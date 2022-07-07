Penticton has a lot to be proud of
Dear Editor:
My family and I thoroughly enjoyed the Penticton Rotary Ribfest this past weekend. Kudos to the organizers for providing special parking lot for individuals with mobility issues and displaying their handicap placard. This was really appreciated and enhanced my enjoyment of the event for many.
Later in the evening we attended the Canada Day Fireworks and I found it to be one of the best displays I've attended in Penticton.
We also thoroughly enjoyed Friday and Saturday entertainment at the Peach City Beach Cruise the previous weekend. Penticton has a lot to be proud of.
Lynn Kelsey
Penticton
Work together to keep Beach Cruise
Dear Editor:
Re: Peach City Beach Cruise.
Deputize senior police auxiliarly and/or Neighborhood Watch public servants.
Do anything — expeditiously — and do not ever lose this valued, treasured, iconic annual event.
James Ludvigson
Penticton
Quick question about Okanagan gas prices
Dear Editor:
Just a quick question. Why are gas prices down to just over two dollars per liter in Vancouver, while they remain at $2.14 in the Okanagan? We always seem to be the last to follow suit. Why is that?
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Overwhelming thumb’s down
Dear Editor:
Re: “Competition will create better price choices,” (Herald, June 28).
I must take issue with Gil Szabo’s letter to the Editor.
Szabo estimates that approximately 30 people attended the June 21 open house. He conveniently ignores that there were also two online sessions and a second open house. At any one time there may have been as little as 30. However, many others attended throughout the morning, and in the online sessions, yet he would have us believe there were only 30 in total.
Secondly, he conveniently ignores that these open houses were to provide information for both supporters and opponents of the project. I participated in all four sessions, and am not aware of more than two or three supporters of the project at any of the sessions.
Opinion is trending against the project, not for it as Szabo suggests. This trend is evidenced by polls in the Penticton Herald in May (80.7% against) and Shape your City (June 9: 77% against; and June 23: 85% against). This doesn’t seem like growing support to me.
Consider also, the signs popping up all over the Bench and the increasing number of people requesting access to the information on our private Facebook site which reached almost 500 at last count.
And recently, residents of Naramata, voted against further hillside development, probably because of the proliferation of scars on the landscape caused by developers clear-cutting the land for development, including some of Mr. Szabo’s own land.
It seems the more the public know about the Spiller Road project the more vehemently they oppose it.
Szabo also goes on to suggest that we need the development because it will provide more competition and keep a lid on house prices. He seldom mentions affordable housing anymore because he knows a $750,000 house at Wiltse or Sendero is hardly affordable and in any event they target a completely different segment of the real estate market to the ones at Spiller where the homes will likely cost in excess of $1 million. If there is any softening of house prices, it won’t be because of increased competition, it will be because of rising interest rates.
Don’t be fooled by Mr. Szabo’s rhetoric. His only motive is profiting handsomely from developing his land along the Naramata hillsides, but he needs access through the Spiller development first. Of course, he never mentions this.
Ian Hornby-Smith
Penticton
Remember the bike lanes at election time
Dear Editor:
Re: “Use paint for bike lanes and lose the barriers,” (Herald, July 5).
I support the letter from Gordon Boothe. I drive around Penticton a lot, and have only observed a few bikes in the bike lanes, but also a few in the street.
I feel the mechanical obstructions being installed are a complete waste of our good taxpayer money and will remember come election time.
Ken Carlson
Penticton
OK Falls bus service subsidized $30/rider
Dear Editor:
Over five years ago, the RDOS board approved transit service between Okanagan Falls and Penticton.
This was done without any study or evaluation of demand, ridership or potential utilization. The service runs on a regular basis, five days per week. The buses pass my home daily and are almost always empty.
Through Freedom of Information, I have received information from the RDOS and BC Transit which shows that every rider on this service is subsidized by approximately $30 of taxpayers’ money. The RDOS should be aware that there are better, more innovative and cost-effective ways of providing this service. Other jurisdictions in Canada can and are operating in cost-effective ways.
A key role of the RDOS board is to provide fiduciary oversight of the administration with regard to program delivery.
This seems to be missing with regard to the provision of transit services between OK Falls and Penticton.
Surely, there must be a better way to provide transit for this area?
Doug Lychak
Heritage Hills
Puzzling ideas with America’s gun laws
Dear Editor:
America says it has a gun violence problem with people.
The present solution of getting rid of the people by use of guns doesn’t seem right. However, if all people are eliminated, gun sales will end.
America’s present policy is ingenious, just takes a little more time. Pretty hard for no one to shoot — no one, especially with no gun.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Borrow from Peter to pay Paul scenario
Dear Editor:
Infrastructure, by definition, is the basic physical and organizational structures and facilities (buildings, roads, power supplies “needed” for the operation of a society or enterprise.)
The word “needed” is important in the definition.
In recent times, much ado has been made as to projects undertaken by this city council under the guise of infrastructure. One such project is the current lake-to-lake bike lane. No one expressed a real or urgently must-have need for this as pointed out in the need portion of the definition. I don’t recall a large, boisterous delegation petitioning city hall, standing outside with placards demanding such.
Maybe I missed it if there was one.
It would seem that, in some cases, special interest groups got preference over the balance of the electorate. In this case, the electorate didn’t have the privilege of a referendum vote on this project to say “yea” or “nay.”
Monies were allocated to the project and work began. It was stated that the project would be completed in sections. The primary section was funded through a $1-million grant from the province. Another $1.2 million came from city coffers (your pocket). The total estimated cost of the project is approximately $8 million.
Simple arithmetic shows that for completion of the project another $5.9 million would be needed. Where are these funds going to come from? Outside borrowing, city coffers or special grants?
So far no mention of further grants from senior governments, nor would I expect that there would be. Unless the province shells out some of the supposedly allocated $780 million held back from the B.C. Museum debacle, who knows where the needed funds will come from.
Council has made it known that the needed funds could come from the electric utility reserve. How about that, a surplus electric utility reserve? It’s reported to be about $20 million! If this is so, why hasn’t some of this slush fund dribbled down to us as power users?
If this money was, indeed, held in reserve, why the need to seek any outside financing to complete this bike lane debacle when we can borrow from ourselves?
It is also suggested that monies taken from this reserve could be paid back over 10 years. Guess who will be paying it back? You will.
October elections this year should be interesting to see “who the last man standing might be!”
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Society learns from mistakes of the past
Dear Editor:
There is very strong opposition to Canadian Horizons’ application to build a subdivision on the hillsides along The Naramata Bench. We are continually told by developers that “there is a big demand for single family homes on large lots.”
I say, “so what there is a big demand?”
There is a big demand for a lot of things but as a society we learn from our
mistakes. We evolve and figure out that some ideas we once held dear are no longer good ideas.
Like plastic bags and leaded gas.
Like burning coal to heat our homes or generate our electricity.
Or that cutting down our forests and wasting our fertile agricultural land has its consequences regardless of the demand.
Global warming has forced us to realize that these car-dependant subdivisions out in the country are just not sustainable and cities are going broke trying to maintain and service their expanding foot print.
The developers thirst for more land is unquenchable. In 2021, the City of Calgary applied to annex 4,000 more acres of agricultural land in the Rocky View County adding to the 25,000 acres they annexed over the previous 14 years. It was “needed” to supply the demand for single family homes in rural lands surrounding the city.
But it’s time to learn from our mistakes. Time to say no. Time to draw that line in the sand. Napa Valley did it in 1968 by protecting their fertile agricultural valley and the surrounding hillsides from endless urban sprawl. They have prospered ever since.
In 2013 Guelph, Ont. drew a line in the sand and in 2019 so did the city of Winnipeg. It took a little longer, but in 2021 Kelowna drew their line in the sand and said no to Canadian Horizons Thomson Flats subdivision on the hillsides in Upper Mission.
Kelowna Council said no to this hillside development as part of their updated Official Community Plan and their Climate Action Plan. They realized that hillside development on the outskirts of the city made no sense financially or in reducing carbon emissions.
Now it’s time for the City of Penticton to draw our line in the sand. Many people believe that the hills along the Naramata Bench is a pretty good place to draw that line and now is a pretty good time. Even if there is a demand for million dollar homes on half-acre lots.
And to all those people who want to escape big city congestion to build their 5,000 square foot house, with their triple car garage on their acreage view lot on our Naramata Bench I say… so what!
We are not willing to sacrifice our precious, environmentally sensitive land or go against our own Climate Action Plan to subsidize your unsustainable lifestyle … no matter how much you demand it.
John Bilodeau
Penticton
Convoy borrowing from George Michael
Dear Editor:
Among all the Canada Day revellers in Victoria, I noted the photo of the Freedom sign participants and wondered how much longer we would have to see them celebrating their freedom to be selfish and irresponsible. Then I realized they could be die-hard superfans of George Michael and his 1990 hit of the same name.
Next holiday, we could see other banners like “Careless Whisper” or “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
Heather Siddon
Saanichton
Canadian flag restored to its rightful place
Dear Editor:
We were very fortunate to participate in the Peachland parade on July 1 and were struck by the enthusiastic crowds lined up along Beach Avenue, proudly waving the Canadian flag. It was gratifying to see, as for some time we have observed our flag turned upside down (on my street) or draped over protest vehicles, complaining about everything from vaccines to government mandates.
I was around in 1965 when our country changed from the red ensign with the Union Jack in the corner to our current Maple Leaf. The controversy around the change went on for ages. Those who had fought in the wars under the red ensign were upset as were many others. Families and friends disagreed vehemently about the change but in February of 1965 our new flag was raised. Since then it has been a proud symbol of athletic prowess, immigrants becoming Canadian citizens and endless special events. Backpacks sport our flag all over the world... and they’re not necessarily Canadian.
When you look at other countries, we have a great deal to be thankful for and July 1 was the ideal day to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy.
Phyllis Papineau
Peachland