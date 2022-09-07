Canada did not return its war dead
Dear Editor:
Relocating or creating a new cenotaph in Oliver to honour those that gave all so we can live in peace and enjoy the rights we have would be an absolute dishonour to those that are recognized on our existing cenotaph (Times Chronicle, Sept. 1).
Canada did not return its war dead. Their final resting place in their home country has been in the centre of communities. Most, for close to 100 years. The thought that we would change our yearly pledge to accommodate those who do not want to stop and take a moment to honour the fallen so they can drive their commercial vehicles through town is hard to fathom.
Yes, we do have aging veterans, but the average age is 58 and the largest group is between the ages of 45 and 64. If needed, most in need would be offered a ride.
More than a few times annually we have traffic snarls and disruptions due to cycling, running events and annual parades. Is it not worthy to shut down Main Street for a few minutes each year to honor those that have fallen?
Surely their sacrifice is worth more than offering a convenience to those who chose to go on with their regular day giving no thought to those that as a nation we honor.
The cenotaph is an ongoing reminder to public officials and citizens of the sacrifices made for them. Elected officials hold office and live in a democracy because of this.
Today, the names of the fallen are front and centre where they should be. To place their recognition in a corner of a community hidden away would be disgraceful.
Lest we forget,
Ron Hovanes
Oliver
Vote for young people, not the old has-beens
Dear Editor:
Politics are steering me away from ever voting again.
The lineup of candidates is getting more and more filled with has-beens who had their chance to help — not hinder — the people in the area who voted for them.
Fresh blood and new ideas from young minds are needed, not the horse-and-buggy way of thinking.
In my opinion, people who think spending multi-bucks going to the moon and onward to Mars, need to see a shrink. Mother Earth needs to be reinvented before daydreaming the impossible dream.
The god some people believe in will likely be happy to see the last human leave his once beautiful creation destroyed by those who he tried in vain to help?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Oil companies benefit Canada in many ways
Dear Editor:
Re: “Feeling the effects of inflation,” by MP Richard Cannings (Herald, Sept. 1).
Once again it is the same old story... those greedy energy companies. Yes they are making record profits, but what happens to those profits? Most of the energy companies are wisely paying down debt something that none of today’s politicians believe in.
Some have increased dividends which benefits everyone throughout Canada as the Canada Pension Plan — and just about every other pension plan — invests in the energy shares. Investors in the shares and mutual funds are rewarded with those dividends, which are either reinvested or spent all to the benefit of Canadian businesses.
It takes roughly up to 10 years to build large infrastructure like pipelines to get just the permits (Bill C-69) . This is very expensive and no guarantee that the company will get the permit.
Then another three-to-five years to build. Other countries give out the needed permits in most cases in about two years.
Surprising Green-minded people like Cannings do not include this in their thinking.
It is worth noting that the energy sector is Canada's biggest tax and job generator, yet Greens want to close the fossil fuel sector which is — and will be — the cheapest form of energy after hydro and nuclear power. Renewables and rechargeable last roughly 20 years and then must be replaced. The other forms of energy can last up 80 years, so are the cheapest form of energy.
The Site-C dam which all Greens want to close will be producing energy until at 2300. Plus some leftover if needed by Alberta and parts of Washington State.
I notice Cannings and the Greens never once mention how we are to get our medicines, plastics, heat our homes and buildings, which mostly by natural gas. The EV need more oil, not less due to their heavy weight from the batteries. That means highways need thicker asphalt. And so on.
The added tax revenue Ottawa will be used to pay our Members of Parliament their gold plated pension, one of the richest in the world after six years of service. For many of the NDP they need this Parliament to last another four years to qualify for their pension, plus a bunch of fringe benefits.
I will believe Mr. Cannings is a true Green when he demands we close all drive-thrus, one of the biggest polluters across Canada.
As a group China, India, Russia and the U.S. now produce around 70% of the world's daily pollution. Note these four are never mentioned, just bad Canada.
It is time for the Greens to react to the real world.
All they want to do is make everything more expensive and solve nothing.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
Poilievre’s strategy: blame the Liberals
Dear Editor:
For our edification Pierre Poilievre provides a video depicting himself the jocular, helpful neighbour, holding up his coffee cup, telling us of that awful Justin Trudeau holidays for two weeks in Costa Rica while we pay 14% more for coffee.
Poilievre fancies himself an economist.
He goes on to tell us there is inflation and all because of “this prime minister” who had the audacity to top up incomes for Canadians during a once-in-a-century global pandemic, enabling some to even save and buy goods, thereby propping up the economy. He does not mention supply chain issues lingering from the pandemic or the fact that a protracted period of low interest rates has encouraged some to make unwise housing decisions, forcing up prices.
Instead he calls it “printing money.”
No affordable housing? Well, just to help out, Poilievre and his wife each have an extra house they rent out “to deserving families,” he tells us.
He fails to mention his own trip to Portugal or his financial history of never straying from the public trough. Nor does he suggest he will donate any part of the massive pension he has accumulated since 2004 to the inflationary cause.
Poilievre, consorting with the Diagalon movement, has been photographed shaking hands with the founder. Diagalon employs “ironic poisoning,” a mode of propaganda used to desensitize the public to extremist, hateful rhetoric, to “normalize” anti-authority, white supremacy, anti-semitism and people posing in hideous violent images on social media.
The individual that Poilievre shook hands with has a publicly stated motto, “by gun or by rope “ describing how his enemies can choose to die.
The Bible sums this scenario up , succinctly: “ By your associations, you will be known.”
We are systematically being “desensitized” to the chronic vitriol spewed by the Conservative Opposition, are paying them handsomely to do it to us, and being treated to “dumbed down” language so we, the ignorant , malleable voters won’t mind .
“I’m running for Prime Minister,” says Poilievre, in order to “save us from this Prime Minister.” How noble. Survival of the fittest is always the Conservative solution, calling it “freedom,” a clear example of “Pull up the ladder, Jack, I’m OK.”
Zoltan Lawrence
Kelowna
Cost of living raises only fuel inflation
Dear Editor:
One of the arguments the government unions are using to justify their desire for automatic cost of living increases is that they want the same as the politicians have instituted for themselves.
The politicians have to rescind this inflationary provision for themselves before it’s too late. They must eliminate the union argument by example.
Do the math. Cost of living goes up. Wages go up automatically. Taxes go up to compensate. Inflation goes up. Cost of living goes up. Pretty soon we’ll need to take wheelbarrows of money to the grocery store.
With rates of taxation nearing their limits, politicians may soon have to cut taxes in order to get re-elected.
Unions must have to justify their wage increases according to the circumstances of the day.
They should not be immune from the sickness they have caused.
Don Boult
Saanich