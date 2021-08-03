One lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we must permanently adjust how we live with others. In particular, unless we find some foolproof way of verifying vaccination status, the economy, in my opinion, will grind to a halt.
Why? Well, it won’t be because of insufficient supply of the vaccine. Prime Minister Trudeau made sure that the vaccine supply problem was solved in spades.
No, the problem lies in the question of sufficient up-take of the vaccine. True, a very small percentage of individuals cannot be vaccinated because of medical conditions. But aside from these very rare cases, most Canadian aged 12 years and older can and should be fully vaccinated. When that happens, the pandemic will to all intents and purposes be vanquished.
There will have to be some way of stopping international transmission of the virus into Canada for as long as the virus runs rampant in other parts of the world, but that should not be a major logistical challenge. An internationally-recognized vaccine passport is a large part of the answer to this problem. I want mine ASAP.
But, here at home in Canada, a problem will still persist at events and activities that bring people into crowded indoor spaces: restaurants and bars, concerts, lecture halls, sporting venues. Working in close proximity to others, especially if you are providing personal services from health care to grooming in an indoor environment may also be an ongoing source of unacceptable risk.
You can’t tell if a person is vaccinated against the virus simply by looking at them and, if you ask them if they are vaccinated without requiring some proof, they might simply lie.
They could constitute a danger to others and you would not know. This danger — if I go to such and such place or event will I be exposed to the virus because unvaccinated people are present — will discourage people from doing all sorts of things. Put simply, getting vaccinated not only protects you but also everyone with whom you are in contact.
Consider first the danger to the under-12 set who cannot yet be vaccinated. Surely, it’s prudent to protect them by ensuring that all youth and adults with whom they come into contact at home or school are vaccinated.
Employers are already demanding proof of vaccination as a condition of employment —they want to protect their employees’ and customers’ health and they also want to avoid loss of income if they were shut down due to a COVID outbreak at their business. The provincial government clearly prefers that employers assume this responsibility and many are taking it up because the economic imperative is so powerful.
There’s a special challenge faced by community-minded groups who want to present a concert or lecture series throughout the upcoming academic year or sell season tickets to the local hockey team’s home games. Buying subscriptions now to an event next April or May requires a level of faith that the attendees will not be put at risk at any point during the season from unvaccinated patrons or staff.
Presenters of entertainment events can be expected to require proof of vaccination for those attending and those working in the venue. It only makes economic sense.
Access to any non-essential event or service or place of business or meeting is not a right.
If a person decides not to get vaccinated, that choice will have consequences such as precluding their being admitted to many public venues.
For the small number that are not vaccinated for medical reasons, the fact that everyone else at an event is vaccinated will afford a good degree of protection.
Employers or managers who decide not to impose vaccination requirements will eventually, if they have not already, suffer not only loss of business but potentially legal liability for failing to maintain a safe work environment.
The BC Centre for Disease Control will no doubt continue reporting cases of outbreaks leading to reputational damage as well.
Until now, there has been the excuse that not everyone had access to the vaccines; that excuse just doesn’t work anymore.
Getting vaccinated (for free!) against the virus is simply following public health advice based on exhaustive research. We don’t really have a choice if we wish to actively participate in society.
It’s time for both the federal and provincial governments to facilitate proof of vaccination so we can all enjoy the freedoms we cherish.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna. This column appears Tuesdays in The Herald.