Climate conference hypocritical exercise
Dear Editor:
As the “end is near” media reports are coming fast and furious, it can only mean one thing. It’s COP 27 time where thousands of enviro-warriors will jet to a luxury resort in Egypt to gnash on Black Sea caviar, while sipping $500-a-bottle champagne in their $2,000-a-night hotel rooms, so they can tell the little people of the world (that’s us) to suck it up and quit consuming so much.
Of course Canada, even though we contribute only 1.6 percent of greenhouse gasses, will have one of the largest groups attending at 300 plus, all paid by our tax dollars. You will see headlines like “Hottest eight years on record” plus many more, echoing doom and gloom.
You will note small qualifiers on all of these breaking stories noting this is not a new report but simply a “greatest hits” compilation put out by the IPCC spin doctors, who aren’t in fact doctors or scientists.
The IPCC, a political organization that claims to be a scientific one, will do their best to extort billions from industrialized countries like Canada under the guise of assisting poor, third world countries who they’ve convinced that the droughts and floods they have experience in millennia, are the fault of those rich countries.
Woke, left wing governments will send massive amounts of their citizen’s tax dollars to the IPCC, which will filter said money through their massive bureaucracy, while enriching themselves, from which a trickle will make it to said Third World counties, filtered through corrupt governments and bureaucrats until a drop gets through to the people that need it.
The anti-oil movement will prod all of their followers to send guest columns to media like the one in the Nov. 16 Penticton Herald urging us to stop using fossil fuel, now.
This simplistic and unworkable solution shows the so-called environmental movement for the simple anti-oil movement and green industry shill that it is.
Just ask Europeans trying to stay warm this winter how workable this is. So instead of using our ingenuity and to make the most important invention in the history of transportation, the internal combustion engine, even more efficient and less polluting than they are now, governments are pushing us into inefficient and expensive EVs without any thoughts of the power grid or any other negative impacts.
Instead of anti-oil rhetoric driving climate solutions, give us rational changes we can believe in and get behind and before you demand sacrifices from us, show us by example.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Trudeau has lost his ‘Wonderboy’ status
Dear Editor:
I really cannot agree with Ann Saunders defending the prime minister (Herald letters, Nov. 12).
To skip events such as Remembrance Day ceremonies means “To avoid doing something you know you should do” (Cambridge Dictionary) which of course is what Trudeau (“Wonderboy”) did and what the headline correctly reported.
Remembrance Day is always held from the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, in every year, so he knew this and as prime minister could have attended and paid his respects and thanks to all veterans; and then join the conference referred to a little late, but with good reason, and miss a few photo ops.
And I query — how can he stand there and promise thousands of Canadian dollars to various countries when so much is needed at home.
Sadly, he is no longer “Wonderboy” — the wonder is the Canadian people wondering what will he do next. We already know that he is going to take part in a drag event, apparently the only world leader to do so — what an honour.
Probably all the others are working in their offices or actually with Parliaments in session. Trudeau is seen all around the world in various photo sessions. Sometimes in local dress to the embarrassment of all concerned.
The best photo-op of all would be so good to see him take his cardboard box with his bits and pieces and walk right out of Parliament down Parliament Hill.
Does anyone have a wish list.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Livestock produces more greenhouse gas
Dear Editor:
One of my favourite sources of information is that from George Monbiot, because he backs up his statements as an environmentalist with facts on the ground.
His recent article stresses the futility of the last 26 climate summits in reaching conclusions about the prevention of catastrophic climate breakdown: to leave fossil fuels in the ground and to stop farming animals.
None suggest phasing out fossil fuels completely, not even extracting less. The only action suggested for stopping animal farming is that they should be “managed.” Not even “reduced.”
Livestock farming accounts between 16.5% and 28% of the world’s greenhouse gases.
This is more than all the world’s transport (plane, train, cars, and trucks) emissions, and growing fast. In the last 20 years meat consumption has risen by 58%.
Livestock farming is the world’s greatest source of methane yet appears to be completely ignored in the climate summits. Why? Like the fossil fuel industry, livestock corporations have been pouring money into public persuasion, using tactics first developed by tobacco companies. “Smoking is good for you.” “A diet based on meat is good for you.”Ask your family doctor.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Will doctors ever catch up to veterinarians?
Dear Editor:
Had to take my dog to the vet yesterday, and the bill for the less-than-15-minute visit was $104. I then went online and found out that an in-person visit to a family physician in California would set me back $104 US.
However the same length of a patient visit in B.C. will net a family physician around $30 Cdn. Will the long-overdue raise that is coming in February even things out, or will the physicians here still be playing catch-up?
Yvonne Andre
Campbell River