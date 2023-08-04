The number one global public enemy is increasing carbon in the atmosphere. Carbon pollution is largely causing the rise in global temperature both on land and in the oceans.
And unless humanity as a whole can bring about a significant reduction in future carbon pollution, say at least 50 per cent and better still 75 per cent from current levels by 2050, human habitation on this planet may be close to impossible by the end of the century.
Given this dire prediction, most governments, including Canada, are finally moving – albeit with great reluctance - to deal with the problem head on.
The carbon tax applied to oil-based fuels is a case in point. But, fear of voter backlash in several provinces, (specifically all four maritime provinces plus Quebec) up to now has caused these provincial governments, with the necessary connivance of the federal government, to virtually negate the carbon tax that the rest of us have been paying.
On July 1, the four maritime provinces were forced to levy the tax and the steep increase in the price of fuel for transportation, agricultural machinery and home heating has resulted in vocal and widespread opposition in those provinces.
Quebec is another case. Their carbon credit trading system has increased the cost of fuel by about two thirds of the cost increase of the carbon tax under federal rules.
This obviously can not continue. No special treatment can be justified for any region or province or territory.
Moreover, the scheduled annual increase in the rate of the carbon tax must be adhered to by every province.
Why? Well in case you didn’t notice, air pollution (and wildfire smoke) does not recognize political boundaries. Unless the reduction of carbon pollution is made a universal top objective, humanity is doomed to expire.
This is the only planet we have identified that is capable of sustaining human life. We have no Plan B. So, we have no choice. Either we harden our attitude towards carbon pollution or we perish.
The impact of failure is potentially gravest for northern Canada. If the permafrost melts, the land itself becomes unstable. The carbon captured in the frozen earth will escape along with methane, a gas more deadly that CO2, and forest fires will be the norm.
Taxing carbon emissions is the most effective way to go after carbon pollution – as just about any economist will tell you. So those complaining about it or those suggesting alternative approaches are not really facing up to the reality.
Perhaps they are sufficiently old, say 50-plus, so the benefits of tough action now will really be realized after they are dead; thus, they don’t feel motivated to attack the problem.
Some don’t believe what scientists are saying (these people also probably don’t trust vaccinations).
Or they have failed to calculate the present value of tackling the problem now, when action is the most effective and costs lowest, rather than at some distant date when the costs would be substantially higher.
For example, measures such as building dikes against the rising sea level, or banning internal combustion engines and the use of oil for home heating (just to name a few out of many possible future actions), will be very expensive indeed and will make increases at the pump seem comparatively benign.
The attitude of the prime-minister-in-waiting Poilievre, towards the carbon tax is especially troubling.
He has aggressively called for the current government to scrap the tax and, indeed, all tax increases.
It would be helpful if he and his party would offer a realistic and effective alternative that would effectively reduce carbon pollution but they seem to be unwilling or unable to do this. In short, they are avoiding having to make a tough decision hoping voters will ignore this critical problem.
We need now (yesterday would have been better but tomorrow will have to do) an intensive and relentless education program to inform people of what we are facing and then promoting the policies.
As for Poilievre, I believe that, unless he and his party get on board, he should be kept in waiting forever.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.