To understand the world today, you might look in an unlikely place – fairy tales. They may seem outdated, coming from a time
when people naively believed that animals could talk, trees were alive, and an Almighty God in heaven actively meddled in Earthly affairs.
And yet we continue to tell those stories, and – to some extent– to believe them.
Perhaps, at some subliminal level, we recognize that they encapsulate fundamental truths about life – even in our modern world.
Hansel and Gretel, for example, recognizes that adding a new person to an existing group always creates tensions.
Typically, the old stories blame a “wicked stepmother.” Probably because women died in childbirth, so papa brought home a new baby-producer. But it could be any new arrival upsets the status quo.
Similarly, Goldilocks gave me a new perception of how things go wrong.
Goldilocks, you remember, found the porridge too hot or too cold. The bed too hard or too soft. The chair too big or too small.
But somehow, between those extremes, she found the “just right” state.
My book (SIN: a New Understanding of
Virtue and Vice) argued that “just right” was the true basis of morality and ethics. Not sets of rigid rules.
Somehow we know when any behaviour has been taken too far. Executive salaries, for example. Violent protests. Child abuse or child neglect.
The traditional Seven Deadly Sins rightly condemn pride, anger, gluttony, laziness... But they don’t realize that these vices are simply extremes of virtues.
Sloth prompts human to invent to labour-saving devices. Righteous anger fuels justice movements.
We celebrate with feasts for special occasions; gluttony takes that love of food to an extreme.
Even good things, taken to an extreme, become harmful.
The extreme may be too much, or too little. Too much water, we drown; too little, we die of thirst. Too much fire, we burn; too little, we freeze. Too close a relationship, stifling; too distant a relationship, loneliness.
In abstract terms, “good” always lies somewhere between two extremes. Like Goldilocks, we find “just right” by trial and error.
Little Red Riding Hood seems to me to reflect today’s environmental crisis. For 200 years, industrialization has given us a standard of living denied even to oriental potentates in the past.
We bought into the fairy tale that what’s good for General Motors must be good for America. Daddy Warbucks will save us; scientists and engineers can solve anything.
Far from being a kindly matriarch showering us with gifts, we’re realizing that the industrial world has polluted our air, our water, our land. She has unfairly distributed health, wealth, and security.
Everyone has gained a little, true. But a few have profited enormously – whether in the world as a whole, or in individual nations.
We have subdued the earth and dominated it, as Genesis told us to do.
To show gratitude for grandma’s generosity, Little Red Riding Hood brings an offering – a basketful of material goods.
Then Granny flings aside the covers and reveals herself as a big bad wolf.
The industrial developments we once idolized are creating an unliveable world for us. The grandmother we used to adore will eat us alive. And we’re wishing for a mighty hunter to slay the wicked wolf.
Some people turn to government as that hunter. Others see government itself as a wicked wolf. The truckers’ convoy to Ottawa, last year. The vandals who stormed U.S. Congress. The Yellow Jackets in France. All see government as a threat.
Even if it hides under a democratic duvet, showering dollars on a multitude of grandchildren.
Like the wolf, you see, governments have big ears and big eyes (think of Orwell’s Big Brother). And it has big teeth, that can bite your bank account, strangle your business, and tax you into bankruptcy.
In a world where nothing seems to work the way it should, some rebel groups imagine themselves as the mighty hunter.
Others pin their hopes on something like Cinderella’s fairy godmother. A large segment of Christianity, for example, expects Jesus to come back and set everything right.
Poof! No more wicked wolves. No more wicked stepmothers. Ever.
And they all lived happily ever after.
Which also sounds like a fairy tale expectation to me.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca