I believe Ottawa made the right decision by not pulling Canada’s athletes from the upcoming Winter Olympics in Bejing and instead issuing a “diplomatic boycott” where politicians and government VIPs stay home.
How refreshing. The Olympics will be all about... the athletes.
There will be no smiling Canadian politicians travelling to China on the taxpayer dime at a time when we’re asked to reduce carbon immissions.
Nobody will miss them.
The issue at hand is China’s poor human rights record and in Canada’s case, the deplorable situation of The Two Michaels.
While athletic boycotts do succeed in drawing attention to an issue and making a political statement, ultimately, does anybody care?
Canada kept its athletes home from Moscow in 1980. We were one of nearly 70 nations to boycott due to a Russian invasion of Afghanistan. A few other countries chose to skip the Opening Ceremonies (which is often a highlight for many of the participants.)
In 1980, athletes erased a lifetime of training due to a political situation. Many — the swimmers, for sure — would have brought back medals.
Unless they were at the absolute top of their game, most summer Olympians (especially in those days) weren’t rich. Many lived on the poverty line in order to pursue their athletic dreams.
Nothing was achieved by staying home from Moscow and it was the athletes who sacrificed.
The real fall guys here are on the International Olympic Committee, an organization with a less-than-stellar reputation (Tae Kwon Do being included as an event in 1988, Salt Lake City’s selection?) For years, members of the host-city selection committee were bigger freeloaders than a vanload of newspaper travel writers.
The IOC, when selecting a host nation, should take into consideration a country’s human rights record. Why Moscow and China have been picked in recent years remains puzzling.
Overall, it was a fair compromise and the Trudeau Liberals called this one right.
—
I don’t subscribe to Disney Plus and therefore had to make some creative arrangements with friends to watch “Get Back,” director Peter Jackson’s retelling of the sessions that later became the “Let It Be” documentary.
Having now seen just the first episode, it’s like watching the process of songs coming to life. You even hear short takes from songs that never made it to vinyl, Chuck Berry covers and songs that were rejected only to later appear on their respective solo albums.
There’s even “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” which ended up on “Abbey Road.” While fans and critics dismiss it as a cornball remake of “When I’m Sixty-Four,” Maxwell has always been one of my favourites.
And, surprise, surprise, The Beatles aren’t all at each other’s throats.
Jackson, the Academy Award-winning director of “The Lord of the Rings” movies, does a lot of interesting things with “Get Back,” including documentary footage of their early days. (No, Andy Serkis doesn’t show up in this one.)
I recommend this for die-hard Beatles fans only. To casual or non-fans (is there anybody out there, other than my Dad who doesn’t like The Beatles?), “Get Back” will seem tedious.
But, for those of us who love the Fab Four, it’s a mandatory binge watch.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.