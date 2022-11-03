Always depended on kindness of strangers
Dear Editor:
On Oct. 18, I wrote a letter to the editor and then headed off to Safeway.
There were bins of pumpkins outside. I wrestled with a pumpkin, still holding my cane. I was about to “give up” when a lovely long-haired blonde girl came to my rescue and asked if I need “help.”
I certainly did and, of course, I forgot my cloth bags. I shopped anyway and I was wearing a mask.
When I got to the till, the blonde girl was waiting for me. She asked if she could carry things out to the car for me. I couldn’t believe her kindness and patience to an older person.
This happened in Penticton, B.C., Canada.
An angel in disguise. Thank you. You know who you are.
Judy Preen
Penticton
Centennial Trail still needs work
Dear Editor:
Re: Centennial Trail officially opened (Herald, Nov. 1).
“The popular trail and pathway has been restored through the removal of dangerous and damaged tree...”
Did the officials actually walk the entire trail?
We live next to the trail and observed the work being done. We encourage anyone to attempt it, to see the banks that are being supported with burlap, the trees chopped and left on the bank and along the creek, the narrow path cut into the bank that only one person can hike on.
If a person drives along Peach Orchard Road, the dead and dying trees, and barren trail is heartbreaking. At one time this was a trail that we spoke about with pride.
Charlotte Kopp
Summerland
Start building a health-care system
Dear Editor:
It is nice that the provincial government is giving doctors a massive salary increase.
I don’t begrudge anyone their fair, deserved salaries. But I don’t understand how this is going to address our health care crisis.
Our health care crisis is real. Well over a million of us taxpaying citizens in B.C. do not have a family physician. I am a senior citizen and throughout my life I have been proud of Canada’s commitment to universal health care and have embraced the importance of a preventative health care approach.
I have been waiting almost two years to be assigned a family physician. About six months ago I received a call from Interior Health checking if I was still interested. My heart skipped a beat! Could it be? No, the caller was just checking to see if I still wanted to be on the waiting list.
It is a waiting list to nowhere. The health crisis is real, but universal health care in Canada is a worn-out myth from long ago. Universal health care for millions of us in B.C. consists of the hospital emergency room or addiction-focused walk-in clinics.
When you go to emergency in Penticton you are met by a sign on the wall that says: “Be grateful that anyone is here for you today.”
I am grateful, and my wife and I have been well cared for by great professionals at Emergency, but this is crazy.
Instead of radically increasing doctor salaries wouldn’t it make more sense to radically increase the number of doctors, nurse practitioners and other health workers being trained and supported?
Instead of sending everyone to Emergency, wouldn’t it make more sense to create integrated community health care practices that attend to the needs of all people, maybe even support preventive care?
The first step is to stop pretending that we have a universal health care system in B.C., and then to start building one.
Derek Evans
Penticton
Responsibility comes with peaceful protest
Dear Editor:
Re: “Convoy control plagued by power struggles, organizer tells inquiry,” by The Canadian Press (Herald, Nov. 3).
Interesting discussions in Wednesday’s Herald on the ongoing Emergencies Act inquiry. I challenge anyone who claims that evoking this Act was an unprecedented offense to The Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to have been present and living in Ottawa during this inexcusable occupation.
Still do not understand what the beef was about. The right to protest is an essential role of successful democracies, but there are limits. Cart blanche interference in the lives of others just does not resonate.
To behave immaturely and in a stupid way is OK, if that’s how you wan to be, but do it out on the back forty.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Peachland school board trustee says so long after 26 years on job
Dear Editor:
On Wednesday Oct. 26, the Central Okanagan Board of Education held its last public meeting of the 2018-2022 term. The new Board will be sworn in on Nov. 9, at which time my tenure as the Peachland/Zone II Westside School Trustee will end.
It has been an honour to serve the community of Peachland for the past 26 years, during which time many changes have taken place in the School District. Most are for the better and have supported our students and their learning.
Some, such as the closing or amalgamation of schools in the early 2000s, were, I believe, short-sighted and have contributed to the severe lack of space the district is currently experiencing.
Congratulations to the new Peachland/Zone II School Trustee, Lisa Guderyan. I hope she experiences as much satisfaction as I have serving the students and families in the Central Okanagan.
It hasn’t always been easy, but it has been rewarding. I wish the 2022-2026 Board of Education all the best as they work together on behalf of all students entrusted to their care.
Thank you to all those who have supported and encouraged me over the years. It has been a joy to work with the Peachland Elementary Parent Advisory Council (and see some of the students I met 26 years ago become parents and PAC members themselves).
Peachland is a wonderful place to live, and I intend to continue to support our community as much as I can. As President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Peachland, I am excited to see the community working together on the Hub project, and fully support our club’s involvement in the plan which will benefit all Peachlanders.
Moyra Baxter
Peachland
Councillor should do less socializing
Dear Editor:
It was great to see the online ceremony of the new Penticton on Nov. 1 from my tiny cell phone. Perfect video and sound from Abbottsford.
I was impressed with the new mayor’s vision of what has to be done to make Penticton a better place for all citizens.
Regarding Coun. James Miller, he has taken on additional responsibilities as a regional board director. One comment he made was he had a lot of friends on the regional district. Is this because he was a social butterfly in his last term? I would hope he would do less socializing and get down to business and make Penticton a better place to live and work.
Penticton has lost a great journalist as he is in conflict if he reports on his duties and others and the city business, as far as I’m concerned, being the editor of the Penticton Hearld and on council is a conflict.
Darren Red
Abbottsford
Tough to get it right with Halloween
Dear Editor:
I decided to get in the spirit, so to speak, and dress up for Halloween this year. Times have changed, and I worried about choosing a costume that would offend or be considered cultural appropriation.
After much agonizing, I thought going out as a pirate would be a pretty safe bet. I’d incorporate all the clichés: the ragged clothes, a black eye patch, a wooden leg and matching crutch, a dagger clenched between the teeth, and the obligatory parrot on the shoulder. I would be the envy of every kid on the block.
But then I would have to apologize to the visually impaired and amputees for implying that they were all badly dressed cutthroats and villains, explain to the SPCA that the parrot was not an endangered species or had been in any way mistreated, and worry about getting stopped by the police for brandishing an offensive weapon, even if it wasn’t a flintlock pistol stuck in my belt.
The dagger was a bad idea anyway, as it is hard to say “trick or treat” through clenched teeth.
“Chick or cheat!” are not the words you expect to hear from a Halloween trickster at your front door, or a pirate for that matter.
So I stayed at home for Halloween, and did not comment on any of the culturally insensitive costumes worn by the kids that came to the door.
John Emes
Saanich