Bike lane cleaned, but not the crosswalk
Dear Editor:
The stupidity of this bike path just continues. Not only is the narrowing of Atkinson Street dangerous for motorists, the geniuses at city hall have decided to make life miserable for the pedestrian too.
They came by with the expensive snow plow to clean the snow off the bike path and blocked the crosswalk between Cherry Lane Towers and the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre with the plowed snow.
We have a considerable amount of seniors with walkers that would never get through the mess they left. This is not the first time they have done this. The last snowfall was even worse. When will this crap end?
The city is trying to please about 2% of the population and make life miserable for the rest of us. They spend millions of dollars on the bike thing yet couldn’t even put in a crosswalk light for the safety of the people in about 260 homes that use this crossing. They did,
however, have the taxpayers cash to put in special traffic lights for cyclists.
Oh well; since Atkinson Street is a
miserable thing to drive on now I assume our elected officials never go on it to see the disgusting thing they created.
Lee Pixley
Penticton
Racist graffiti is hateful, appalling
Dear Editor:
I was disgusted to read of the recent hate crime committed by one or more individuals when racist words and symbols were sprayed on Penticton Indian Band signs.
It’s appalling that such ignorance and hatefulness could still happen after all that has happened in the past. We must not tolerate racism in any form anytime and anywhere.
Nadine Erickson
Kelowna
Penticton’s lakes don’t have a tap
Dear Editor:
I once read an article that stated that Los Vegas had a bylaw in their building code that only allowed for a small portion of any new yard to have a lawn. This was based on a per centage of yard up to a maximum square footage.
All the rest had to be xerascaped. Once a number of buildings were out there then neighbours started to redo their yards in a similar fashion and a snowball affect was started.
A number of years ago, I was discussing this with an employee in the planning department of City of Penticton. I was surprised with the answer of “I like lawns.”
Well, I like lawns too, but we live in a semi- arid area with a rapidly growing population and only a limited water supply. The entire valley needs to wake up to this reality and set some regulations in place long before it becomes an emergency. Okanagan Lake looks big, but so did Lake Mead in Arizona.
My observations show that grass in front yards rarely gets used and is just for show. I also see many cedar trees and hedgerows that are not native to our climate and need lots of water to survive.
I am sure that Penticton could be a leader in setting up guidelines in this area. Let’s be ahead of the curve in this area — proactive, not reactive.
My regulation would start like this:
1. All new builds and major renovation projects to xerascape the yard and have a maximum of 200 square feet of lawn.
2. Residential water use costs to increase once a certain volume is used.
3. All interior taps to have water restrictions in place.
4. The learned people at city hall can finish this list and come up with a good bylaw that will cut down on our water use and set an example for other communities to follow.
This may also delay the timing of our water plant expansion.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Arden wasn’t good for New Zealand
Dear Editor:
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she is burnt out, so she’s resigning. The truth is she quit because she had no chance of being re-elected in the fall election.
She is another Justin Trudeau, whom she admires. She is destroying her country due to excessive taxation and going Green. Some of the results I saw on a visit last November is with food prices. If you think our food prices are expensive, they are substantially cheaper than what prices are in New Zealand. You could pay roughly $5 (NZ) a pound for most fruit and vegetables One cucumber in a grocery store was $9 (NZ). If you can afford a car, a litre of gas costs $2.72.
There were so many empty stores, some having no tenant for at least over a year. Every office tower had a “For Lease” signs.
She believes in Trudeau policies and while there she announced she plans on adding an extra tax on banks, exactly as Trudeau did to our banks. She is also a phony Green. New Zealand has an untapped gas field which she refuses to let be developed. While I was there she announced that the country will be importing more coal from Indonesia.
I went to the Cook Islands. They get most of their imported food and goods from New Zealand. Surprisingly, the cost of food in Cook Island is substantially cheaper than what you would pay in New Zealand.
I did a test. The company that makes all NZ ice cream is also sold in Cook Islands. Each cone was roughly 40% cheaper in Roratonga, and they tasted the same.
We in Canada can expect the same destruction as PM Ardern has done. It is now expected thanks to Trudeau’s policies Canada that by the end of this decade will slide to 30th position in the 30 county members of OCED. Up until the last decade, Canada was always in the top half of OCED countries. in productivity and growth.
The worse thing for kiwis is that due to poor prospects, many of the young are moving to Australia as it is easy for them to get work — a loss New Zealand will take many years to recover.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
Start smelling the coffee, not the roses
Dear Editor:
In the past, city councils have trumpeted three important precepts: fiscal responsibility, accountability and openness.
Somehow these seem to have become buzz words with little or no impact. It would seem that the old saying by Robert Burton in 1621, “Pennywise and pound foolish” is as much in vogue now as it was then. Reference three white elephants of this city: the South Okanagan Events Centre; hockey dormitory debacle and lastly, the bike lane project.
From the 2008 council till the present 2022 council addressing these issues seems to be just talk. One or two of the councils seem to have “talked the talk, but not walked the walk.” It is still that way at present it seems. Apparently talk is cheap and can be somewhat dismissive.
The above mentioned projects were thought of as beneficial, worthwhile enhancements to the city. Opinions formed for and against them. The implementation of these projects in many ways was railroaded through on the whims of council. In many ways the owners (taxpayers) of these projects were sold a bill of goods. Many taxpayers are still dumfounded by the way that some of these projects came to be without solid input or referendum where larger amounts of money were involved.
The current council, save two or three critical thinkers, seems to continue in the pre-established past. Money goes out because it can not because it has been sanctioned by the electorate after due consultation.
From my perspective, unless attitudes change and fiscal responsibility, accountability and openness come to the fore nothing will change. It proves the old adage, “If you always do what you’ve always done; you’ll always get what you’ve always got!”
It’s time for some council members to wake up and start smelling the coffee instead of the roses.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton