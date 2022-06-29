Once it’s gone, nature is gone forever
Dear Editor:
The prospect of environmental devastation by Canadian Horizons, is looming like a menacing cloud once again, over the idyllic Naramata Bench.
My family and I visited the vineyards, and enjoyed the charming rural ambiance of this lovely region, on many occasions.
It would be irresponsible for city council, to allow money-hungry developers, to destroy this oasis, just like they have done with their endless subdivisions and commercialization of nearly the entire Okanagan Valley.
Meaningless phrases such as, “sustainable developments,” will sound hollow once nature’s beauty falls prey to developers bulldozers, resulting in ecological devastation. Once it’s gone, nature is gone forever.
May council act wisely, and consider that other generations who come after us have a right to enjoy the unspoiled, rural charm of Naramata Bench.
Marcus Schluschen
Gold River, B.C.
Renewable gas will help emission reduction goals
Dear Editor:
Advancing sustainable energy solutions for our customers has always been a priority for us at FortisBC. Over the past few years, we have constructed 40 fast-charging stations throughout the Okanagan and Kootenay areas to help electric vehicles transit our electric service area with confidence.
For more than a decade we have delivered renewable and low carbon gas through our existing natural gas system that serves 105,000 homes and businesses in the Okanagan, with more and more customers choosing these cleaner fuel options. Doing so reduces emissions quickly and affordably without compromising the reliability and resiliency of our system.
Over the course of 2021, we have tripled Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) supply in our system, and expect a similar increase in 2022. Projects like the Okanagan Capacity Upgrade help ensure that British Columbians will continue to get the energy they need, particularly during the coldest winter periods, while easily and affordably reducing their carbon footprint.
Renewable and low carbon gases present a simple solution to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, every unit of RNG replaces natural gas and keeps more carbon underground while still providing the benefits of a flexible and reliable gas system. RNG is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills — such as Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill — agricultural waste, municipal waste and wastewater treatment facilities. The gas from decomposition is captured and cleaned to create carbon-neutral RNG.
We must continue to work together to take advantage of all low carbon, affordable energy solutions that contribute to British Columbia’s efforts to fight climate change. RNG provides a simple way for British Columbians to contribute to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions that does not require expensive retrofits or specialized equipment in their homes. Not only does RNG provides homeowners with an affordable option, but it also makes the best use of B.C.’s existing gas infrastructure which is carrying progressively cleaner energy and will continue to do so in the future.
Doug Slater, vice-president,
external and Indigenous relations
FortisBC
Hound dogs not allowed at Elvis Festival
Dear Editor:
What a big fail. I drove from Kelowna to the Elvis Festival and car show in Penticton with our small adorable dog, Slurpee. I had to plan in advance to be off work.
It just seems as though owning a dog is comparable to being one of the Hansen Brothers from “Slap Shot” as it’s just one constant penalty box out there when trying to include you dog. We cannot even think to leave him home for that long stretch. It’s cruel and unfair to the dog.
If it is not hard to attain a liquor license for this event, and have a designated area for all the beer drinkers, how hard would it be to have an even smaller area designated for dog owners to enjoy this festival too with their pet?
More admission revenue to be made too. We tried to situate ourselves across the street by the courthouse but you could not see anything expect blocked views with all the vendors and tents in the way blocking the stage.
Plus all the vendors were enclosed which costs an entry of $5 for a button to just gain entry and also involves taking turns without the dog to just get anything to eat and paying $5. Poorly planned.
Even worse was anyone who was just trying to enjoy the beach could not even access the public washrooms. That pushes anyone needing to use a washroom to either walkway down the beach and past the hotel to the other washrooms along the beach or chance it by using the hotel’s washrooms past the lobby without being signed in as a guest.
I am thankful for Jeffer’s Fries so we could get some food up two blocks from the event. And in Kelowna I am thankful for Michaelbrook and Freddy’s which are two of so very few allowing us to bring our Slurpee with us.
Nol Preen
Kelowna
Canada’s symbol of hard work: the beaver
Dear Editor:
An honoured symbol of Canada is the Canadian beaver. With its partner, their offspring (and often with other beaver neighbours), they ceaselessly develop their habitat, home and livelihood.
They were almost extinguished by those seeking their fur pelts for vanity and wealth. We never see a beaver homeless, unoccupied, complaining or suffering a housing shortage. Unlike others, using the trending absurd four-letter bomb expression of negativity when facing a challenge, the beaver pragmatically chews it away.
After all, the beaver is the embodiment of the most misunderstood beneficial four-letter word of our time — work!
That’s how Canada was built.
Look at the very unhappy expression of the beaver’s face on the Canadian nickle. How would you feel if all you were worth was five cents after working so hard?
Shame on us. Today’s beaver needs a pay raise.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Protection of wolves barbaric, unnecessary
Dear Editor:
I am responding to the flawed guest column in last week’s Herald from the Raincoast Conservation Society entitled “B.C. kills wolves for no reason.”
This urban based so-called conservation group states that the wolf cull, which is being undertaking by the Ministry of the Environment to prevent the extinction of the mountain caribou, is barbaric and unnecessary.
They claim the cause of declining caribou numbers is from loss of habitat due to logging. That is the only correct point in the column.
The problem with their premise is that the old-growth habitat lost can not be replaced for eons, so it seems this group likes to pick nature’s winners and losers. Why focus on wolves rather than declining caribou, moose and elk populations?
It’s because to the urbanites and organizations they solicate funds from to pay themselves to write articles, make social media posts and lobby governments, wolves are sexy. It doesn’t matter that the wolf population has exploded in B.C. and the criss-cross of logging and mining roads have increased their hunting range has allowed wolves to become even more efficient killers of ungulates.
It doesn’t matter that ungulate populations are threatened throughout B.C. due to excessive calf predation. At present, conservation groups including First Nations are capturing and penning small numbers of pregnant caribou in large enclosures so they can safely calve and allow calves to reach a size where they are not easy prey. This and other initiatives are working.
However this group would rather throw them to the wolves. It doesn’t matter that the ending of the grizzly hunt by the NDP government for social rather than scientific reasons has put even more pressure on B.C.’s ungulate population.
Groups like this aim emotional messages at urbanites who have no clue about our wildlife and wild spaces, to make a buck. Groups like this have also, when convenient to them, touted First Nations traditional knowledge as justification for their campaigns.
I dare them to tell the Tahltan Nation of Northern B.C. to stop their bounty on wolves, black bears and grizzly as a move to restore falling moose populations, one of their traditional food sources, in their region. I guarantee this group won’t say a word and neither will the B.C. government.
I get frustrated when urban based groups prey on urban sensibilities for profit and politicians do the same for votes. When that happens, the losers are our wildlife.
Andy Richards
Summerland