This column may be upsetting and unsettling for some.
Recently, a group of protesters blocked access to the Winnipeg area landfill where the remains of two murdered indigenous women are thought to be. They are asking for the remains to be retrieved.
Our sympathy should go to the family and friends of the victims for their loss and further indignity to the remains.
It is estimated the cost to attempt to find the bodies would be in the range of $180 million, with no guarantee of success.
The City of Winnipeg has given a pass and successfully obtained a court injunction to have the blockade removed. The Manitoba government dodged the cost issue and declined to help, citing the project would be unsafe for any workers.
Marc Miller, the federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister committed to eliminate violence against indigenous women, but little else. The Assembly of First Nations wants the landfill project to go ahead.
It is odd the mainstream press and social media has been largely silent on the issue. Politicians are avoiding comment as any position is going to alienate one side or the other. Politicians are ignoring the issue in the hope the protesters will just go away.
Often bodies are deemed to be irretrievable, such as those lost at sea, buried in landslides or mining disasters. Others are brought back at enormous expense, as we have seen with those lost in the implosion of the Titan submersible near the Titanic’s resting place.
This is not a matter tainted by racial discrimination or colonialism. Just a matter of economics.
Sometimes, one has to be wary of what one wishes for. If the bodies are found, those images cannot be “unseen”.
A more fitting use of any funds, would be to provide programs and shelters in Winnipeg, with the goal of making women at risk, safer. It would be the best memorial to Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.