Why was Pathways so prematurely defunded?
Dear Editor:
Further to Jamie Carter’s letter “Ministry fails again, this time Pathways” (Herald, Dec. 14) regarding Pathways Addictions Resource Centre defunding. I would like to quote something I heard Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions say on “CBC World at Six” on Dec. 9.
“...Do I know that our health care system is under tremendous pressure fighting two public health emergencies and unrolling the largest vaccination campaign let alone the fact that we do not have a fully built addictions care system? We are going as fast as we can."
If the "addictions care system" wasn't fully built, why was Pathways so prematurely defunded? Was the $500,000/year (a drop in IH’s budget bucket) and Interior Health’s inability to admit they were nowhere near ready to single-handedly take on the addictions issues in the South Okanagan, more important than the clients cut adrift into a non fully functioning “addictions care system”?
Sherry Ure, ND, Chair
Pathways Addictions Resource Centre
Lake-to-lake bike lane is not just for cyclists
Dear Editor:
I would first like to disclose that I am a year-round cyclist, property owner, property taxpayer, SUV owner and ICBC contributor who resides in Penticton.
I was very much opposed to the new cycle track on Martin/Fairview, although it would benefit me personally. I changed my mind.
I have ridden this route more than a dozen times on various days and walked it twice during our recent snow event because the sidewalk was un-shoveled and impassable. I came across few other cyclists, although there has been an uptick, odd, considering the time of year.
The thing that changed my mind about the need for this lane?
I came across seniors on their four-wheel scooters, and people in wheelchairs who could now get to the grocery store. This lane is maintained by the city, it will be cleared of snow (unlike the sidewalks of private residences and businesses along the way).
This is not just a cycling track. This is a year-round transportation corridor for all Penticton residents, especially the mobility challenged/handicapped. In the spirit of Christmas, some people in Penticton may want to start thinking about their fellow man (and woman) a little more, and about themselves a little less.
George Murai
Penticton
There’s still hope for America - Liz Cheney
Dear Editor:
U.S. Congressperson Liz Cheney is the female equivalent of outstanding, courageous and principled American, the late Senator John McCain.
Will Cheney be the U.S. presidential candidate of a possible desperately needed new third party, "The Independence?”
Is it possible the U.S. Congressional 1/6 Insurrection committee of which Cheney is vice-chair result in ex-President Trump and his associates being charged with conspiracy of the U.S. Capitol Insurrection and injury and death of the innocent?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Don’t blame council, blame provincial govt.
Dear Editor:
The seizing of private property for what can only be described as miniscule unpaid taxes is a medieval concept and belongs in the trash can. That a person with money can waltz in and rip off an unfortunate taxpayer by getting a house in a tax sale for next to nothing and subsequently make around $300,000 profit on the back of that taxpayer’s misfortune is a morally abhorrent practice.
First this vendor should be deleted from the City vendor list. While the vendor operated within the law there is an unresolved ethical issue that leaves the taxpayer unprotected.
Second: The seizing of property for unpaid taxes is allowed by the provincial government. The fault does not lie with Penticton council — the fault lies with provincial governments that have allowed this wholesale theft of property to continue unabated.
I very much expect that this would never have come to light except for the fact that the current provincial government is in a fight with Penticton council and a chance to give this council a black eye was too good to miss.
In my opinion this action by the B.C. government was a “get even” action. They saw a chance to make Penticton look bad and jumped at it. Tax defaults are common in municipalities. Where was the Province’s outrage over tax defaults before and what better way to do a number on this council than to get the Ombudsperson to do the dirty deed.
That said, it is time this outrageous theft of taxpayer property ended in Canada.
City councils can put liens on property with appropriate fees to cover their costs. When the property is eventually sold the City automatically regains its money. Appropriate escalating interest and fees to protect taxpayer interest can be included.
A standard letter with a contact number should be drafted by the City to be sent to anyone in default of their taxes giving them their options.
If the default continues and the property becomes a “nuisance property” then we have bylaws to cover that.
This is not a Penticton problem. It is a B.C. problem: Most likely a national problem and moreover it is a “big government” problem and long overdue for a change.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Front-line workers should be the priority
Dear Editor:
Re: “Interior Health job posting for environmental health officer” (IH website).
I recently saw this add and I am curiously trying to make sense of the posting. In fact, I went to the Interior Health website and there are 106 pages of job postings. Wow!
The fact is, the government health agencies are laying off health care workers throughout the Interior Health region, and then they are hiring “environmental health officers” and to do exactly what?
With the environmental word in the description I have to wonder what exactly will they be doing? Does this have to do with the environment? Or health? Or treat the patients that arrive in the emergency departments?
We, that is us taxpayers, are paying these people that will fill these newly created positions at $72,000 per year, aren’t we? Does this really make sense? Is what they’re doing really “health care?” Do the numbers add up? Is there anyone else that will dare to question? Just curious.
Deborah Johnson
Oliver