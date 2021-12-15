Canada needs U.S., not China
Countries maintain alliances with others who are like minded, reliable and capable. We should ask why we’re being marginalized by our major ally and trading partner on both trade and foreign issues.
The Biden administration pointedly excluded us from their defence alliance with the UK and Australia against China, and Canada isn’t among key allies consulted by the US over Russian aggression in the Ukraine.
We don’t participate in the U.S. Anti-Ballistic Missile defence system which has reduced us to a bystander role in NORAD. We do use their Santa tracker though. Now we’re being excluded by the American policy on electric vehicles.
Our Five Eyes partners banned Huawei from their 5G networks as a security risk, but not us. We’re still high among the NATO under givers. Beyond that, we’ve reduced our military capabilities to token levels and can’t offer much in time of crisis.
Money buys military capabilities, and capabilities matter.
Meaningful participation in alliances also brings considerations in trade and diplomacy. We’ve seen this before when Canada was sent to the kiddies table because of Pierre Trudeau’s unwillingness to field capable forces in NATO. Playing footsie with the communists didn’t help.
It’s time we stopped navel gazing on domestic issues and got back into world affairs in a meaningful way. There’s more happening in the world than COVID, climate change and refugees.
We need to signal that we’re reliable and capable allies. We should immediately announce our rejection of Huawei. What are we waiting for? We should also join others in denying Chinese participation in the Trans Pacific Trade Agreement. We need the U.S. a lot more than we need China.
Hopefully, our new ambassador to China will be more of an advocate for us than the Chinese. Appointing a Foreign Minister with gravitas would be a bonus. Melanie Joli is a lightweight whose most notable achievement was building an $8.5 million skating rink on Parliament Hill.
We should get on with the CF18 replacement project which has been a political football for years. Picking parts from junked Australian jets isn’t a solution. Finland, a nation of 5.5 million, is committed to purchase the same number of F35s that we keep kicking down the road.
National security is the first obligation of government. Maintaining adequate military capabilities not only provides security for ourselves, but also earns the respect, co-operation and consideration of our allies in other areas.
John Thompson
Kaleden
In B.C., we have a choice to make
As a province, we have a choice of living in the Land of OG or not: old-growth and primary forests and oil and gas resources. We’re experiencing both literal floods and torrents of words caused by extreme weather. This very letter adds to the flood. What are the unspoken elements of certain terms and what remains unsaid in using them?
“Sustainability” implies that we want to keep what we have. For example, we still want auto mobility by switching to electric vehicles and phasing out gas power. There’s little or no embracing other modes of self or mass transportation. “Resilience” leans towards reacting to all that’s happening without proactively halting or reducing the causes. “Adaptability” is also a reactive word that still means tweaking our values and actions but not making big changes.
A core issue is scaling back our expectations and sense of entitlement, but this runs counter to our cultural system. We have everyday examples of both proactive and reactive responses to reduction. Many people are downsizing or rightsizing. They’re stepping off the consumer treadmill.
Others, such as residents of Lytton and those in the south-central areas of the province along with Abbotsford, have lost homes and livelihoods. They’ve been forced to reconstruct, and their future choices are uncertain.
We have options: make changes now, hope to keep the status quo, or be forced to react after catastrophes. Will we continue destroying our old-growth and razing large swaths of primary forests? Will we continue supporting the expansion of the oil and gas industries? If the answer is yes, then we’ll have the Land of OG based on our relationship to our traditional natural resources.
Merle Kindred
Penticton
City was careless and neglectful
The B.C. Ombudsperson’s report on the City of Penticton’s tax sale of a vulnerable citizen’s home laid bare the careless and neglectful actions of city staff.
In the wake of the Ombudsperson’s findings, the city manager reportedly commended staff on their handling of the file.
Misstep after shameful misstep.
The City rejected the Ombudsperson’s lone recommendation for the local government: Compensate Ms. Wilson in the amount of $140,922.88.
Which member of City Council is prepared to demonstrate courage and compassion and immediately submit a Notice of Motion to instruct staff to reimburse Ms. Wilson as recommended by the BC Ombudsperson?
An apology would be in order as well.
Who on City Council will do the right thing, which is completely within their power, for this aggrieved and vulnerable Penticton senior?
Wendy Stewart
Penticton
Editors duly report the facts
On Dec. 10, journalists from all over the globe must have been so proud to see two of their own receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway.
Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, editors in The Philippines and in Russia respectively, have long and bravely persevered to let the truth be known in their publications - despite severe governmental restraints.
The last journalist to be so honoured was the German editor Carl von Ossietzky who had exposed clandestine re-armament in his homeland in violation of the Treaty of Versailles.
He was convicted of espionage, was forbidden from travelling to Norway to collect his Nobel Peace Prize in 1936, and after spells of torture in concentration camps died in a Berlin prison hospital in 1938.
Ironically, on Dec. 10, just across the foggy North Sea, a London High Court ruled that Wikileaks editor Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. to face charges that he exposed US classified military information during the war in Iraq.
Assange has been held in London's notorious Belmarsh Maximum-Security Prison since being forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy where he'd previously sought refuge, and has been under some sort of detainment in UK since 2010.
The degree of hypocrisy is enormous, when you consider that one of the most powerful pieces of Wikileaks video exposed had featured two Iraqi journalists being gunned down by US Forces in Baghdad, in what Mr. Assange captioned "Collateral Murder.”
Assange has a right to appeal to the UK Supreme Court, but sadly there's a strong chance that he will suffer a fate similar to Carl von Ossietzky.
All this against a backdrop of the U.S. president mounting his white steed wearing his good-guy white hat, to announce from that high horse that no diplomats will attend the 2022 Olympics due to China's human rights violations.
Other countries act like good little poodles, wagging their tails following their master, and editors duly report the facts.
Bernie Smith
Parksville