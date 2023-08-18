As the sun sets on another Penticton Peach Festival, I find myself brimming with gratitude for the remarkable journey we have shared over five days.
Penticton’s signature event has once again woven its magic, uniting families, friends, and visitors from near and far in unforgettable memories.
As the president of the Penticton Peach Festival, I am honoured to reflect on the wonderful moments that unfolded and extend my heartfelt appreciation to the incredible volunteers including our board of directors, our generous sponsors, and all our attendees who made this event possible.
The stories and feedback that have reached our board of directors, detailing the shared laughter, the sense of belonging, and the magical experiences that attendees have enjoyed, reaffirm the profound impact of our event on families.
From first-timers coming from Nova Scotia and Nevada being blown away that our local businesses rally as sponsors to make the entertainment free for everyone to reading a comment from a family with a child that has muscular dystrophy
getting top-knotch treatment at Shooting Star Amusements to create great memories.
I am particularly moved by the realization that our commitment to keeping the Penticton Peach Festival a free, family-friendly event has a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals.
A touching anecdote shared by a dedicated volunteer echoes in my mind. She recounted her parents’ longing to attend the festival in its early days, back in 1948 when a mere $1 entry fee stood in their way. Today, we stand proud as stewards of a tradition that has not only remained free but has also expanded to include the Home Hardware Kids Zone and Valley First Kiddies Day filled with face-painting, entertainment, and bouncy castles — all accessible to families at no cost.
In a world where rising food costs and the burden of rent can weigh heavily on families, the Penticton Peach Festival continues to be a place where generations can gather, laugh, and create lasting memories without financial barriers.
This achievement would not be possible without the unwavering support of our sponsors, whose dedication to our community’s well-being shines brighter than ever. Your generosity empowers us to uphold the spirit of inclusivity, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can partake in the festivities.
In closing, I extend my deepest gratitude to each and every volunteer, director, sponsor, vendor, performer and attendee who has breathed life into the Penticton Peach Festival. Your presence, your smiles, and your shared moments have enriched our community and made this festival an enduring symbol of family fun.
Shawna Guitard is president of the Penticton Peach Festival.