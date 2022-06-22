Joni Mitchell called it right back in 1970
Dear Editor:
“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.
Don’t it always seem to go,
That you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.”
Back in 1970, songwriter Joni Mitchell had a vision, but not a good one. So does Canadian Horizons. A Surrey developer who feels the need to “pave paradise.” The Naramata Bench is not Surrey, nor do we want it to be.
Tourists come for the ambiance, beauty and green space — not for subdivisions and clear-cutting.
Discover Naramata’s description of Naramata Bench: “The journey to Naramata begins with sinuous curves in the road, a growing sense of well-being as you leave behind city life and delve into the heart of wine country. The Naramata Bench is also described for its orchards and vineyards that roll up the gentle slopes of the Bench.”
Neither tourists nor residents describe the Bench for its mega subdivisions, or throngs of vehicles. It’s the jewel of the Okanagan.
Do we want this developer “gouging” our hillsides as with Vista, deterring/displacing wildlife, adding volumes of vehicles to our only road, and impeding traffic flow?
Do the math. If Canadian Horizons proposes 112 residential homes on half-acre lots, which could also accommodate a carriage house or suite, think about the number of vehicles added to our only two-lane road from Naramata to Penticton.
112 homes x two vehicles equals 224. For every suite or carriage house add another 224 vehicles. If mobile home sites are allowed, it could mean another 100-plus vehicles. That’s more than 500 vehicles and that’s only based on half the 163 acres Canadian Horizons has purchased.
There is also a designated “Future Growth Area” on this site. Once this type of development is approved, the second half of this development will be next, like Stonebrook/ Vista. That’s more vehicles daily, not just tourist season.
There are valid and good reasons why Kelowna turned down these developers: to reduce carbon emissions, limit urban sprawl, concerns re: the expense of infrastructure maintenance costs associated with hillside development, homes not affordable, and major traffic congestion.
Let our voices resound loud and clear. Don’t ruin the Bench. Don’t destroy our prized possession, our valuable gem and pave paradise.
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
RDOS offers cheap talk, with no action
Dear Editor:
Tim Roberts is a fine Area G director trying to establish an Official Community Plan for beautiful Olalla.
Sadly, taking away derelict vehicles with help from the RCMP and leaving discarded furniture appears to be far more important than cleaning up a real potential firetrap.
The potential disaster is the government- owned short lane bordering my land and threatening my home for many years gone by. Now in my 80s, I can no longer take care of this disgraceful, dangerous mess.
Olalla has the urgent need to have the bylaws that are in place enforced, before the dreamers yak about a community plan which to me is thinking ass backwards.
Unsightly premises and junk-filled roadways are certainly no tourist attraction, but discarded vehicles apparently are, beating out Fire Smart reporting by a country mile
Four RDOS directors and one Member of Parliament have all agreed the short backlane is a definite hazard. So what? Let Olalla burn?
The RDOS is asking “property owners go the extra mile to protect their homes by booking a Fire Smart assessment” (Western Advertiser, June 15).
I believe the RDOS needs to be assessed long before many more years are wasted on the samo-samo cheap talk with no action.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Snowpack levels look pretty good this winter
Dear Editor:
If the mountain snowpack in April is normally 300 centimetres, then 250% more (750 cm of snow to melt) would overwhelm creeks.
Comparatively, if the mid-June snowpack is normally 15 cm but 250% more this year (as reported on Saturday), then 38 cm of snow still to melt is unlikely to create havoc no matter how fast that happens.
Instead of publishing headlines that create anxiety and panic, perhaps this was a good news story because our mountains will remain moist for longer and therefore reduce the chance of drought and wildfires. My glass is half full.
Michael Neill
Kelowna
Unvaccinated health workers need to return
Dear Editor:
Our whole country appears to have changed their nursing and medical professions’ status from “you can’t work unless you are vaccinated to – we realize our error and now vaccination isn’t doing what we thought it would, so please come back to work.
Here we are in B.C. and the change has not happened.
With all the updates in recent weeks, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and our government need to change that order as well.
We’ve put up with all this uncertainty but enough is enough. Our hospitals are so understaffed, our ORs are so behind, our emergency department is sending out vans to pick up patients who call 911 to sit in waiting rooms for many hours and our cancer patients don’t get the help that they so desperately need.
Things have changed, so get with the program. Bring our health-care workers back to work.
Jean Bourque
Kelowna
Immigrants will need affordable housing
Dear Editor:
Most Canadians are struggling from the effects of inflation, especially at the gas pumps and the grocery stores. House prices and rents are soaring with no end in sight.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland recently announced plans to spend $8.9 billion to help Canadians deal with rising inflation. (Oh how those Liberals love to spend!)
Meanwhile the Trudeau government has already announced plans to welcome from 360,000 to 445,000 new permanent residents to Canada in 2022 and even more in the following years.
Every slumlord knows the effects of low supply and high demand. Apparently our prime minister doesn’t have a clue, or even worse, doesn’t give a damn.
There is a well known expression to indicate folly, namely, getting the cart before the horse.
A modification of that old saying is needed.
But which one of Trudeau’s minions would dare to say, “Mr. Trudeau, you are making another big mistake. You’re getting the residents before the housing.”
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Don’t blame the West for Putin’s aggression
Dear Editor:
I see so many letters to the Editor written by one Jon Peter Christoff about the war in Ukraine. All are cleverly disguised but obviously biased in support of the aggressor, Russia.
You don’t have to be very astute to read between the lines to know that he is against the western democracies and supports Russian totalitarianism and aggression.
His most recent letter clearly demonstrates that he blatantly blames “Western democratic leadership for creating a pending world famine … by escalating war, death and destruction.”
He praised Russia for trying to create a safe corridor to ship Russian grain from the Russian-destroyed city of Mariopol, but didn’t mention that Russian President Vladimir Putin is blocking any shipment of Ukrainian grain. But most of us know that we can’t believe anything that Putin says.
He closes his letter by blaming the Western democracies for causing “the starvation of millions of people worldwide.” He says “shame on us.”
He conveniently ignores the fact that Putin is solely and 100% to blame for the invasion and almost complete destruction of the cities in the sovereign and non-aggressive country of Ukraine. He fails to mention the horrible death and destruction of innocent civilians, the displacement and total chaos created in Ukraine.
Shame on you Christoff.
Ted Bajer
Kelowna
Reducing garbage starts with retailers
Dear Editor:
Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins says “people have to start looking at their garbage.
Well, I did look at my garbage, and it is full of unnecessary plastic wrap from producers and manufacturers. They sell their product, take their money and look the other way; meanwhile the consumer gets blamed for the waste.
Much of this waste cannot be avoided by the consumer. For example, my cucumbers are individually wrapped in plastic, then wrapped again as a package of three. My peppers are packaged in bags of six, my broccoli, cauliflower, apples, and nearly all produce is unnecessarily surrounded in plastic.
One large warehouse sells all of its produce in plastic packaging with barcodes because it does not have scales at the checkout.
On Jan. 1, France banned most plastic packaging on produce, shifting the responsibility of waste to the producer.
Desjardins claims the consumer needs to be educated about waste. I agree, but the producer of the waste needs to be regulated before it gets to us.
Don’t get me started on the waste of delivery packaging created by online shopping and restaurant takeout.
Kelly Nixon
Lantzville
