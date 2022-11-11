It’s the second weekend in November and that means I will be close to a TV for the Canadian Football League playoffs — Toronto vs Montreal in the East; B.C. vs Winnipeg in the West. Although the NFL is by far the best marketed league in all of North American professional sports, I love the CFL’s three-down rules. Also, in a smaller league there’s a far greater chance your team will win a championship. And how can you not love a league that includes the Saskatchewan Roughriders?
—————
From her humble beginnings busking at the Penticton Farmers Market, songstress Nikita Afonso scored an opening gig for Tom Cochrane during the “Life is a Highway” singer’s two-date tour of the Kootenays last week. Now relocated to Vancouver, Nikita still plays occasional gigs in her hometown. If you’re unfamiliar with the Penticton songstress’s catalogue, check her out online. You will be impressed.
—————
It’s a pain in the butt because six months goes by fast, but I’m glad B.C. has strict rules on winter tires.
—————
Trivia question: Who was Suzanne Vega referencing in Tom’s Diner when she sang of “an actor who had died while he was drinking — it was no one I had heard of?” Hint: the song was written in 1981 but released five years later.
—————
Quick, someone make a motion to rename Peachland Elementary School Moyra Baxter K-5 School, in recognition of the long-serving school trustee from Peachland.
—————
The latest conspiracy group to form in the United States calls itself the Boogaloos. Please guys, leave Ringo Starr the hell out of it. Ringo fans will recall Back Off Boogaloo, a top-10 single in 1972. The title was inspired by Marc Bolan from T. Rex, a close friend of Ringo.
—————
Scotty Berg, the Kelowna teenager and up-and-coming musical star, has released two new singles: “Dreams,” a country-inspired ballad and, appropriately enough, a holiday single, “Just Like Christmas.” Both can be found on your favourite streaming service. Eat your heart out Mariah Carey.
—————
I can’t wait to see The Fabelmans, the latest Steven Spielberg film and a front-runner for this spring’s Academy Awards. It’s the closest thing to semi-autobiographical for Speilberg. It won the People’s Choice at the Toronto International Film Festival. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Julia Butters (the little girl from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) star.
—————
Several Herald/Courier letter writers have mentioned that they want to take back our Canadian flag from the trucker convoy protests.
I want to take back the word “Freedom.” I was questioned on social media when I was pictured wearing a “Freedom” baseball cap. If people had looked closely, they would have noticed the logo belonged to my favourite bicycle shop in Penticton. Thanks though, for asking.
—————
Trivia answer: William Holden. (Suzanne must have never seen Network or The Towering Inferno — two of my favourites.)
—————
To give you an idea of how truly epic the Penticton Vees 42-game unbeaten streak was in 2011-12, consider the present team is off to a 16-0 start, still a long ways to breaking their own record. The Vees are home Friday to Vernon. What’s incredible about this year’s team is that every game is now like a playoff. What team wouldn’t want to end the streak?
—————
Thank you veterans.
—————
