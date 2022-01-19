Living in Penticton:Good ‘Snowmaritan’
Dear Editor:
On Thursday, Jan. 13, I was a passenger attempting to exit a car over a canal that would’ve made Venice proud.
A young (obviously strong) man hoisted me over the snow, ice and water to reach the solid ground of the sidewalk.
When I came back to the car I found he had stomped down the snow to make me a solid passage back to the passenger seat.
Guess Penticton isn’t so bad after all, what with a Good “Snomaritan” like that living here!
Joy Lang
Penticton
Everybody just seems to pitch in and help
Dear Editor:
Since breaking my femur on Dec. 27, 2019, I have had to rely on wheeled apparati to get around, but when the snows came and only a cane to rely on for banking, shopping, medical trips, etc., who leaped into the breach?
You guessed it; the kind-hearted citizens of Summerland and Penticton. Often without having to ask for help, people, strangers, just came over and asked if they could help; even restaurant staff would leave their posts to see me to my car.
And each time, my spirits soared. Thank you to all the anonymous Good Samaritans who see we, the handicapped, and jump in to help out.
And thank you as well to all the doctors, nurses, technicians, physios, recope, Interior Health and cancer oncology staff who put in hours upon hours to keep us, especially we seniors, alive and well.
Ever grateful for a few more years and a few more helping hands. And how do I feel?
I’ve never been better.
John Nicolson
Summerland
Great job by City cleaning bike lanes
Dear Editor:
I have just returned home from running errands on my bike in our snow-ploughed lanes.
First, I want to express my gratitude to the City of Penticton for their foresight in developing the Lake-to-Lake protected bike lanes and, secondly, for clearing them in the winter.
I have lived in cities with bike lanes before, but never in one that has taken this second crucial step. I am a senior and my bike has been my primary form of transportation my entire adult life.
However, I have always felt trapped in the winter. Now, that is no longer so. It makes a big difference to me and others in my situation.
Pat Deacon
Penticton
Taxing unvaccinated terribly inconsistent
Dear Editor:
I don’t know Paul Crossley (Herald letters, Jan. 13), but what do I think?
I think his short-sighted, knee-jerk acceptance to Quebec’s “vax tax” completely verifies that he has succumbed to mass formation psychosis.
I’ll play his game.
Yes, let’s tax the unvaccinated for “straining the medical system.” We should also implement a “fat tax” as obesity also strains the medical system. Let’s not forget about those dirty smokers with emphysema and COPD, they’ll have to pay a “smokers’ tax.”
How about the drug addicts wasting first responders’ time with “medical system straining” overdoses? Should they also pay the “overdose tax” as the Naloxone works its magic with their NDP provincial government-issued prepaid credit card?
You see? I can go on if you want.
Shall we abandon the universally-available Canada Health Act completely, or only make it available to select government ideologically-complianting individuals?
Now about that leader on the Hill in Ottawa. He was recently interviewed advocating for discussions as to “why do we tolerate these people?” That kind of rhetoric, which Paul Crossley seems to support, will completely destroy this nation.
Where do we draw the line?
Wake up people, this constant divisive narrative from government and media minions is a very dangerous road to travel on.
Dan Bitor
Penticton
Think Kenney, Harper and those licence plates
Dear Editor:
Re: “We’re a laughing stock because of the protests,” (Herald letters, Jan.14 )
We are a laughing stock because of the protests? The Albertan author of the letter might have a relevant point, however he needs to look in his own backyard.
The Alberta premier is the most ridiculed premier in all of Canada. Alberta gave us Canada’s most hated prime minister in recent times, Stephen Harper.
By the way, we consider those red and white licence plates, learner plates!
Grant Maxwell
Nanaimo
Is someone playing politics here?
Dear Editor:
On Page 1 of the Herald, the article on the opioid crisis states that municipal government claims that Penticton has the most per capita support housing units in the B.C. Interior (Herald, Jan. 15).
Yet a letter to the editor from Norma Bates in Penticton praises Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran in this respect while at the same time runs down Mayor John Vassilaki for his efforts in this area.
Is someone playing politics here?
Brian Sutch
Vernon
There’s a kind of hush all over the world
Dear Editor:
Now that Christmas is a done deal, not much rhetoric regarding city development has come from City Hall.
The COVID buzz; the bike lane debacle and general infrastructure plan development appear to be somewhat dormant. One has to wonder if this is the calm before the storm where the city will “release the hounds” so to speak. There is still the hubbub of 602 Lakeshore Drive proposals, but not much else that might be deemed as contentious.
That brings me to point of dealing with the Skaha Park and Marina issue.
Silence is said to be golden. However, I’m not so sure. The efforts of Nelson Meikle and Peter Osborne should not be forgotten. These gentlemen and many others were fastidious in their efforts to preserve the serenity and beauty of Skaha Lake Park and Marina and maintain the park definition of “unencumbered.”
After what might be deemed as a “kangaroo court park question referendum” we, the taxpayers, still don’t know what city council has in store for the park. It seems strange that as owners of the park, we are kept in the dark this long. Could it be that council might be playing “birdies in the bush” with this year being an election year?
When last we heard anything about park development, we were led to believe that council was going to put park development “out to tender for five to 25 years,” so to speak. In essence, they wanted it to appear as though they were renting out the land and marina, so to speak. Out of sight; out of mind, or what?
If this “rental” happens, who knows what might happen to possibly affect the ambiance, serenity and beauty of this park.
We’ve not been given any parameters as to development either by any proposed operator or the city. We have no idea as to what might take place in development by either a private operator or the city. As official landowners (taxpayers), we, by way of entitlement, have the right to know what’s forthcoming and when.
It would seem that the City might be reluctant to release any information as to the dispensation of Skaha Lake Park development. Could it be that council might wield its unilateral sword again as it seems to have done in the past? The jury is still out on that one.
Stay tuned, folks.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
How to best deal with the unvaccinated
Dear Editor:
Living with an unvaccinated family member has created a heartbreaking and fearful dynamic. I wonder how many families are dealing with this?
To be clear, I love my family member with all my heart. However, even simple discussion turns to rage within seconds and with verbal attacks, I walk away.
I have not asked this person to get vaccinated as I know that is futile. I did ask, however, that if any of us develop symptoms, that we wear masks in common areas, use gloves to handle food prep and distance as much as possible.
Here is the response I got:
Media and newspapers are creating a population of people with “COVID psychosis” made worse by the jab. I have severe COVID psychosis, according to this person, and masking or handwashing is helpful, but not really effective. It is false media and science wanting to control us and I should listen to the true science and informed doctors on the internet — not local news, the Times Colonist or Dr. Bonnie Henry.
How do other people cope with their unvaccinated loved ones and try to maintain the relationship? I keep focusing on love and then fear comes along for the ride.
If getting vaccinated, frequent hand washing, physical distancing and using hand sanitizer is “psychosis,” I guess I have it. Help me understand.
Holly Westlund
Duncan
Even Dr. Bonnie must have to blow off some steam
Dear Editor:
Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, British Columbians have been fortunate to have the calm, rational and deliberate leadership of Dr. Bonnie Henry.
My question though, after almost two years of constant pressure, is this: Does she ever get freaky, knock back a few tequilas and air-guitar the heck out of Foreigner’s “Hot Blooded?”
If ever there was anyone who deserved to blow off some steam with a great trashy tune and some Jose Cuervo, it is our beloved Dr. Bonnie!
Just saying.
Len Dafoel
Nanoose Bay