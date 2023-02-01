Replacing historic home with offices
Dear Editor:
Penticton city council has scheduled a public hearing at City Hall for Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. to consider the removal of the current Land Use Contract that governs the protection of the architectural character of the Bogner’s restaurant site at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W.
The removal of this LUC would allow for the destruction of this historical significant building built in 1915 by Penticton’s second physician Dr. H.B. McGregor. The proposed replacement of this beautiful building by RE/MAX is a three-storey concrete and glass box totally incompatible with the surrounding residential neighbourhood.
I note that the McGregor House (Bogner’s) is located in the middle of two existing heritage sites (Riordan House 689 Winnipeg and Latimer/Gibson House) to the east, Cherryland Neighbourhood Charm Project to the south, and the proposed Victoria Drive/Latimer Street Neighbourhood Charm Project to the north.
I encourage all individuals that have a concern in preserving Penticton’s heritage and the societal values associated with those values to attend this public meeting.
Patrick Beaven
Penticton
Russia has dug itself a deep hole
Dear Editor:
I must take issue with Jon Peter Christoff’s letter of Jan. 29. It is based on a few unwarranted assumptions.
First, Joe Biden and the U.S. government did not believe that they would win the war with sanctions. They knew only that they would make the war prohibitively expensive for Russia, and they were right. Economic costs, the loss of many tens of thousands of young people to war and flight, social disruption — these would deter any sane leadership from pursuing an unjust grab for territory.
Of course, Putin is not sane.
Second, “the West” is not interested in escalating the war. Russia is doing that. The Ukraine’s war goal is to survive, not to harm Russia, and “the West” finds it important to deter sane dictatorships (if such a thing exists) from destroying democracies.
Third, sanctions are still only partial. For only one example, if enough nations stopped buying goods from India unless that country stopped buying Russian oil, there is a good chance India would decide that cheap oil was not worth the trouble.
Fourth, Russia is not immune to running out of munitions. They are already dependent on such shaky sources as Iran and North Korea.
Christoff’s conclusion is based on a sound idea, “A society’s well-being and overall long-term wealth is not determined by what the society can buy.”
He fails to see that Russia has dug itself into a deep hole already, and can only continue the war by buying arms and paying mercenaries. At the end of this war, it will likely take two generations to rebuild their economy to its 2020 level, and that only if they can shake off Putin and his kleptocracy.
If they “win” the war, they will also have to administer a large hostile population. If they don’t, “Western” business will be very leery of returning to help, and they will have to deal with a steady drain of out-migration for economic reasons, whereas Ukraine will have to rebuild only physical infrastructure, with a cohesive and motivated population, and will doubtless be part of the European Union and NATO.
John Green
Penticton
55-and-over vote was purely selfish
Dear Editor:
To all the seniors who voted to make Cherry Lane Towers 55-plus, when you need the help of anyone under the age of 55, make sure you first look them in the eye and tell them they are not up to your high standards of living, but could they please give you a hand.
Guess we really should start ramping up the 55-and-under buildings to fight off this predatory and prejudicial senior generation.
I’m really embarrassed for the lack of character shown by people with so much life experience.
What a sad message to send to the younger generation. You better hope they don’t get your message.
James Carter
Penticton
Tapping column stirs memories
Dear Editor:
I was interested in Ken Tapping's column about light pollution (Herald, Jan. 27).
I remember as a child in England during the Second World War, the restrictions we had regarding lights. Street lights were dimmed. Our houses could not show any light at night, so we had to have black out curtains in all windows.
As a result, it was very dark.
Interestingly, because it was so dark, my father used to take me outside and point out the stars and constellations, so that I never feared the dark.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Consultants are doing all the work
Dear Editor:
As the living standards of our Canadian middle class disintegrates, due to raging inflation, soaring taxation and smothering debt, I couldn’t help but notice all of the news relating to the Justin Trudeau Liberals spending on consultants.
Since the Liberals took control, outsourcing to multi-national consultants has increase by 60%. This includes $66 million to McKinsey and Company, which is presently under investigation in France and undergoing court cases in South Africa and the U.S. for shady dealings. So, considering this massive outsourcing of work that we pay our politicians, bureaucrats and federal employees to do, we should see our cost of government workers payroll reduced. Right?
Shazam! The cost of government in salaries and fees has risen 50% in just seven years. So what are we paying our federal work force to do? Sit in an office and pay consultants to do their jobs? Oops, I should have said sitting in their comfortable homes and paying other people to do their jobs as said workers are up in arms about having to go back to the office. What are we paying our elected politicians for? Outsourcing critical decisions on running our country to multi-national organizations?
It’s time to clean house. Canadians can’t afford to have a massive, highly-paid bureaucracy paying non government companies to do their job. Canadians, also, can’t afford elected politicians paying multi-national companies to do their job.
Time for a change!
Andy Richards
Summerland