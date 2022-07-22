Much grumbling about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s quickie photo-ops in Kelowna and Summerland this week.
Most of my media colleagues will disagree, but I don’t take exception to the prime minister dodging questions.
It is the summer, after all.
In Summerland, Trudeau popped by the Kettle Valley Steam Railway, shook a few hands, posed for a photo with three of the Summerland councillors (all who showed up based on rumour, not by invite) and then disappeared.
I’ve had longer optometrist appointments.
Just guessing, the folks at the KVR Railway didn’t mind free publicity and for the kids on the train, to unexpectedly get a glimpse of a Canadian prime minister, it’s a life memory.
Trudeau detractors will say he’s ducking the press and the general public. Agreed.
Here’s some news for Trudeau’s critics. Most federal leaders do the same thing.
In 2015, Stephen Harper visited a winery in Penticton. A Herald reporter and I stood waiting with other media outlets (some from Ottawa) for well over an hour. Harper, his wife and the vineyard owner eventually walked down the vines, didn’t look at the camera, then left.
The end result — a picture of the Harpers gazing at grapes.
We weren’t allowed to speak.
This was during an election campaign, not summer break.
My most vivid memory of the day was allowing the RCMP dogs to sniff my camera bag. I’m surprised the dogs didn’t find a four-day old cheese sandwich or bag of Milo’s doggie biscuits.
Of the federal leaders I’ve witnessed in person, Jagmeet Singh has been the most media accessible. During the last federal campaign, Singh granted media one-on-ones of 10 minutes each, jumping from table to table at an outdoor cafe. It reminded me of speed dating. Tom Mulcair, his predecessor, was also fairly good with press accessibility.
I’ve never met, or even photographed, a federal Green party leader. They seem to avoid campaigning in the Okanagan.
Which leads back to the question: should the media have ignored Trudeau’s visit?
Objectively, if the prime minister visits a community — even for a whistle stop — it’s worthy of a story and photo.
—————
For your play list and to better cope with the extreme weather, my picks for the five best songs about heat:
1. Heat Wave, Martha and the Vandellas
2. Cruel Summer, Bananarama
3. Hot Fun In The Summertime, Sly and the Family Stone
4. Hot in the City, Billy Idol
5. Hot, Hot, Hot, Buster Poindexter
Honourable mention: Hot Stuff by Donna Summer… but I don’t Donna was referencing the weather.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.
Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca