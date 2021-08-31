Restrict vacation rentals to ownership occupied
Dear Editor:
Kudos to Summerland councillor Doug Holmes for his stance on temporary vacation rentals (Herald, Aug 25). Coun. Holmes suggested that vacation rental properties be restricted to owner-occupied dwellings.
According to the article, there are 174 short-term rental homes in Summerland, 90% of which are not occupied by their owners.
That’s 156 homes that could be used to actually house real families. This situation exists everywhere in B.C.
I support any proposal that would aim to restore the link between wages and housing costs. We all need a place to live, whether we rent or own.
Our current practice of allowing residential real estate to be used as an investment for the highest bidder is leaving too many Canadians out in the cold.
Cy Atkinson
Oliver
Unvaccinated don’t understand risks
Dear Editor:
In reading the article about businesses deciding not to check vaccination passports (Herald, Aug. 27) this could lead to the worse possible scenario.
The unvaccinated population is at the highest risk and extremely vulnerable to the newest variants of COVID-19. If this unvaccinated population congregates in establishments that do not check vaccination passports, it is creating a dangerous situation for the unvaccinated who have only a few alternatives as they are not welcome in most establishments.
The COVID-19 variants would spread like wildfire.
Our hospital facilities would be overrun. Treatment would be rationed and not available to many of the effected unvaccinated people.
COVID-19 mortality rates and long hauler effects will escalate dramatically when these people are exposed to each other. Unfortunately , the unvaccinated do not recognize the risk that they are putting themselves into.
Michael Biggs
Kaleden
Support businesses that check vax cards
Dear Editor:
I no longer have any intention of sacrificing my life, my time and my freedom for those who refuse to get vaccinated.
Now is the time for you to stay at home. We cannot make those who have the civic sense to get vaccinated to bear the burden of inconvenience.
The restrictions should weigh on others who still hesitate to use the only weapon available against the pandemic, the vaccine. I will not support any businesses who will not use the vaccine pass to check their clients.
Margaret Nodwell
Penticton
Publish list of local businesses
Dear Editor:
In response to the businesses who want to ignore vaccine cards, I would request this newspaper provide a list of these businesses and their services, so the 75% plus residents in B.C. who are fully vaccinated, can avoid these potentially dangerous areas and perhaps stop buying their products.
I do not think vaccine cards are unconstitutional at all, there is no infringement on my rights, only our government doing what is best and safe to get rid of the pandemic.
Showing a green checkmark on a vaccine app is not harming my medical history and privacy.
Also, if there are concerns about confrontation of younger employees, why wouldn’t a business owner be the one to meet and greet customers for the first few weeks, to help employees and customers adjust to the new rules.
Stop the excuses, just get on with your social and civic responsibility, and stop this virus from hanging around all winter.
Paul Heatlie
Penticton
Why is Penticton getting ripped off at the pumps?
Dear Editor:
Would someone please explain why gasoline in Penticton is $1.549 a litre at the time of this writing and yet only $1.449 in Nelson.
Allan Canton
Penticton
Warehouse all the COVID deniers
Dear Editor:
Why not warehouse the non-believers along with all others who are refusing to get vaccinated?
This idea would allow innocents to have their surgeries while giving health care workers and emergency personnel the break they truly deserve.
Sadly Canada seems to dislike most ideas that may solve some problems.
Meanwhile, the federal party leaders — Doom, Gloom and Fruit of the Loom — are leaving daily on a jet plane with no regard or thought of adding more pollution and hot air in the skies over Canada.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Stop spending tax dollars on the CBC
Dear Editor:
The CBC is nothing more than a bloated bureaucracy supported by tax dollars stolen from hard working Canadians. Those dollars should be going into our OAS and CPP benefit plans.
All the other media outlets have to rely on advertising and any other means to support their existence. To me this opens the door for governments to influence and direct their agendas. This is in direct conflict with just and honest journalism. Regardless of what other countries might do, we are supporting a system that is not only “one-sided” but in absolute disregard for the wishes of the citizens of said countries including Canada.
I personally find that public dollars funding the CBC a contradiction of the concept of “free speech” and just another way of government control over the citizens.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Canada’s debt rises $5K per second
Dear Editor:
Canada’s debt is increasing by $5,000 a second. The Fraser Institute has declared that Canada’s finances are now unsustainable.
I wonder if Dan Albas still thinks that Canada should be buying F-35 Fighter jets with which to defend our borders
ROFFL (rolling on the floor laughing)!
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Catholic church still hasn’t paid up
Dear Editor:
Every time I drive past the St. Ann’s Parish Church in Penticton I feel a wave of disgust.
Prominently displayed out front is an orange sign, “Every child matters.”
In 2005, the Roman Catholic Church agreed to make a lump payment of $29 million in cash, and $25 million of “in- kind services” to survivors of the institutions (falsely labelled, “residential schools”) operated by different bodies of the Roman Catholic Church.
Catholic churches across the country also promised to come up with an additional $25 million.
By 2013, the United, Anglican, and Presbyterian churches had more than met their commitments. The Roman Catholic Church had raised less than $4 million toward their goal.
The full initial installment had not yet been paid. Eventually, the federal government took the church to court, and settled for merely $1.2 million more, less than 10 percent of the agreed upon amount.
The Roman Catholic Church have raised nearly $300 million for building projects since 2005. The Government of Canada allowed them to pay less than $7 million of approximately $75 million in commitments to reconciliation. In addition, documents indicate that some funds intended for reconciliation purposes were used to pay lawyer fees and administration fees.
The Roman Catholic Church has withheld institutional records from investigators. The Pope has not offered an apology for the behaviour of the Roman Catholic Church.
He was able to apologize for the abuses of the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland. But, of course, the victims there were white.
The Roman Catholic Church and the Government of Canada have been complicit in continuing the wrongs inflicted on the First Peoples of this land since settlers first arrived. Reconciliation continues to be loudly trumpeted, but quietly buried.
Shame on the Roman Catholic Church, and shame on us for allowing our government to accept this continuation of the injustice.
(Sources: reporting by CBC and the Toronto Globe and Mail.)
Linda Pedy
Penticton
3 minutes, one day at a time = 35 years
Dear Editor:
September 1986, a year to remember even though the months leading up to it are vague.
In the few months previous, although I seemed to function as ‘semi-normal’ throughout each day, I would eventually come to learn that I had been living in a ‘conscious blackout’ for the better part of the year. You know, getting up and dressed, participating in a day of mundane activities, working, socializing, etc. yet somehow not really able to recall much about who I had seen or what had taken place in the previous few days.
I was a functioning alcoholic/addict who was bottoming out.
I don’t remember much about the days leading up to my birthday, Sept. 7, but I do know I missed the planned party a few friends had arranged about a week before. The reason I know I missed it is because one of the guys, Louie, who I had danced with at the pub ended up sitting across from me at the Kamloops Detox Center a week after I had arrived and said to me, “We were all wondering what happened to you, good to see you’re alive.”
I would refer to the last few days as journeying through ‘the dark night of my soul.’ The psychosis had a grip on me, and taken over any semblance of reality I may have grasped. I existed in swirls of darkness and chaos, delusion, illusion, and allusions pointing indirectly to some path of truth to which I desperately clung. I felt like a drop of water being tossed from one wave to another in a dark, angry ocean. I recall my last moments of consciousness, sitting on my bed in a darkened room. I hear my voice call out, ‘God Help Me!’, and I collapse backward onto my pillow and into nothingness.
It was daylight. I felt mindless. I looked down to see the toes of my runners peeking out from the bottom of my blue jeans, stepping one foot in front of the other, down Main Street. After walking a couple of blocks, I stopped and looked up to see a huge wooden sign at the corner of a building. PATHWAYS. Though I didn’t remember seeing it before, I allowed myself to walk to the entrance of a large door. I knocked.
The door opened, and a nice looking man with kind eyes smiled down at me. “Can I help you?,” he asked, knowingly.
I wanted to turn away, but my feet, and my heart and his eyes held me steadfast. I remember consciously taking a breath.
“I think I’ve gone crazy”, I heard myself answer matter-of-factly.
He smiled, and said reassuringly, “No you haven’t. Come In.”
His name was Rob…. and in those three timeless minutes of interaction, he held my Life in his hands.
That step forward I took with Rob would be the first step that began the first day of the end of a 25 year chapter of addiction in my 42nd year of life.
Today, as I am nearing my 77th “belly button” birthday’ and my 35th anniversary of what I like to call my “rebirthday.”
I wish to express my gratitude to Rob, who in those three minutes, helped me to decide to save my life, and to the powers to be who influenced, and acted upon the decision to allow the amazing team at Pathways to help others to choose to save their lives.
Kathrine Lucier
Penticton