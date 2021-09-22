Thank you from the Summerland food bank
Dear Editor:
The Summerland Food Bank & Resource Centre Society purchased the vacant lot next to Summerland United Church last year.
We did this with the significant help of an anonymous donor who advanced us a mortgage on extremely generous terms.
The lot was in rather poor condition with a large depression in the centre and significant weeds over most of it. We reached out to Dave Coates of Summerland Sand & Gravel, Kevin Clay of Clay Resources and Konrad, Karl and Robert Nehring from Kettle Valley Excavating. All three of these companies enthusiastically volunteered their time, equipment and supplies to level and surface our lot at no cost to our society.
This was an extremely generous contribution to us and to the community. The lot can now be used for a variety of community uses while we work with donors, local partners and the provincial government to turn it into new premises for ourselves and, hopefully, affordable downtown housing for the community.
Thank you for all the support you and the Penticton Herald provide to our benefit
John Bubb, Director
Summerland Food Bank & Resource Centre
Konanz spending not conservative
Dear Editor:
I wish to point out that, in my opinion, the Helena Konanz election campaign was anything but Conservative.
The excessive advertising in the Herald plus the extreme small and gigantic signage appearing in multiples everywhere cannot have been low cost.
Cheryl Filipenko
Penticton
Don’t buy U.S., support Canada
Dear Editor:
I am fed up with the egocentric United States of America with all its bullying and navel gazing.
We should promote tour ship connections with non-American companies if we need to kiss up to the polluting, rich embracing industry.
Don’t open the border to Americans ever again, don’t tour down there but tour elsewhere like the rest of Canada.
Don’t buy American but buy Canadian and elsewhere products.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Lack of concern for animal life
Dear Editor:
On Sept. 17, Summerland’s Planning Advisory Commission discussed the proposed Oasis development. The foreshore of this proposed development contains the habitat of the Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel.
The B.C. government has stated this mussel is one of the world’s most endangered animals. On May 25, 2015, a resolution was adopted by Municipal Council that “the environmental planner attend a future meeting to provide further information” (about the endangered mussel). This report has not been made public and strangely was not presented at Friday’s commission meeting.
In addition, the commission members were told that a previous council had cancelled Summerland’s head lease agreement (local control of dock/marina applications).
Wrong.
Council did not cancel this agreement. On March 26, 2007, a resolution was adopted by Municipal Council which stated that “Council direct staff to negotiate a new head lease.” Within three weeks, municipal staff did the exact opposite. Staff cancelled the agreement.
The B.C. Land Title and Survey office in Kamloops: was contacted: too late, cancelled.
Prior to a public hearing, staff should explain to the public why, unilaterally, the head lease agreement was cancelled.
And the environmental planner’s report on the endangered mussel should be released to the public.
David E. Gregory
Summerland
Fighting a war under Charter
Dear Editor:
Columnist Bill Stollery and others believe that we were doing peacekeeping in Afghanistan. We were actually there fighting a war under the NATO Charter.
Peacekeepers are well versed in Rules of Engagement. They operate with consent of host nations, and the basic ROE is that force can only be used in self-defence.
Peacekeeping has now shifted to more chaotic internal conflicts where soldiers must engage with civilians and uncontrolled armed elements, and things are a lot murkier.
ROE are essential in military operations other than conventional warfare where an enemy is readily identifiable. In conventional warfare conduct towards an enemy comes under the provisions of the Geneva Convention and national laws.
Afghanistan was a counter-insurgency war which was characterized by small unit actions. ROE were essential to avoid confusion and inappropriate use of force when the enemy was indistinguishable from the civilian population.
An individual might appear in a vehicle as a peaceful farmer, only to re-appear in the same vehicle carrying weapons or taking hostile action.
I worked as a training consultant throughout the Afghanistan War, and great emphasis was put on ROE. If anything, ROE were restrictive to the point where needless casualties were sustained and opportunities to engage highly probable threats were declined.
The Taliban had no such ROE, and were free to initiate action in circumstances favorable to themselves. Civilian casualties were not a consideration.
The Taliban are now consolidating and re-establishing their fundamentalist regime where rights and freedoms are non-existent. They rule by force and intimidation. A repressive regime has no accountability.
ROE, laws and prohibitions aren’t a 100 percent solution. If they were, we wouldn’t have any crime or policing.
Some will decide to operate beyond the rules, and leadership must react to dynamic and unforeseen situations outside of ROE.
Soldiers have de-personalized and demonized their enemies since the dawn of time. Psychologists say it makes killing easier. The veneer of civilization becomes very thin in combat. It’s impossible to be unbiased towards an enemy who has killed your companions.
This seems atavistic, but it’s understandable.
Emotions detract from operational effectiveness when an enemy must be out-thought and out-fought. Leaders are always obliged to prevent troops from acting on personal impulses.
Soldiers operate in conditions of extreme stress where actions must often be taken with incomplete information under the press of time. It’s remarkable that they get things right as often as they do.
John Thompson
Kaleden