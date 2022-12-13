The announced sale of HSBC bank to the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is significant for a number of reasons.
First, though based in London, HSBC’s roots in Hong Kong and Asia must play a dominant role in that bank’s strategy for the longer run.
With China exercising increasing power in the former colony, HSBC undoubtedly wants to minimize its activities in countries that are becoming increasingly alienated from China.
Certainly, the recent policy position enunciated by Ottawa with respect to Asia indicates a more realistic policy in dealing with China. So, while HSBC Canada has been very profitable in recent years, now is a good time from the parent company’s point of view to sell off its Canadian operation.
HSBC is a major institution in the UK but is not likely to become outright adversarial towards China. Moreover, having a base in London provides access to the European and trans-Atlantic financial markets and could be a friendly institution for China in those important markets.
Of course, the sale of the Canadian operation to the Royal Bank marks the end of an important and interesting history in banking in BC. It was back in 1964 that the Social Credit government of W. A. C Bennett proposed to establish a chartered bank in the province.
Bennett believed that, if B.C. was to fully realize its economic potential, it needed to have a national financial institution based in Vancouver. Having tried unsuccessfully to get any of the existing Canadian banks to shift their headquarters to Vancouver, he sought to establish a new bank with which the provincial government would hold a dominant position.
While the concept of a Vancouver-based bank initially attracted substantial support, over time the business community became increasingly concerned about the projected role for the provincial government.
Also, the federal government became concerned, fearing that other provinces might wish to follow Premier Bennett’s lead and that, in turn, might well limit the ability of the federal government to implement monetary policy.
In 1966, the Minister of Finance introduced proposed changes in the Bank Act that essentially prohibited provincial governments from directly controlling any bank and from voting any shares held indirectly by public pension funds or other Crown corporations.
Not discouraged by these changes in the Bank Act, Bennett and his Social Credit supporters obtained a license and started up the Bank of British Columbia with branches in both Vancouver and Victoria and then in other urban centers across the province. Eventually, branches were opened in Alberta and in eastern Canada.
But even as the bank grew, it ran into difficulties and came close to failing. The Department of Finance stepped in and allowed HSBC to purchase the bank and its 41 branches in 1986.
This purchase coincided with the U.K. government’s agreeing to return Hong Kong to control by China in 1997.
That decision, in turn, caused a significant outmigration from the colony to Canada. Given that HSBC enjoyed a close to 80 per cent market share in Hong Kong, a substantial percentage of those coming to Canada opened accounts with the Canadian subsidiary. This led to a rapid expansion of the Canadian operation.
Now, the sale of the bank to RBC would have significant adverse impacts for B.C. First, Vancouver will no longer have a bank headquarters and all the employment that implies – both with the bank itself and ancillary service such as lawyers and suppliers of materials needed by a head office. But, particularly in B.C., the end of HSBC will greatly reduce competition in personal banking. HSBC, for example, has reliably led the market in competitive rates on mortgages.
The proposed merger will require approval by the Department of Finance, the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the Competition Bureau.
While it only occupies 2 per cent of total banking assets in Canada, it is much more important in B.C. Before signing off on the deal, regulators should require RBC to divest the vast majority of B.C. branches to one of the smaller Canadian chartered banks such as the National or Laurentian.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.