If you hate the heat, it’s better than shoveling
Dear Editor:
Hey, let’s be thankful it’s not snowing. Can you imagine shoveling the white stuff in this heat?
Enough silliness, on another note, I am certainly not a Justin Trudeau fan, but to those making fun of his summer hairdo, you would be better directed to critique the appearance of his partner in crime.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
To get people off the street, stop enabling them
Dear Editor:
I recently read a brief news item about the dangers of pure fentanyl being sold on Penticton streets. The article says that Interior Health has made several suggestions to reduce risk of overdose.
First suggestion: “Get your drugs checked before use.” Pardon me! Shouldn’t the first suggestion be “Stop doing drugs.”
Of the six other the suggestions for safe drug use the fourth is “Start with a small amount and work up.” Pardon me again. Shouldn’t that be, “Start with a small amount and work down.”
I appreciate the drug-use professionals will find my comments simplistic and ignore the complexities of drug use. But I would suggest folks, your policy of “enablement” is not working and some new approaches are needed. Such as, drug use is not good for you, so get off drugs, get off the streets and get a job. If you want to enable people, please enable them in a more productive and less harmful direction.
L. French
Penticton
Pope’s actions were moving and significant
Dear Editor:
Pope Francis kissing the hand of the indigenous residential-school survivor, assuming it was a truly heartfelt act, was both moving and significant, at least to me.
Though I’m not a fan of Catholicism nor the pope, the image somewhat brought to mind how the Biblical Jesus most profoundly washed his disciples’ feet, the act clearly revealing that he took corporeal form to serve.
And that he, as a hopeful example of the humility of the divine, joined humankind in our miseries, joys and everything in between.
Regardless, many indigenous people have learned the hardest way about being considered disposable and likely feel the pope’s hand kiss definitely will not suffice.
Yes, human beings can actually be consciously or subconsciously perceived and treated as though they are disposable and, by extension, their suffering and death are somehow less worthy of external concern, even by otherwise relatively civilized countries and their religious institutions.
Along with the inhumane treatment they suffered while living in the religious residential schools, the immense inhumanity is also evident with the many indigenous children who were deemed unworthy even to be buried in properly marked graves by Christ’s supposed messengers, let alone their remains returned to their indigenous families. Jesus must be spinning.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
COVID taught us widespread precautions
Dear Editor:
Sometimes it is difficult to hold onto the hope that the life threatening and life altering diseases in this world will ever stop having a negative impact on people.
When I think about the millions of people impacted by AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, it’s hard to think of practical solutions that can be done on an intergovernmental level to treat and mitigate the risks of these health issues.
Yet the COVID-19 pandemic has displayed how when people come together by taking widespread precautions, ourselves and others can be protected, and the spread of the virus can be prevented.
The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is targeted to raise $18 billion (US) towards resources that educate, prevent these deadly diseases, and enable people impacted to lead healthy, peaceful lifestyles.
Without the Canadian government’s investment of $1.2 billion (CDN), millions of people will be affected by sickness and our world population as a whole will be more vulnerable to these epidemics.
The federal government must act now to end the poverty, loss of life and damage that AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria have on communities around the world.
Faith Young
Vancouver
Inspect those homes before they go on sale
Dear Editor:
Finance Minister Selina Robinson wants to enact a three-day cooling-off period prior to completion of a home purchase.
Why not enact legislation that every home must be professionally inspected prior to its sale? The inspection can be done by the homeowner before going on the market and/or by the purchaser.
The issues with buyer remorse is that they did not get a chance to have an inspection done prior to completion. The purchaser does not have to accept the homeowners’ inspection and can have one completed by the inspector of their choice.
Arizona and other states have this requirement legislated.
This is a simple way to cool down the market, ensure that buyers are somewhat certain that they are buying a quality home, or have knowledge of possible issues that could affect their offer.
Mike Copp
Comox
Not credible for one man to offer apology
Dear Editor:
On Monday, July 25, the first day of the pope’s visit, a First Nation male being interviewed by CTV commented that the pope was nearer to God, no doubt a belief instilled in him since childhood.. that another special human being can and needs to intercede between you and the source.
I am reminded that Jesus said “before God and in the spiritual world all mortals stand on equal footing.” The Urantia book explains this by the recognition that a spark of the source is given to every human at about the age of six when they make their first moral decision and it remains an available compass throughout every human life.
Those that are nearer to God are those that are led by that inner spirit, so it may be true that the pope is nearer to God if he is thus primarily led by the spirit within himself, but that choice is equally available to every human being on the face of the earth.
The difference is individual choice, not status, nor religion nor trappings.
The present pope was more than just an altar boy when years of this abuse to aboriginal families was happening.
I do not think it is credible that one man can apologize for an institution, rather everyone who played a leadership role in that institution should stand up together and apologize for their acceptance of the status quo in the treatment of all aboriginal peoples around the world. And they should be first apologizing to Christ who gave them the first and second commandment to deliver to all humanity.
Today science is saying that there are probably between 100 billion and maybe 200 billion galaxies being acknowledged as existing. That puts the current concepts of God so much further from our believable reach that no one man nor earthly institution is going to be able to credibly bridge, unless we begin to accept that a powerful and loving creator has endowed a part of himself/herself to each one of us so that there is no distance, no separation in spirit.
That was the gift of the risen Christ, to pour out the spirit of truth upon each and every individual alive, then and now. Time to unpack the gift with some new ways of thinking about God and those two commandments.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Health care now based on luck and lots of worry
Dear Editor:
I just turned 70 years old, and my wife just turned 69. My wife and I have been taxpaying British Columbians since our early 20s and for most of our life we have been lucky enough to have a doctor.
We lived in communities where my work required us to be, and always managed to find a physician in these communities as we raised our children. We were fortunate to have no health issues and only required a doctor during my wife’s pregnancies and for routine checkups. We were not a drain on health care, neither were our children.
A few years back, we moved to Victoria to be close to our two daughters. The move required us to give up our physician.
We could not find any doctor accepting patients in Greater Victoria. We have found a clinic that has been able to assist us in renewing medication as required, plus assist us in any health issues, but will not accept us as new patients, so this is acceptable but not secure.
We don’t know if or when a real big health issue might come up that would require a family doctor, or when our health luck might change.
We keep hearing from doctors on how solutions they suggest aren’t being heard by our provincial leaders, and our leaders seem to try to come up with solutions that aren’t acceptable by the doctors.
Part of the solution seems obvious. Talk to each other and come up with an acceptable solution that works. My wife and I no longer have all the time in the world to wait.
We are assuming that little is being done to solve this until a new premier is selected.
In the meantime we must clutch our lucky charms and hope our health holds out. It seems as though our physicians are leaving for greener pastures, and we are left without doctors as we age and worry.
Leslie Leyh
Saanichton