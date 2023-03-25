Penticton council needs a core study
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton locks in 9.5% tax hike (Herald, March 17).
I write this letter realizing that some are going to say that I do not live there any more so why should I say anything.
I guess because Penticton was my home and still has a place in my heart. In addition, I also have many friends there who pay taxes, as well as myself.
In my opinion, this new council missed an opportunity to commission a true core study.
For those of you who wonder what a core study is I will set it out.
A core study looks in this case at the municipality and the programs it offers along with the number of staff. Staffing and programs have ballooned over the past few years and I believe we have more than 300 employees full time.
The budget keeps climbing, yet Council has not taken the time to go line by line through the budget deal with irrelevant or non-productive programs. They just keep adding and adding.
Governments at all levels should have core studies every five years say to eliminate unnecessary or improperly working programs.
This also necessitates them getting into the budget more than accepting the staff recommendations. Do not get me wrong. Staff are great, but a municipality is run by staff, directed by council.
Anyway, the last core study we did was in or around 2010. It’s time Council to get your teeth into this.
Mike Pearce
Richmond
Mr. Pearce is a former city councillor and mayor of Penticton.
Asking readers to help solve a mystery
Dear Editor:
I am trying to trace any relative of the late Margaret Sinclair who died April 8, 2013. She had two daughters, Donna Pelech and Carol Peter. There were also grandchildren, Kathryn, Daniel and David Pelech.
We have two letters sent to my wife’s mother in 1938 from James Duncan Smith who was Margaret’s brother, and he refers to my mother in law as “Auntie Jeannie”.
James (Jim) was tragically killed in action in North Africa on April 14, 1941 and is buried in Knightsbridge Cemetery west of Tobruk. These two letters have always fascinated us and it is only recently we have managed to identify who sent them.
We would be delighted if the letters could be returned to the family as they may be a link to the distant past.
I would appreciate any response.
Brian Findlay
Aberdeen, Scotland
Add, don’t subtract to art gallery’s funding
Dear Editor:
The Penticton Art Gallery is much more than an art gallery. It is a learning, innovative and inclusive hub. The art gallery’s influence extends far and wide. We are enriched by exposure and connectivity to different cultures, world issues and sensitivities.
The upcoming Ignite the Arts community week and festival is a demonstration of these values. The array of events offered and numerous community businesses participating is a testament to the art gallery’s support and worth.
Why cut the PAG’s budget when we can enrich our community and support like-minded businesses in Penticton?
Furthermore, this community week and festival has the potential to become an expansive yearly event attracting people from elsewhere, thus bringing more attention and dollars to Penticton.
Susan Austen and Sandra Henson
Penticton
Spring is the season of manifesting itself
Dear Editor:
If there is a Creator, spring has to be the season of it manifesting itself.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Happy to see couple enjoying the bike lanes
Dear Editor:
I sure like seeing the Penticton bike lane being used by other residents in town, especially when I can see it keeps them safe.
Nothing says love more than a couple in the prime of their life out for a ride on their mobility scooters together down the bike lane. Can we just rename the bike lane in their honour?
Penticton's Lake to Lake Neighbourly Mobility Lane?
Chandra Wong
Penticton