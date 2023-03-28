A few days ago, Britain’s Spectator magazine did a tremendous job of summing up all the intrigue, machinations, politics, and noise surrounding Chinese interference in Canadian elections.
And it came to a remarkable conclusion.
“There are those who bemoan declining trust in our leaders. Here we see the damage that can be done by a leader who does not trust the public,” wrote their correspondent Sam Dunning. “(Justin) Trudeau did not trust Canadians to know that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) may have forked out $1 million in an effort to gain his affection; that Canadian security officials believe a serving MP is a tool of Beijing; or that Canadian voters of Chinese descent feel intimidated by the CCP in their own country; or that visiting Chinese students were allegedly told by the Chinese embassy to go out and campaign for his party or be sent home for punishment.
“If you believe that public information is the best guard against an interference campaign that extends to the grassroots, then this distrust is nothing but inexcusable.”
But once you view Trudeau’s actions through the lens of him not trusting Canadians then all sorts of things become clear. Because why would you need to trust Canadians when you can trust yourself to govern your actions? It is this obdurate thinking that has been a perennial problem for the Liberals, the arrogance that infects them once in power, the belief in their own innate goodness, the self justification that reasons that they are not unethical, just occasionally misunderstood.
Trudeau and other senior Liberals can justify their bad behaviour with the excuse that they acted with the best of intentions.
Such conceit has been on display from the beginning. In March 2016, five months after first being elected prime minister, Trudeau and his family flew to the Aga Khan’s private holiday home on Bells Cay in the Bahamas, one of several vacations. At the time, the Aga Khan was lobbying the Trudeau government for money. The ethics commissioner found that Trudeau’s actions had contravened four sections of the Conflict of Interest Act.
But when the ethics report was released, Trudeau tried to justify his actions by saying, “I always considered the Aga Khan to be a close family friend.”
Bizarrely, Trudeau did not understand that it was just as much a conflict of interest to vacation on the private island of a friend who was also heavily lobbying his government for funds.
Trudeau’s other justification was, “The commissioner’s report this morning makes it very clear that I should have taken precautions and cleared my vacations and dealings with the Aga Khan in advance.”
The implication being that the vacation was all above board, he’d just failed to clear it in advance. But the thrust of the ethics commissioner’s report was that he shouldn’t have gone in the first place.
This kind of thinking is infectious. International Trade Minister Mary Ng saw no problem awarding two contracts to a company run by a close friend. When she was called out on this she first said no one told her it was unethical to give contracts to a friend, and secondly, the friend was well qualified to do the job.
See? No one is corrupt or unethical here, it’s just Canadians misinterpreting and assigning unfair and unjust motives to Liberal actions, which is why you can’t trust Canadians.
Other examples abound. For the last six months, Canadians couldn’t be trusted with knowing which member of the Canadian delegation attending the funeral for Queen Elizabeth last September stayed in a $6,000-a-night room with a private butler. The government refused to say who stayed there, Global Affairs discussed how to keep the name under wraps, and documents were redacted to keep the person’s identity secret. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation launched a legal action to discover the truth.
Only on Thursday, did Trudeau finally admit he was the mystery guest. Apparently, Canadians can’t be trusted to know how a prime minister is spending taxpayers’ money.
Then there was the case of former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould who apparently didn’t understand the importance of giving a deferred prosecution agreement to SNC-Lavalin which is why Trudeau had to remind her forcibly time and time again. In a truly damning report, the ethics commissioner accused the prime minister of “flagrant attempts to influence” the attorney general and seeking to “circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit” her decision.
To all this Trudeau shrugged his shoulders and said, “I take responsibility” but I disagree with the findings.
See? Trust me, he says, I was only telling her to do what I knew to be the right thing.
When it comes to China, we see the same ingrained paternalism. Trudeau knew there was a problem with Chinese interference; the Prime Minister’s Office had reports that Chinese money was being funnelled to Liberal candidates in federal elections, national security agencies had warned that Chinese Canadians were being recruited to assist in distributing illegal donations, and to vote for preferred candidates in nomination races.
But Trudeau’s reaction was to keep silent and keep Canadians in the dark. Why? Maybe Trudeau is a traitorous villain who allowed China to do their worst. But the more obvious explanation from his past actions is that he didn’t think Canadians needed to know. In his arrogance, he almost certainly thought he and his party were not only best to handle it, but that they could learn little from anyone else’s input.
For all Trudeau’s talk about knowing what Canadians want and how Liberals understand what Canadians need, he has shown little appreciation of how Canadians can be trusted.
For Trudeau, Canadians were always first an audience, a kind of sounding board, a mirror to reflect his imagined glory.
But Canadians never quite fulfilled that role. The public was always found wanting. The adulation was never enough, and it was never unanimous. At the end of the day, Canadians were never quite good enough for Trudeau.
Michael Higgins is a senior editor with the National Post.