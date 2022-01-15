Find legitimate jobs for protesters
Dear Editor:
Re: “Old growth protesters out of line,” (Herald/Courier Jan. 13).
It was an excellent Editorial in Wednesday’s edition.
Social courses of action give us accreditation to protest, but only responsibly.
Not in the dysfunctional manner we see with bellyaching anti-vaxers, negligent pipeline dissenters and tree-hugging heretics.
Definitely there is an immediate need to round up these nonconformist nincompoops and put them to work at legitimate jobs such as making our highways litter free.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
How to celebrate end of COVID
Dear Editor:
Once this vicious COVID virus is vanquished, we would do well to celebrate with an annual masked ball. Stay safe!
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
New public hearing required
Dear Editor:
Regarding the Zoning Amendment Bylaw and Development Variance Permit Applications for 602 Lakeshore Drive that are currently before Penticton City Council, may I comment on what appears to be lacking in the process followed to date by the City.
Transparency: the planning staff is in the habit of employing a procedure to process rezoning applications that avoids the need to adhere to the requirements of the City’s own zoning bylaw. If staff deems a development application for an existing lot to have merit, they might ignore certain minimum size requirements (referred to as “parcel parameters”) in the bylaw of a particular zone and recommend council approve the development.
The problem is this process, whether it is correct or not, isn’t disclosed or explained in the staff report or any information that is made available to the public. A method that facilitates the rezoning of a property into non-conforming status, that ignores the “parcel parameters” of the zoning bylaw may be permitted in certain cases, but it defies logic.
The public should know what is taking place because the result of these non-conforming developments can have a significant impact on our neighbourhoods and our city as a community.
The public is asking: what is the relevance of minimum size requirements in a zoning bylaw if they aren’t applicable to developers? The optics are terrible.
This is a clear lack of transparency on behalf of the city council and the City of Penticton. This zoning amendment should be denied and the bylaw abandoned.
Disclosure: the variances required for the proposed development were explicitly disclosed in the staff and developer’s reports. Those variances were the topic of all the debate/discussion at the public hearing on Dec. 7. However, the deficiencies of the subject property were not explicitly disclosed.
Research now reveals that the subject property is 28% narrower than required in the RM3 zone; the lot area is 20% smaller than required in the RM3 zone. These are relevant facts, essential to making an informed decision as to the merits of the application.
If these facts had been clearly disclosed before the public hearing, the public’s input and the council’s vote may well have been different. At minimum, these deficiencies would have helped explain why the multiple variances are required to fit an over-sized building on a non-conforming, under-sized lot.
The information relating to the significant size deficiencies of the subject property was not explicitly disclosed at the public hearing. Therefore this is new information and a second public hearing is required.
Gary Denton
Penticton
Contrast in two valley mayors
Dear Editor:
Re: “Urban mayors demand urgent provincial action on complex housing needs,” (CBC, Jan. 11).
I was so impressed with the approach Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and the B.C. Urban Mayors Caucus have taken to address the problem of people experiencing homelessness in their communities.
“In the past year they have met with ministries from Mental Health and Addictions, Health, Housing, Municipal Affairs and Social Development and Poverty Reduction and Justice to discuss appropriate housing and support for people with overlapping mental health substance abuse, trauma and acquired brain injury issues, people who often wind up homeless.”
In contrast, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki chooses to issue fines to people with no money, wants to ship the homeless somewhere else to help make them more “normal” and engages in a heated argument resulting in a legal matter with the province and government rather than finding a mutual resolution through mature and meaningful dialogue.
There is an upcoming municipal election in October. It is time for a leader who recognizes that homelessness cannot be solved with bandaid solutions and patchwork policies.
Penticton needs a leader who can work collaboratively with the provincial government to find long-term and sustainable solutions.
The B.C. Urban Mayors Caucus has shown real leadership to find real solutions to real problems. They want to “work together to protect our communities and those most vulnerable.”
The current mayor of Penticton has demonstrated he is neither willing or able to deal with it.
A change in leadership is needed for a problem that is only going to get worse.
Norma Bates
Penticton
Zone for the need, not for greed
Dear Editor:
“But, the reality is the market forces are so big that we can’t out-policy the market.”
Kelowna Coun. Luke Stack made this comment at a recent council meeting, citing the hundreds of units built.
I take exception that council cannot “out-policy the market.” When policy is geared to developer profitability and not lower to middle income residents and potential residents, then development will evolve accordingly.
When areas of $350,000 homes (3-4 years ago) were suddenly zoned for developers to build four to six-plexes, sold for maximum profits, the house values immediately jumped to plus-$700,000 and the new units were sold for plus-$600,000. Now the new units being built are priced above $800,000.
I suggest the City of Kelowna take an area like the former sawmill property (if it is not used as the bus barn) and do what Montreal and other cities did 100 years ago, which was to zone working-class neighbourhoods.
That entire property could be 3-4 storey rental buildings, many attached or separate, with or without lanes, and no parking stalls.
Housing people now is more important than housing cars. There can be a commercial street, with a supermarket and other amenities to reduce the need to travel for such services. The city could also build a community centre. Quality transit service would be a must.
The key would be that no flat will cost more than $1,000 per month, an amount that would rise with the percentage rise in the minimum wage. These must be well-built one and two bedroom units suitable for families. Extraneous costs should be eliminated so the buildings can be of high quality and as popular in 100 years as those built in Montreal remain.
The better defining of zoning would allow for the city to gear our development towards the need, not the greed.
Don Henderson
Kelowna
Need to respect Penticton’s OCP
Dear Editor:
Penticton’s Official Community Plan is a bylaw, a legal document like every other City bylaw. It was arrived at by consensus of the community after the largest public engagement exercise in the city’s history. Its policy statements are considered and meaningful.
A Site Specific Policy Statement in the OCP exists for properties from 556 to 736 Lakeshore Drive West. It states that “Development up to a maximum of four storeys can be considered subject to urban design impacts on Lakeshore Drive and the waterfront, Lakawanna Park and neighboring properties on Churchill Avenue.”
Clearly there is an intent in that policy for the nature of development that should occur at those addresses.
At the contentious Dec. 7 public hearing regarding the application to place eight 2000 sq. foot condos on the small R2 lot at 602 Lakeshore Drive, that site specific policy received scant attention by the developer’s representatives. They cited condo properties at 402 and 452 Lakeshore Drive, as well as the Lakeshore Three towers as apparent precedents for their proposal.
Did anyone on council notice that all of these examples are situated outside the Site Specific Policy Statement’s boundaries?
Does this proposal respect the neighbourhood and the ambiance of that part of Lakeshore Drive and the waterfront?
Do the two “rooftop appurtenances” which give the appearance of a fifth storey, meet the design test when the OCP suggests mechanical equipment should be at ground level?
Does their rendering on p. 148 of the report, which shows people looking over the sideyards from a private rooftop patio not invade the privacy of neighbours?
Does placing a large building which needs variance requests on a small lot meet this or any policy test?
And shouldn’t council and the public be allowed to know the name of the developer, rather than being told by the City, when asked at the hearing, that although staff has been apprised, this is private information?
Who are the CEOs of Rokm Developments, what have they ever built, and what is their reputation?
By virtue of the OCP, the community has said a resounding “yes” to appropriate development, which this proposal is not.
Penticton has an unfortunate past reputation as a place where we drink too much Kool-Aid from developers’ dispensers.
The council vote on Jan. 18 will reveal whether we are headed back to that rather bleak status.
Loraine Stephanson
Penticton