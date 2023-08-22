Concerned for welfare of homeless man’s cat
Dear Editor:
Recently I witnessed an upsetting scene and I am hoping Penticton residents can help out.
I saw a homeless fellow standing in the parking lot of the Wholesale Club store, in the full sun; it was 34 degrees. I noticed he was holding a cat that was wrapped in a blanket; the cat was struggling to get away. The fellow's bicycle and belongings were strewn around him.
I was concerned to see an animal contained this way in such heat so I drove to the BC-SPCA to see if they could help. I was referred to the Animal Control office next door. There I spoke to an employee who noted the details and told me she would go to the lot to check on the cat.
When I called the next day, she told me she had driven to the lot and taken water and food for the cat.
Apparently this man is known to them and the local SPCA. He gets his kennel from the SPCA and it appears the cat lives in it.
I told her I’d also seen him cycling down Industrial Ave. towing a wagon behind him with the cat kennel perched on top.
When I asked, she said it is legal to transport a cat in a kennel, but it very much looks like this cat lives in one. She said they are limited in what they can do because there was no bylaw to enforce.
I also reported the problem to the BC- SPCA Animal Cruelty line. They were more interested particularly because the cat would not have regular access to food and water. The agent who took my report indicated it would be given to an Animal Cruelty Investigation Officer, but he was unsure what could be done.
And this is why I am asking for people’s help. If you happen to see this homeless chap with a cat in a kennel, especially in the extreme heat, please take a moment and call the BC SPCA Animal Cruelty line at 1-855-622-7722 to report it. Hopefully the more calls they receive, the more likely they will take action.
It appears this poor fellow does not know how to care for an animal and I am very concerned for its welfare.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Buy a newspaper on the day of your child’s birth
Dear Editor:
Something positive I want to share.
When my children were born in the 1960s and later when my grandchildren were born, I saved a newspaper that was printed the day they were born. May they live to be an old age they will still be able to hold that paper in their hands and read the news of the world, the sports, the climate, the cost of various things, etc. the day they took their first breath.
The newspaper is not an expensive item and does not take up a lot of room in storage.
Lydia Edwards
Penticton
Dog parks should be handicap accessible
Dear Editor:
Re: “Dog owners howling for better parks,” (Herald, Aug. 17).
As a handicapped person, it would be nice to see more dog parks that were handicap accessible.
Nick Thompson
Penticton
One of the great people you meet in a lifetime
Dear Editor:
This letter is to give notice of the passing of a dear friend, a great lady: Wally Karnine.
Although Wally passed in May, many may not beware of this as sadly there was no Celebration of Life or funeral service.
I met Wally 20 years ago when I moved to Penticton. I was a big fan of Tupperware, so opened up my Yellow Pages to find a rep and there she was. And so started a beautiful friendship. It didn’t take me long to see what a special person she was. Not only in her business did she excel, due not only to her work ethic, but her simple kindness and generosity was overwhelming.
We became quite close and it was easily apparent no matter where we were — Oliver, Cawston, Keremeos, Kelowna, OK Falls — people not only knew her, but easily shared how wonderful she was and were always so thankful for all her help in many ways. She seemed to know when people needed something more than Tupperware and was quick to help them out.
Wally was crazy about her granddaughters and showed this in many different ways, spending time with them, making things for them (handmade sweaters depending on Disney’s theme that year). Her husband Wolfgang made a two-storey dollhouse for the girls complete with furniture and clothing. The list goes on. As with her clients, friends and family, we were all a labour of love to her. She was a great teacher to me.
I was planning to see Wally one morning in May, but received an email saying she had slipped away in her sleep. It’s still tough as we had so many good times and laughs and I got so many great lessons from this wonderful lady.
I’m sure more than a few of you will be moved by her actions, her living and her passing. She was truly one of a kind.
Soar on dear Wally. I’m sure you’re having a blast bowling or taking awesome photos or recruiting a newbie to the business.
I miss you every day and just know you and your beloved Tupperware will live in my heart forever.
Gayle Chandler
Penticton
City’s new bike lanes are a wonderful asset
Dear Editor:
The bike lanes are a wonderful asset to the City of Penticton and are being enjoyed more and more by all different users. Thank you to City representatives for making the decision to install these lanes and for committing to finish the project.
Seniors, young people, tourists, all take advantage of these lanes and they are continually busy during the season. They will be phenomenal when they are completed.
Margarita Nodwell
Penticton
NDP dropped the ball on Kinder Morgan
Dear Editor:
MP Richard Cannings’ complaint that an additional $3 billion loan to Trans Mountain is unjust, conveniently skirts the fact that this is a financial debacle created, in large part, by his own party (Herald, Aug. 11).
Essentially it represents a loan from the Canadian government to itself, thanks to its buying the TMPL and creating another Crown corporation.
Put the economic fiasco in perspective. Kinder Morgan was poised to complete the new, expanded line, as a business venture that was also very important to our overall economy. However KM encountered relentless various interest group objections. Some Indigenous groups objected in principle and with jurisdictional claims while other Indigenous groups, recognizing financial benefits, favoured the project.
Meanwhile, the noisy ascetic objections emanating from an affected city also substantially hindered the process. But the real and effective impediment derived from B.C.’s NDP government’s anxiousness to curry favour with environmentalists, support the Indigenous element opposed, and abet the usual groups keen to protest for protest’s sake. B.C.’s roadblocks to the development combined with the national Liberal delaying actions, ostensibly to appear environmentally pure, proved too much — and Kinder Morgan finally threw in the towel.
So thanks to the high-minded ineptitude we now own an hideous cost overrun pipeline project when the country would have had it free with the tax and royalties rolling in. A dreadful taxpayer waste and those responsible should acknowledge their share of the blame.
Jean Thomas
Okanagan Falls
Two great articles in this month’s Macleans
Dear Editor:
If you don’t get Macleans magazine by subscription, I would highly recommend buying the September 2023 issue on the newsstand.
It headlines with a photo of the devastation of Lytton caused by the wildfire last year.
It goes on to try to predict what life will be like for people living in Canada in the year 2060. That may not be you, but it will be your children and grandchildren.
A second article that is also important regards how rich people attempt to get around the rule of law in small Prince Edward Island — like they do in every province in Canada.
Well worth the price of the magazine.
Frank Martens
Summerland