The end of the world or the end of normal?
Dear Editor:
We live in British Columbia, Canada.
This summer brought unprecedented drought to the province.
As a result, wildfires scorched the province at will, with thousands of firefighters unable to stop them and hundreds of evacuees finding escape routes wherever they could.
On June 30, the temperature in my city, Kelowna, reached 47 C.
The heat was overbearing as farmers literally saw their cherry and strawberry crops cook on the branches.
On the same day in Lytton, a few hours away from our city, the temperature reached 49.6 C, a new record for all of Canada, hotter on that day than in Riyadh, 45 C, in Saudi Arabian deserts.
Symbolically, perhaps, the entire town burned to the ground the next day, again with temperatures soaring above record highs.
Living only a few hundred meters from Okanagan Lake, we couldn’t even see its waters for most of the summer, creating smoke-filled skies with air pollution rates higher than any place on Earth for most of July and August.
If the previous 2021 climate anomalies above weren’t bad enough, mid-November brought what climatologists have called an “atmospheric river” across most of the province, drenching it with deluge-like intensity, flooding much of the province, washing away roads and highways and blocking the supply of goods as main highways became unusable from mudslides and fallen debris.
The entire population of Merritt, a mere hop from Lytton, with close to 8,000 residents, has been ordered to evacuate their homes as the result of an unprecedented “200-year” flood.
What else is on the horizon?
Well, there’s still a few months left in 2021.
Welcome to the beginning of a slow extinction of the status quo, and perhaps to the uncivilized corporate structures that enslave us all, with fossil fuel cartels near the top of the list.
John Turcott
Kelowna
Community steps up to help a stranger
Dear Editor:
On Monday, Nov. 15, I walked to Skaha Lake.
On my return route home, I went down either Lee Ave. or Elm.
I must have fallen because the next thing I remember is being in the emergency of Penticton Regional Hospital.
I would to thank the Good Samaritan(s) who called 911, the ambulance attendants, the doctor, the nurses and all of the support staff in the emergency room.
I am grateful to each and every one of you for your help.
It’s wonderful to know that there are people in the community who will step up to help a stranger who is in need.
Thank you all.
Maida Barnett
Penticton
Present floods in B.C. compared to biblical times
Dear Editor:
Considering our present British Columbia flood state, Noah wasn’t so dumb building his Ark and his story is now quite believeable.
Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau follow in Noah’s footsteps?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Slow response time from ambulance is concerning
Dear Editor:
A slow response by the ambulance service to an accident outside the SOEC parking lot about 9 p.m. after the Vees’ hockey game on Wednesday, Nov. 10 is concerning.
Two able seniors (over 80) left when the game finished but when they got to the parking lot, one tripped off the curb in the dark and fractured his hip. The injured man told his friend he had heard something snap when he fell and knew enough to just lie there until help arrived. Of course, none of us could ascertain what actually had broken so we could not make him more comfortable.
A kind stranger placed a call to the 911 emergency line and stayed to help for a long time. When I arrived a bit later, I placed three more calls to the 911 centre to find out why it was taking so long. Each time they assured us the ambulance was “on its way.”
We found a few thin blankets and a pillow to help ward off the bitter cold, but collectively we had little. Around 9:42 p.m., a fire truck arrived (40 minutes after the first call) and we were very relieved, but they explained they were just First Responders and could not do much for him.
They did provide small heating pads for under his arms and another thin blanket to cover him, and also assured us the ambulance was coming.
But the injured man had to continue lying there until after 10:30 p.m., over an hour-and-a-half longer, while he lay there in pain, shivering in the wind, lying on the cold, hard pavement.
We all know how busy the ambulance service is and realize it is sometimes busier than others, but for a senior lying out in the cold, waiting patiently for help, this is not good enough. The firefighters were kind and reassuring but they did not have the tools or the vehicle to get this patient to the hospital, and surely their different skills could have been better used elsewhere.
When a taxpaying senior is left lying in the cold for so long, where is the help? We hope this does not happen again to anyone.
Jacqueline Perry
Penticton
Build your fantasy bike lane in your own back yard
Dear Editor:
The bike lane, besides being forced down our throats, makes no money and has no ability to pay for itself.
In a 10-year period, the total cost of a snow removal contract could exceed $1 million-plus. The minimum cost will be $100,000 minimum per year forever. The $17,800 projected cost for what has already been built is a fantasy — a guess.
These bike lanes will be cleared by unionized city staff with CUPE 608. The bike lane equipment operator will be making more than $30 per hour including benefits. If they are on overtime, it is double or time-and-a-half.
These bike lanes will have to be cleaned within 24 hours of a snow event or when there’s more than two inches of snow.
The next phase of the bike lane is even longer. If we have excessive snow fall, overtime costs will be incurred. It is an ongoing tax our citizens.
Why is the city council afraid of a referendum? Even use the same polling system used for the question on $300,000 in legal fees. You councillors all state there is overwhelming support. Prove it.
It is undemocratic for general manager of finance and administration Jim Bauer to say we do not have to ask for taxpayer approval ($4.5 million) as we have a good credit rating.
It is an elitist mentality for shoving unwanted pet projects down our throats.
I will vote next year for anyone who will remove these bike lanes and parking meters. The concrete blocks and signs can be dropped off in the driveways of the councillors who voted for it. You can build your fantasy bike lane in your own back yard.
Mike Hawley
Penticton