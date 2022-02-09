It’s time for Canada to rethink our strategy in dealing with China. The era of invoking the nostalgic past, such as the work of Norman Bethune, to engender as positive response from China are over.
Mao once identified three critical elements which are necessary to successfully advance China: the Chinese Communist Party, the People’s Army and the United Front Work Department, where all sorts of information is centralized and policy developed. Information on friend and foe is gathered around the world, including by covert means.
We must never forget China is ruled by an authoritarian dictatorship. The overall objective of this dictatorship was articulated by Chairman Xi Jinping, “Most importantly we must concentrate our efforts on building a socialism that is superior to capitalism and laying the foundation for a future where we will win the initiative and have the dominant position.”
Xi’s doctrine, however, does not mean that we can or should decouple all relations with China. There will be divergences that we should all be aware of so we can define where distancing from China is warranted. But, without co-operation with China, climate change, pollution and declining biodiversity cannot be successfully tackled.
In China, dissent or open criticism of the government is not tolerated. Witness the massive attempts to reprogram the Muslim populations in the western provinces. Consider the insidious controls used to monitor behaviour across the nation. Increasingly, in Chinese society, culture, intellectual life and allowable spaces for individualism must conform to Party guidance.
Further, in China, domestic policy is dominant in determining foreign policy. This was evident in the incarceration of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor based on trumped-up charges in retaliation for Canada’s detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.
The message from China was very plain: “Don’t mess with us.”
Consider the case of Lithuania. China has long demanded that their trading partners not refer to Taiwan by name in government documents of any kind. Lithuania’s government, however, wanted to support democracy in Taiwan and so the name was featured prominently in signs, lettering and the official title of the Taiwanese trade promotion office in Vilnius when it opened in November.
At the same time, Lithuania also pulled out of a group known as “17 +1,” which was established by China in 2012 to help open up Eastern Europe to Chinese businesses.
Within days China downgraded its embassy and then Lithuania pulled its diplomats out of Beijing after virtually all of the country’s $500 million in exports to China — from lumber to beer to high-tech lasers — were cut off. Unique, and perhaps even unprecedented, was the mechanism by which Chinese officials were able to throttle Lithuanian imports. They simply removed the country’s name from China’s customs register. The impact on Lithuanian business was immediate and devastating.
That can happen to any nation. Canadian exports to China of canola oil, pork and other foodstuffs have been subject to reprisals of the type Lithuania suffered from time to time. China’s assertive approach is strengthened by an external propaganda effort and can involve efforts at direct interference in a foreign country’s domestic affairs.
Internally, a United Front strategy is carried out to bring on side, or to isolate those who are unsupportive of or opposed to the Party’s position and is implemented by all officials and departments involved in foreign affairs.
Canadians need to understand clearly the Chinese Communist Party, both its domestic imperatives and behaviour, as well as policies and practices abroad. Building broad and deep expertise on China needs to be funded in the short-term and grown for the long-term; increasing the importance of Chinese studies in our universities is essential. Further, we must train people with the requisite language skills as well as their specific areas of specialization.
Ottawa needs to ensure consistent policies towards China are communicated across diverse Canadian interests through all relevant government structures. And Canada needs to work with all like-minded democracies to provide a more positive model for developing countries in dealing with China.
In sum we need to quickly rethink our China policy and do what is necessary to defend Canadian values and interests against China’s aggressive actions.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.