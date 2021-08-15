With two kilometres of track, 1,900 hand-painted houses and 19,000 “little people,” the Osoyoos Model Railway, tucked away in the town’s industrial area, is easily worth the drive.
Sadly, the family that owns the popular attraction announced that the doors will close for good Sept. 7.
The obstacles of operating a tourist-based business during COVID proved too challenging.
If you’ve never been to the museum or, if you just want to take it in for one final time, I highly recommend it for all train buffs and those who want to be kids at heart.
It’s always ranked high on Trip Advisor and was even featured in prominence in an episode of “The Amazing Race Canada.”
At $9 and $5.50 for ages 12 and under, it’s a bargain. The railroad is open Monday through Saturday.
—
I ordered a Henry Mancini compilation from my favourite independent music store as a birthday gift for my father.
“Have you ever heard of Henry Mancini?,” I cheekily asked the young clerks.
“Yes,” but they weren’t sure from where.
“The Pink Panther” theme, everybody knows that famous piece of music. With Mancini, however, I prefer to think of the opening images of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with Audrey Hepburn.
—-
I can identify with today’s “Sharp Edges’ column by Jim Taylor about losing school classmates over the years.
I’m a bit younger than Jim (I was born in 1965) and in this past year, three former classmates from my Grade 8 year (from about 60 students) died — all from natural causes and none from COVID-19.
A friend sent me a message on social media. I did a quick Google search of the obituaries and indeed, all three men had passed away (two from cancer, another from a heart condition.)
It’s a strange feeling. It had been many years since I spoke with them last. I now wish that I had stayed in touch.
—-
My question about the federal election is, what happens if we end up with another minority government? Does that mean an election in another 18 months?
—-
Here’s some great news. After 14 years, the oddest couple in the history of recorded music is bringing out a sophomore album. Alison Krauss and Robert Plant are soon releasing “Raise the Roof,” their long overdue follow-up to “Raising Sand,” which won six Grammys including Album of the Year.
The new album will include covers by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint and The Everly Brothers. Any album that includes a Merle Haggard song sounds like a winner.
—-
One of the many unfortunate things about the pandemic is that it has pitted nice people against other nice people. Albertans versus British Columbians. Canadians versus Americans. Maritimers versus Quebecers. Kelowna versus Penticton. It doesn’t need to be like this.
—-
BC Liberal leadership hopeful Kevin Falcon, I understand, was in Penticton on Thursday. The media wasn’t invited.
—-
Thanks to everyone who works so hard with the (George) Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland each year. This year, due to relaxed COVID regulations, the Ryga events are both online with some in-person options. The week-long festival, in recognition of one of Canada’s greats playwrights (“The Ecstasy of Rita Joe”) begins today. For a full list of performances and workshops, as well as tickets and pricing, visit: rygafest.ca.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.