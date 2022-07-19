Trump’s retirement home will be in Guantanamo
Dear Editor:
U.S. citizens unanimous in accommodating Trump with lifetime retirement to Guantanamo Cuba terrorist prison resort with sufficient paint to upgrade his new White House.
Putin Penthouse next?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Tunnels are the solution to Highway 97 safety
Dear Editor:
Yet another death on Highway 97 where four laning ends, between Greata Ranch Vineyard and the top of Drought Hill.
It should be remembered that Kevin Falcon, possibly the next premier, was in the Minister of Highways in 2007 and declined to finish the job and for 15 years the provincial government has been “studying” on how to finally get the job done... someday.
Lots of deaths and misery on that road in the last 15 years, Kevin. I asked him in 2007 why they didn’t tunnel through the mountain rather than tear it down, thereby having a built in detour as both existing road and new tunnel road could be utilized.
And the tunnel road wouldn’t have to be plowed in the winter.
Simplistic and expensive you say? Think on the deaths. Think on the traffic delays and police hours spent on “accident reconstruction.” Think on missing your flight to Belize. Think on how many times that road has been closed for maintenance, often because of rock slides, sometimes for days at a time.
Think on the funerals and the flowers and the celebrations of life and next time you are stuck in traffic on that road, cast a glance across the lake to view the KVR tunnels built over a hundred years ago. It’s hardly new technology.
Don’t think the traffic is going to get any lighter in the future, do you?
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
When the going gets rough, the tough get going
Dear Editor:
What on earth happened to the saying, “When the going gets rough, the tough get going?”
Imagine if all correction officers that work in institutions failed to report to work every time inmate violence erupted on their shift. Might as well leave the gates open when it becomes impossible to maintain order.
Before you squark I must tell you I’ve done that walk for many years. If you can’t stand the heat, I suggest you get out of the kitchen.
Taking the oath or abiding by a mission statement comes with the territory.
To run and hide picking only the good working days and hiding from the bad, suggests certain people are in the wrong profession. Unfortunately Canada is now in the stage of double jeopardy with politicians making all that was once illegal — legal
Political BS baffles the brain of those people that have one.
I bet the pork gets free gasoline paid by the citizens with a government credit card.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla