reported by “The Narwhal” magazine to be $18 billion in 2020.
Secondly, put a moratorium on further expansion of Alberta tar sands mining. After this it gets tricky and is much easier said than done.
A recent precedent for shutting down an industry is the 1992 Cod Moratorium in Newfoundland and Labrador. Thirty thousand workers were thrown out of work. They received financial support until 1998, but were required to take training courses and look for jobs in other industries.
There was no compensation for boat owners, or processing plants. Many outports were devastated. Although most Newfoundlanders knew cod stocks were plummeting, few expected the industry to be shut down and did little to prepare for it. Unemployment remained high for years.
In Alberta and Saskatchewan there must be a “just transition” to protect both workers, industry and taxpayers. The federal party leaders seem to suggest oil and gas workers would simply leave their jobs and pick up in the renewable energy field.
This may be easy for trades such as say welders, pipefitters and carpenters. It seems to ignore those with skills tied to the fossil fuel industry, such as heavy equipment operators or rig workers.
There does not seem to be a plan to deal with those sectors specific to the “traditional” industry. What about the exploration, drilling and seismic companies whose expertise does not shift to the solar, geothermal or wind turbine industry?
Drilling companies and geologists may find a market in geothermal projects, but I doubt the new capacity would scale up to the current levels. If underground carbon sequestering technology proves to be viable, jobs for geologists and drillers may be available.
There is a dramatic difference in the federal parties’ pipeline policies.
The NDP and Greens oppose all pipelines. The Liberals are half in as they need to complete the recently purchased Trans-Mountain pipeline or look pretty lame if they do not.
The Conservatives are all in, supporting Trans-Mountain, re-starting Northern Gateway and expanding LNG exports. (These seems to make their emission goals unattainable.)
The long-term outlook does not look good for Alberta in particular. To meet our greenhouse gas emission goals, fossil fuel production is going to be greatly reduced.
In a transition to renewable energy sources, Alberta loses all of its current advantage of having a seemingly endless supply of oil, gas and bitumen, some of which will likely be stranded.
Alberta has no strategic advantage for renewable energy as all of its neighbours get similar amounts of sun and wind to create their own energy.
I am writing this column before the federal election results are known. For those of us suffering through heat domes and wildfires in BC, and floods elsewhere, the climate crisis is top of mind. The “transition” appears to be inevitable no matter which party has won.
The sooner the provincial governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan realize the days of a robust fossil fuel industry are numbered and adjust their policies accordingly, the easier the journey will be.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.