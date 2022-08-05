Canada produces 1.5% of world’s emissions
Dear Editor:
It seems that self-labelled humanist Patrick MacDonald is busy at it again this week with not one, but two letters to the Editor in the Penticton Herald, including the most recent in the Aug. 4 edition.
The first letter extolled the virtues of having a drama teacher as prime minister of Canada, which I really thought didn’t need a response.
The vast majority of Canadians have been waking up to the impact of having a drama teacher, who doesn’t believe in economics as leader. Whether it be the raging inflation, severely impacting middle-class families and seniors, or the extravagant spending of taxpayer dollars on virtue signalling projects that will do nothing for the environment, but impact the financial lives of Canadians for many generations.
So with this in mind, MacDonald in his most recent letter had to go to the old environmental movement cliché for the 1960s about Canada’s oil being dirty.
What I find funny about such statements is that those who make them remain silent about the strip mining for lithium in countries with no environmental regulations and in some cases with child and slave labour, to manufacture batteries for their Teslas.
MacDonald states proudly, that as a humanist, he will continue to speak out about issues that negatively impact the general population. Funny then that he never speaks out about the economic hardships caused by the drama teacher’s policies, the floundering of government services including health care, and the deliberate pitting of Canadians against Canadians.
First of all I would never brand all of those who claim to be humanists with one brush. That would be like branding all secular people as the same.
What I find interesting about so-called humanists in MacDonald’s ilk, is that just like religious fundamentalists, they adhere to their science doctrine, without question, just as the fundamentalists adhere to their bible without question.
I, myself, do neither as I suspect many Canadians do. Do I believe in science? Yes. Do I believe any study is unquestionable? Absolutely not.
There is a ton of junk science out there and I will continue to question it.
So if Patrick MacDonald feels that it’s perfectly reasonable to impoverish middle class Canada to save the world, in spite of the fact that Canada still only produces 1.5% of the world’s carbon emissions, that’s his right.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Reader warns others of package delivery scam
Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, I received a notice from a delivery service that turned out to be a scam.
The notice used a logo of an international delivery service. This is how I assume that the scam would work.
The notice by email told me that a delivery was attempted and no one was home to sign for the delivery, but they would redeliver the same day if I signed up.
Of course, the sign up for delivery required me to pay a small fee of less than $1.50, which would have required me to give payment information.
That would give the perpetrator the information needed to use my credit card.
The notice did say that I could pick up my package at the company warehouse, which I attempted to do.
When I tried to get my package the clerk at the warehouse told me the tracking
number I had did not match the tracking numbers they use. If I ever received such a notice again, I would immediately contact the local depot and check out if my tracking number matches theirs and I would never pay a small fee for delivery rather than attempt to pick up a package myself.
I hope none of you has already been scammed by this simple, but costly scheme.
Jenelle Mitchell
Kelowna
Short-term rentals are hurting Salt Spring Island
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tighter limits on vacation rentals,” by Joe Fries (Herald, July 20).
As a former resident of Salt Spring Island, I believe a major contributing factor to the rental crisis is the rapid, uncontrolled growth of short-term vacation rentals, which have drastically reduced the availability of long-term rental accommodation in many tourist destinations as well as contributing to rent increases for the few that remain.
The proposed solution of a vacancy tax on the 20 per cent of properties that remain vacant for more than six months a year will do nothing to improve the situation because they’ve never been part of the long-term rental inventory, rents would be too expensive for the average worker even if they were, and the owners like to keep these vacation properties at their disposal 12 months a year and likely pay whatever tax was required to do so.
Since there have never been more than a handful of rental apartments on Salt Spring, long-term rentals have normally consisted of either single-family homes or guest cabins/guest suites attached to the homes of permanent residents.
Many of those residents are suddenly discovering they can make a lot more money renting them to tourists at $250 a night than renting them to employees of local businesses, ferry workers, musicians or hospital employees at $1,200 a month — and it appears about 400 of them are currently doing just that.
This problem is not unique to Salt Spring because it’s being faced by tourist communities all over the world including major tourist destinations like Paris, Rome and Barcelona (which is implementing restrictions on short-term vacation rentals in order to try and bring back affordable accommodation for its workers).
Ann Jessey
Qualicum Beach
We can all learn from Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Dear Editor:
On Aug. 7 and 9, 1945, atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, two non-military targets, killing 230,000 people. Today’s nuclear weapons are thousands of times more destructive.
Given the present danger posed by NATO’S first strike policy, why has Canada refused to join 122 countries that have signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons?
When will Canada respond to the request of Setsuko Thurlow, a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, to “acknowledge Canada’s contribution to building the first atom bombs, express regret for the deaths and suffering they caused, and sign the United Nations Nuclear Ban Treaty.”
David Ramsay
Brentwood Bay
Email: letters@pentictonherald.ca