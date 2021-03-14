I grew up on the edge of a sprawling conurbation in Birmingham, England. If I stood on a local hill and gazed to the east, I would see the neon orange lights of endless back streets and factories of the industrial heartland — the pumping heart of a nation. As its arteries zigzagged out to the four corners of the country. Spinning around to the west were Worcestershire and Shropshire, green and brown patterned fields whose lines and boundaries have been there for over a thousand years. It was on these hills that my aunt and her family had farmed sheep for generations. Those fascinating woolly wonders that the bible loves to describe us as.
As a young boy, I would visit the farm and watch, wide-eyed, a disturbing but fascinating process. The beloved sheep often became infested with insects, irritating them and in some cases leading to an early death if untreated. The father of the farm, a kindly, weather-worn senior with his flat tweed cap would begin his work. The treatment involved dipping the sheep in a barrel of antiseptic. The shepherd would take his crook and place it under the horns or the head of the unsuspecting creature. I would always feel a sense of worry at this moment. He then would twist the sheep upside down and drive his head and body under the healing waters. The sheep would resist, struggle and lash out, trying to escape the process from the shepherd’s hand, but they were never strong enough. The shepherd would push him under for thirty seconds and bring up. I could see their fear as they fought and gasping for breath, still trying to escape. Then the shepherd would take his staff and push him under the healing water a second time.
I imagined that the farmer wanted so desperately to be able to tell this poor little creature that everything was all right and that this was being done for his benefit and future health. We can trust in His purposes. As Jeremiah 29:11 reminds us, “For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”
For the sheep, I now understand it was just a bad day. For the shepherd, it was part of his plan to give his little creature the best. This memory comforts me when I feel I’m going through a difficulty that I do not understand. When life feels challenging and turbulent when I’m lost in the jungle in front of me, as I hack my way through problems.
I can ask, why God? And remember this reassuring moment — the Shepherd is with me and for me.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church, Kelowna.