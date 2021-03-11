Zoom connects seniors with family
Dear Editor:
I just attended a virtual baby shower and met a host of new inlaws, among them the mother of the guest of honour, my new daughter-in-law.
This elder mother is disabled and has lived in a seniors care home for several years. She has no relatives on this side of the country. On Zoom, she got to see a dozen relatives across the country including Britain whom she had not seen in many years. She was literally beside herself with joy to see and interact with family again.
The recreation staff obviously must have facilitated the technology part for her, providing a laptop, but it took a family member to plan and co-ordinate this event. It took the baby event to trigger the idea of family get together, otherwise the senior mother was languishing lonely in a care home.
I wanted to remind families what a quality of life boost this technology can be for those isolated in seniors homes. I'm sure the recreation staff will gladly help their residents to have regular family visits on Zoom if one tech savvy family member takes the time to gather the rest of the family members far and wide around the computer.
I don't expect that every senior in residence will be equipped with a laptop, but with all the money facilities have saved during this lockdown, it should not be too much of a stretch to fund a few laptops for the rec department to use amongst its residents.
The highlight of this event for me was seeing the effect that this family dynamic had upon one elderly, disabled, lonely person. For two hours of fun and laughter with every generation present, this person was part of it again, and probably dreaming about it since.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Greyhound shelter flatly turned down
Dear Editor:
The location of the winter shelter at the old Victory church is considered by the city council, the nearby Charles Manor residents and businesses the most inappropriate site for such a crisis shelter.
It is evident by the many letters to the Editor, a petition served on council by the nearby business and senior community of Charles Manor, that the citizens of Penticton fully support and applaud the unanimous decision by city council to deny extension of the temporary winter use permit for another year despite the dictatorial attitude and vitriolic comments by Minister David Eby against our dedicated mayor and
council. The council should not be subject to such behaviour by a Minister and stick to their rightful, legal and wise decision to close the shelter despite Eby’s threats and fear mongering.
Desiree Franz, a self-serving employee of the non-profit that’s under contract by BC Housing to operate Victory church, and organizer of the protest rally, showed a complete disregard for the concerns of senior residents and local businesses and should stop blaming council for the mess BC Housing has created.
The Minister, BC Housing and PDSCL derelict attitudes fly in the face of the Penticton’s “Good Neighbourhood Bylaw” and should not be tolerated any further. The lack of engagement by the Minister, BC Housing and PDCSL with the City is unethical and deplorable.
BC Housing and the City needs a permanent short/long range solution. The City offered BC Housing the use of the City- owned former Greyhound bus garage shelter, but BC Housing flatly declined this golden opportunity.
BC Housing should think outside the box and move the hygiene center and facilities, the mobile restrooms from Gyro Park to this revamped centre, big enough to include a day lounge during the day instead of customers being thrown on the street like animals. Such a centre would provide a safe compassionate facility with assistance and funding from BC Housing, the City and provincial/federal grants.
Major Claude Filiatrault (RCAF ret.)
Penticton
Council hasn’t yet learned from history
Dear Editor:
When cities begin, rules are put into place by our forefathers to prevent future havoc on city design. Rules such as zoning laws, agriculture boundaries, master plans and OCP’s. These rules are put into place so when developers come into town and presents to council their ideas on how to “make Penticton a more beautiful place to live in,” there are guidelines they can follow to prevent this havoc.
When these rules are bent, broken or twisted to such an extent it outrages the public, the link between City Hall and residents is fractured and trust is lost. Case in point to our present day, in our beautiful city of Penticton, Council is once again poking at East Skaha Park. Clearly they have not learned from past council’s mistakes.
In June 2018, a Parks and Recreation Master Plan was drawn up by Urban Systems. The plan is a sound one if it is adhered to. But today, sadly, this is not the case.
I have repeatedly sent emails asking if staff, Council, Parks and Rec people have actually read this document because based on their current behaviour, they clearly have not. Other than JoAnne Kleb who responded, no one from our City Hall or Parks and Rec has responded.
In the pages of this document words like “park protection, encroachment and honoring our heritage” are written. I will give you an example: on page iii — the core meaning of Public Park was developed and approved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Steering Committee in late 2016. The steering committee consisted of 17 members of the community both in City Hall and out. 5 municipal core staff team was also involved.
Page iv speaks of the residents placing high value on park land and wanting these parks to be protected from inappropriate development in perpetuity. Inappropriate development they say — fast forward to page 31 where it’s talks about encroachment on park land: it reads: The City of Penticton recognizes that there are a number of private encroachments into existing land. There shall be no further encroachments into public park land and existing encroachments will be managed to ensure removal of encroachments where considered feasible.
We use these documents to guide us as a City where greed, ego, and other motives can impact us as a whole.
Karen Brownlee
Penticton
Vacation rentals add to the problem
Dear Editor:
In response to the recent uproar regarding the temporary shelter for the homeless and its imminent closure by the end of the month, it does seem short-sighted when the municipal government (regardless of who’s responsible) to issue the closure of the shelter.
Individuals are far less likely to pose a risk to the community if their basic needs are being met. Shelter is a basic need. As far as the current homeless situation goes, it could be argued that there is simply no hope, especially if pharmaceutical companies continue to fund governments and line doctor’s pockets and lifestyles with hidden stipends and gratuities.
Perhaps what we all could do going forward is to circumvent any possible future problems that might contribute to the homeless. Let’s talk about vacation rentals.
The 2014 population of Penticton posted on the internet was 34,200, two years later the census reported our population as being 33,700 and the current City website states the same as 2016.
In the past five years the housing boom, both between the lakes and on the hillsides suggest that we should have more than adequate housing as our reported population growth doesn’t support the housing boom. I recently listed my home for sale and four of the four offers were from out-of-town investors — all of whom wished to turn the property into a vacation rental.
In a line-up at City Hall last week, a local resident was there to licence four vacation rentals. People who are in the service industry are not financially able to pay for the very small amount of long-term rentals that remain as the demand is high and the supply is low. There seems to be no limit to what can be charged.
Our community desperately needs our service providers from the tourist industry to the workers that keep the cogs turning in our beautiful city year round. It doesn’t take much to connect the dots so why can we not come together as a community to ensure that this doesn’t continue to happen? Homelessness is no less pretty if the reason they ended up there is the direct result of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer.
Come on Penticton, we can do better than this.
Brenda Collier
Penticton
Pandemic is not time to close the shelter
Dear Editor:
I am writing in regards to the shut down of the temporary homeless shelter in Penticton.
It is my understanding that the closure of this shelter is, in the mayor’s words, “nothing new.” This is an annual occurrence and should come as no surprise to the public.
However, I must argue that this year is anything but “nothing new” and the circumstances we have found ourselves in, in the midst of a global pandemic must be strongly considered here.
The 42 people who reside in this shelter will have no choice but to live on the streets of Penticton. This, more than ever before, is an unacceptable living situation for these people. The coronavirus has, and will, continue to spread, now with multiple variants threatening the health and well-being of our community.
By rejecting the application to extend the temporary use permit for the shelter, council is putting not only the residents of the shelter, but also every resident of the city, at further risk.
Change has been a prominent factor in our everyday lives over the past year, and this instance should be no different. We have all had to learn flexibility and patience in the fight against this virus, and have been in it together since day one.
The residents of the temporary homeless shelter have been anything but exempt from the trials of this pandemic.
Now is the time to stand with them, as human beings, as fellow citizens and keep them safe in these unprecedented times.
I ask mayor and council to please take a moment to consider the well being of our people and the reality we find ourselves in today. They have the power to make a difference in the lives of these residents and prevent an unnecessary risk to the people of our city.
We will overcome this virus, but sacrificing the safety of the homeless in our community will only set us back.
All year, we have had to enforce new rules and regulations, and it has made an incredible difference in saving lives. Now is not the time to be steadfast in enforcing an old template that was not drawn up in consideration of the circumstances we now find ourselves in.
This has been our fight since the beginning, please do not leave anyone behind. We will get there, but we must get there together.
Kayla Rogall
Penticton
Where does Penticton compare in B.C.?
Dear Editor:
Penticton is becoming embroiled in a controversy regarding the shelter beds provided to homeless people.
The impression I have is that Penticton has done (and agreed to do with BC Housing) a large number of beds to accommodate the homeless people in our community. This is only an impression.
It would be interesting to see some actual facts and figures as to how many units Penticton has provided in comparison to the city’s overall population.
I am sure BC Housing could provide this information and then also show per capita figures for other cities in British Columbia. Having some valid comparisons with other communities will hopefully allow a more logical discussion between those involved in the controversy.
John McLeod
Penticton
Park preservation over economic development
Dear Editor:
It would appear that nothing has been learned from the Trio debacle other wise what is being proposed would not be considered without authorization from the owners of Skaha Lake Park.
That’s right, I said owners.
Taxpayers en masse need to be given true facts and not have a decision based on the return info of 280 people or some special interest group. To do this and take it as approval for whatever the proposal might be is wrong; very undemocratic and inconsiderate as park preservation is key, not economic development.
It seems that little consideration has been given to the needs of the total family if you are “pushing” for a liquor license.
B.C. Liquor Board specifies conditions to be met before granting any liquor license:
(i.) receiving written comments in response to a public notice of the licence application,
(ii.) conducting a public hearing in respect of the licence application, (iii.) holding a referendum.
As far as tear down of the old building is concerned, it seems that what might replace it will have to be on a much smaller scale. Since the current building partially occupies provincial space, it would mean that any new structure would have to be moved back to be on city land.
Such a building would have to be appreciably smaller as it must be 30 metres in from any riparian area (creek behind the present boat trailer parking.)
Also, where would the replacement green space come from if a new building is built on city land? The whole premise of a park is to promote and preserve green space not destroy or remove it.
It would seem that the Parks Advisory Board is a lame duck group in that many of the ideas put forth seem to have fallen on deaf ears and general recommendations from staff have been considered instead. What was the purpose of the advisory group in the first place if what it submits seems to die on the vine?
Finally, what is being proposed for the park and marina does not totally follow the research that taxpayers paid $120,000 for from Urban Systems.
After hearing the report by Urban Systems regarding recommendations for Skaha Marina and Park at a council meeting, I am wondering as to why Urban Systems was consulted in the first place.
It would seem that council was flush with cash which we know is not true. Why pay for advice or suggestions that you aren’t going to follow?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Tired of justice system going soft on criminals
Dear Editor:
I would like to ask the general public “how would you feel if your son, brother, daughter, sister, mother, dad or even a friend was assaulted by a narcissistic coward who obviously feels a sense of entitlement?
A long time ago, my father told my three brothers and I that anyone who sucker punches a person or assaults a woman is not only a coward, but is someone with no moral compass.
Enter Thomas Kruger-Allen.
Our justice system needs major changes when they allow a criminal who has left his victim brain damaged — resulting in the victim’s life changing forever — to only receive a five-year sentence, less enhanced time served.
All Brad Eliason was trying to do was to protect two young women from being assaulted.
One of my sons was suckerpunched years ago from behind by a low life. The police never caught the attacker. My son had to work through years of rehab and has, for the most part, restored his life. I’m so proud of him.
I hope you can do the same Mr. Eliason.
I’m just so sick of the excuses why someone like Kruger-Allen gets to use — excuses that result in lighter sentences. Did the justice system not realize that (as the Herald article indicated) Kruger-Allen was on bail for another prior assault conviction when he assaulted Brad Eliason?
It was also noted in the same Herald article that Kruger-Allen is awaiting trial in May in a separate case that alleges he assaulted two people in a downtown Penticton apartment in October 2019.
I wonder if Kruger-Allen’s lawyer will use the same excuses in defending him in this alleged assault.
Probably.
And the justice system will no doubt again give him a lighter sentence because of it.
I’m now 70-years old and have known a number of people who have had very “challenging” upbringings. None, that I remember, have turned out to be criminals.
It was also noted in the Herald, “Conversely, the judge cited as mitigating factors Kruger-Allen’s relatively young age, good work history and family support, progress in counselling and other programs while behind bars, plus his guilty plea and expressions of remorse.”
Really? I’m so impressed.
And I bet his victims are also very impressed, especially Brad Eliason who has said, “I have lost everything.”
Five years is such a joke, especially since it won’t even be five years. Now that is injustice. The justice system is more empathetic to criminals than it is to the victims.
How many times must it be quoted, “the punishment doesn’t fit the crime?”
People have had enough.
Wayne Murphy
Penticton
Summerland’s roads in terrible condition
Dear Editor:
Re: “Send solar project to a public hearing,” (Herald, March 5).
Brian Wilkey, your letter in Friday’s Herald hits the nail on the head. Summerland’s roads are in terrible shape — the understatement of the year, especially outside of Pharmasave on Main Street, just to name one example.
Donald Ross
Summerland
Vassilaki, Eby need to play nice in sandbox
Dear Editor:
Regarding the recent exchanges between our mayor and Housing Minister David Eby, I think that John Vassilaki’s decision to get into a pissing match with the provincial higher ups was a little inappropriate.
However, I don’t disagree with his points. The shelter was promised to be temporary until something more permanent was established, and that “temporary” solution was becoming more and more permanent.
We have a duty to help those less fortunate than us. But, Penticton has taken on more of that duty than other places in the Okanagan.
In my opinion there are two options:
1. Have a civil discussion with BC Housing and Interior Health. Agree to take on more of the burden of caring for the precariously housed, but demand more resources to do so, properly and responsibly
2. Actively work with other communities to help them build the right infrastructure to help with the load of the people in need.
We, as a city, are doing neither of those things.
Katie O’Kell
Penticton
Many benefit from work of Pathways
Dear Editor:
In the days before COVID-19 changed all our lives, I would spend at least two weekends a year at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, selling copies of “A Good Word in Season.” It was a fundraiser for Pathways Addiction Resource Centre.
What struck me was the number of people who approached me to say how much Pathways had changed either their own lives or the lives of a relative or friend. Not everyone purchased a book. Some just wanted to tell me how important it was that we had Pathways in our community.
Harvie Barker
Penticton
Past time to get rid of the Royal freeloaders
Dear Editor:
My letter is about Royals who should have disappeared at same time as the fall of the British Empire. In today’s world, I think it would be great if Jolly England kept and supported their neverending bag of mixed bag of Royal freeloaders at home.
Canada has its own royalty that keeps breeding and dwelling on the past even though the “poor mes” from back then, has been replaced by today’s “give mes.”
Canada has many of its own people who have suffered hardships, learning life can be a bitch. However, they also recognized that they have the opportunity to carve out a good education and decent life with the will to fill their own grain bins.
The pandemic has no guaranteed end in sight but, with hope, it won’t be around forever, not like the Royal freeloaders mentioned above. Every mother believes their daughter is a princess and every son a prince... at least at the time of birth.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Some hanging on by teeth and toenails
Dear Editor:
Penticton has provided for several housing facilities in recent years that accommodate the homeless and lower income families and seniors.
But nothing is enough — now or ever.
As our population grows, so does the number of people living on the edge of the idealized good life.
Pretty young Melissa panhandles downtown and sleeps rough. I go with her to buy $20 worth of groceries.
Vince has heart trouble and has access to social services. We chat while waiting for the bus. He shows me his new watch, bought with money from the bike he now can’t use.
Some people are hanging on to life by teeth and toenails. They’re every bit our community as are our solid citizens.
These housing-challenged strands of Penticton’s shared fabric are stressed and uncomfortable. These same feelings spread into the tapestry of our larger, settled lives. There’s fear and distrust in both sectors.
“They’re not our problem” rings loud and hollow. We’re all each other’s problem whether we want to admit or embrace it or not.
Local organizations that work with the homeless and others at the fringes of rooted society have a deeper understanding of the people and the problems. What can be provided to help the housing-challenged? Can aid organizations and the city council — including BC Housing, Interior Health, and the RCMP — work together in shaping a plan of action? People dislocated from housing must be assisted until at least summer when more agreed-upon, long-term arrangements can be established.
Bricks and mortar are only part of the solution. Decent housing is a start for the homeless and lower income families, but there’s also need for organized support services addressing mental illness, drug addiction, training for employment that provides a liveable wage, and ways to have positive involvement in society. The province holds most of the purse strings for these initiatives.
Too many silos define us all: societies, government departments, organizations. We need to find equitable ways of servicing and saving our cherished community from being torn apart by anger, bigotry, and a rigid sense of entitlement.
Merle Kindred
Penticton