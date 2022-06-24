I’m getting tired of rock biopics. After Rocket Man and Bohemian Rhapsody — both good films — they should give it a rest.
But, early reviews of the new Elvis movie by director Baz Luhrmann have been stellar. Austin Butler, who plays the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, is a virtual unknown. He worked as a child actor on Hannah Montana and later played a member of the Manson family in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Casting an unknown — a la Christopher Reeve in the first Superman movie — is a good move. We want to believe we are watching Elvis, not a major star playing Elvis.
Tom Hanks has second billing as Col. Tom Parker. It will be interesting to see if Hanks plays the King’s manager as a sympathetic figure or villain.
Luhrmann lit up the screen 20 years ago with his take on Moulin Rouge, starring Nicole Kidman. If anything, the new Elvis film will look dazzling.
Elvis opens in wide release today which is an unexpected boost for the Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival, which also begins today.
—————
Wow! Penticton has come alive once again. This weekend there’s the Peach City Beach Cruise (love it) and the Elvis festival (love it), along with dozens of other special events up an down the Okanagan Valley. The following weekend in Penticton is Canada Day, which also includes the Rotary Ribfest at its new location at Skaha Lake Park.
—————
Just to make everyone feel old, in case you missed it Brian Wilson, the genius behind the Beach Boys, and Paul McCartney both turned 80 this month. Prince William turned 40.
—————
Thanks to the guys from Discovery House for having me out for the day at the Father’s Day Family Fun Day last Sunday in support of the men’s recovery facility.
In my role as editor of the Penticton Herald, I was one of the “celebrities” (for lack of a better word) in the dunk tank. Thanks to the public for $1,730 in pledges. I promise it will be double next year.
I never knew there were so many people unable to throw. The only successful ones to hit the target on me were Joe Fries’ kids (who were moved up due to their young age).
—————
Last weekend, the Detroit Tigers recognized one of my favourite baseball players from the 1990s — Cecil Fielder.
In 1990, he hit 50 home runs for the season (a big deal in those days) and it went down to the final game of the season. His historic homer came in the fourth inning. Tony Phillips, who was on base at the time, was more excited, it seemed, than Fielder.
For good measure he added a 51st homer later in the game. I identified with him at the time because he was an underdog. After a short stint with the Blue Jays, he went to Japan for a season. The Tigers were the only team to give him a second chance.
—————
Now here’s a unique fundraiser — the Men in Underwear Fashion Show presented by Okanoggin Barbers and in support of local triathlete Jen Annett. This one-of-a-kind event will be held Monday in the Cannery’s backyard at 198 Ellis St. Tickets are $20 and available in advance from Okanoggin Barbers. And no, I’m not one of the models.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.