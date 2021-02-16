This column was inspired by a security video posted by the Summerland CritterAid thrift store catching a well-dressed woman in a respectable car stealing multiple donations under the cloak of darkness. Hopefully she will soon be caught and severely punished along with a shaming picture in the media.
There are numerous knock-on effects on thrift stores as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For brevity’s sake, I will refer to the Summerland Health Auxiliary Thrift Store as my thrift store as I volunteer there. It is next door to the CritterAid Thrift Store.
There is an increased volume of donations received. People isolating at home are taking the opportunity to tidy-up and bring their unwanted items to the store. The number of available volunteers has declined as most of us are seniors. Many do not want to expose themselves to unwanted COVID risk by spending time amongst the public. Customer traffic is reduced as we are restricted to 25 shoppers each limited to 20 minutes a visit.
I thought it would be helpful to share my personal thrift store donation guidelines, which hopefully apply to all thrift stores. Let me start by saying donations are greatly appreciated. My thrift store has a protocol of storing donations outside for a couple of days to reduce the chance of infection. This results in the double handling of all items. On odd occasions we are unable to accept donations as our storage is full. I would recommend arriving early in the day to avoid being “shut-out”. Please do not drop-off outside of store hours, as sometimes bad people root through the donations, steal and leave a mess.
Please bring your small-sized donations in a box or a bag. Handling of single items is time consuming. As a rule of thumb, if the condition of the item is such that you would not buy it, then it will likely not sell in the store, so please do not bring it in. If the donation is broken and cannot be fixed with readily available parts (e.g. screws, wire or glue) we will not be able to repair it.
Each thrift store has its own list of products it does not accept, usually posted where your donations are accepted. Our store does not accept computer related equipment, but ReStore does. We do not accept safety related items such a helmets for liability reasons, but others may. If you drop off a perfectly good bicycle helmet at our thrift store it will end up being discarded. Likewise, a computer keyboard would go into electronics re-cycling.
If possible keep in mind the seasonality of your proposed donation. Floaties in December are as hard to move as Christmas trees in August.
Unfortunately, inappropriate donations end up in the dumpster, which in turn increases our disposal fees, which in turn decreases the money we can direct to worthy community needs. Recently a fellow dumped a ratty sofa at two in the morning, resulting in damage to the donation boxes. He obviously knew his action was evil, merely a way of off-loading his land-fill fees onto a charity.
The Summerland Aux. Health Store donated $1 million to Penticton Regional Hospital expansion for equipment. It is now working on its commitment of $800,000 to fund the new digital X-ray machine at the Summerland Health Centre.
Too many of your items donated is better than not enough, so let me end by saying once again your “good timely donations” are greatly appreciated.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.