Confusion made flying to Seattle a nightmare
Dear Editor:
I recently flew from Kelowna, to visit my daughter in Seattle. We have both had our two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines so we felt confident that the trip would be safe.
Flying into the U.S. was not a problem.
Coming back into Canada was a nightmare. Dealing with Canadian officials made me think of the classic Three Stooges, with Curly, Moe and Larry jostling each other around, confused with no one knowing “what’s what” with hilarious consequences. I’d laugh except my travel experience was far from funny! It was frustrating, time-wasting and expensive.
I was denied boarding in Seattle, because my 72-hour COVID test was deemed expired as it was 10 minutes past the time it was taken 72 hours prior. I had to scramble to book another flight and pay an additional US$300 for another rapid test.
During the five-hour lineup to get the test, I talked to other victims of this insanity who had been denied travel because the test was two minutes over the limit. Ninety minutes to get through Customs and Immigration at YVR followed by a long wait for my less-than-ideal connection — in all, it took me 12 hours to return to Kelowna.
I feel for the Canadian border service officers, CBSA, Transport Canada, RCMP, Health Canada and airline agents who are tasked with administering confusing and changing rules emanating from Ottawa under extremely stressful conditions.
We and they need leadership, consistent and sensible rules to follow.
In my view this is sadly lacking. But why should I be surprised when the pandemic first started, the bright lights in Ottawa told us that wearing masks wouldn’t help, and later, that you have to pay to quarantine in a hotel if you fly, but can enter the country by road with no quarantine?
It makes me think, do Larry, Curly and Moe in Ottawa have a clue what they are doing or do they just make stuff up on the fly (if you’ll pardon the pun)?
Susan Clayton
Kelowna
Display kindness through sincere smile
Dear Editor:
Following the killings of four members of a family for being Muslim on June 6 in London, Ont., Justin Trudeau suggested to Canadians that “the next time you see a woman in a hijab or a (Muslim) family out for a stroll, give them a smile.”
Due to seemingly plentiful incidents of hate-motivated crimes, his thoughtful request can be applicable to a wide array of such inexcusable attacks. I feel that offering a sincere smile can be a healthy and powerful, yet relatively effortless, potential response by caring individuals to acts of hate targeted at other identifiable-group members of society. (One might also wear anti-hate symbolism.)
I decided to do this as my own rebellious response to the (as anticipated) acts of racial/religious intolerance that soon followed Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory. Anti-Trump demonstrators’ catchy slogan was “Love Trumps Hate.”
Not much for the non-family “love” part, I would do the next best thing by offering a smile. But when offering a smile, one should do so promptly. In my first attempt, with a passing woman wearing a Muslim head scarf, I hesitated long enough (likely for fear of possibly offending her modesty) for her to catch my blank stare and quickly look away. Bitterly ironic, the opposite of my intended friendly gesture was therefor likely perceived by her.
I made sure not to repeat the mistake, however, as I passed a middle-aged Black woman along the sidewalk. To me, she had a lined expression of one who’d endured a hard life. I gave her a smile, and her seemingly tired face lit up with her own smile, as though mine was the last thing she’d expected to receive. We always greet one another, since then, and converse when awaiting the bus.
In social climates of heated emotions and violent intolerance, it may not be enough to just not think/act hateful; we also need to display kindness, perhaps through a sincere smile.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
It’s imperative that we support local news
Dear Editor:
These days, when I open my newspaper I'm always wondering whether it's the last time I'll get to read my favourite column or get a story about what's happening in our community. Due to years of government inaction and the hostility of big foreign players, Canada's news industry is dying.
Here's the thing, though: Canadian storytelling matters. Whether it is on screens or in our newspapers, whether it is about a new initiative to support local businesses or about a new after school program — our stories tell us who we are as a society. So if these stories disappear, so do we.
And that’s the crux of my fear. Canadian storytelling is going extinct and the government is simply standing idly by.
An election will be called any day now. I want our candidates to know that my vote comes at a price: if you don't offer substantive solutions to the Canadian news crisis, you can forget about my vote.
I hope my fellow readers, my fellow community members will join me in demanding more from our elected officials.
Pam King
Kelowna
Policing needs to be matter of priority
Dear Editor:
Maybe the brazen armed robbery at the Ogo’s ice cream parlour across from Penticton City hall will cause a re-think on police spending.
It’s a matter of priorities and putting needs ahead of wants in the spending pile. The basic obligations of municipal government include the provision of adequate police and fire services, utilities, roads and sidewalks, and sanitation. Everything else is discretionary.
Most understand that there’s an increase in crime, and that the Penticton RCMP is undermanned and overworked. The solution seems obvious; more money for policing and less for the “nice to haves.”
And no tax increases are necessary.
Police usually don’t stop a crime; they show up after the fact. But a strong and visible police presence is a deterrent, especially in high crime areas. Maybe old fashioned foot patrols can help. The police get to know the problems and the perpetrators, and vise versa. This can lead to criminals being apprehended or moving on when the heat becomes too uncomfortable.
We shouldn’t expect the Musical Ride to come clattering down Main Street and drive out the miscreants and undesirables at point of lance, but some foot patrols would be good. They also build engagement, trust and co-operation with the community. Bike patrols are useful too, and a couple of police horses would be real community favorites. Nobody will ever complain about horses.
We need to reform our revolving door justice system with meaningful consequences for criminals. This has a powerful deterrent effect. We have to shake our heads over the two tier justice system devised by the Liberal’s Bill C22, and supported by the NDP. This provides alibis and discount sentences to members of selected racial groups who are convicted of a crime. The same legislation proposes to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for criminal use of firearms.
There are no two tier consequences for crime victims; they suffer the same no matter who the perpetrators are. Catch and release is for fish, not criminals.
Policing is a Provincial and municipal responsibility, but laws are established in Federal legislation. There’s an election in the offing and we should ask what the candidates have to say about this. There should be some clear differences.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Canada is on fire, here’s what to do
Dear Editor:
There are more than 300 wildfires burning across British Columbia, with dozens more in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Driven by the extreme heat wave that rolled across the country earlier this summer, these fires should make one thing crystal clear: climate change is real, it’s here and our politicians aren’t acting at the scale and pace we need.
For years, Justin Trudeau has tried to style himself as a climate leader while failing to do the two most important things to tackle the climate crisis — stopping fossil fuel expansion and legislating a just transition for workers and communities.
Canada is on fire and we need our government to step up and do what’s necessary to put it out.
Peter Labanic
Kelowna
Ex-cop whitewashing Capitol insurrection
Dear Editor:
As a rule, I am not a letter writer, but I am so appalled by the letter written by Bob Sherman (“Crocodile tears from U.S. police,” Aug. 10), I feel I must give a response.
To preface my reply, I will say that I was a policeman for 29 years and as part of that I was a member of the tactical/riot troop for 25 years. Due to my size I was always up front and in the centre, so I have seen my share of strikers, protesters and rioters over the years.
Sherman clearly showed his seditious colours, once again, trying to minimize what happened on Jan. 6, which was horrendous to say the least.
Whether a person is a security guard at a mall, Capitol police in Washington or any other officer of the law, they represent law and order and are the good guys.
Anyone interrupting their function through confrontation and violence is breaking the law and are the bad guys.
Sherman, obviously, does not get that, nor does he understand that weapons include mace, pipes, baseball bats and the myriad of other weapons used on Jan. 6 are, in fact, weapons and don’t have to be an AK-47 or AR15 to qualify.
Whether the Capitol was prepared or not has nothing to do with what happened with thousands of armed rioters storming one building being held back by less than 200 police.
Sherman has never been in the trenches fighting for the good of all, otherwise, he would not be mocking the trauma and death suffered by those officers as a result.
His comments about the rioter who was killed makes my skin crawl because he has no basis to say that and is just chirping the words of deniers and liars once again.
Sherman should feel darn fortunate that we are providing him with a safe haven up here so he doesn’t have to deal with the stupidity going on in his homeland and he should know that we don’t take kindly to his misinformation and outright lies.
H. Bowes
Vernon
Letter seems more like propaganda
Dear Editor:
Bob Sherman’s opinion (Herald, Aug. 10) seems to be one formed of the history books developed by the propaganda system of a victorious power, a little less fulsome than Life Magazine's propaganda magazines that neglect Canada's contribution the Second World War effort.
History is not objective. History is based partly on perceptions whether First Nations or others. Quoting Donald Trump dilutes Sherman’s credibility considerably.
I denounce the unrepentant celebration of conquest of foreign lands whether at Mount Royal or Plymouth Rock.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Politics colours cop’s view of Jan. 6 events
Dear Editor:
Re: “Crocodile Tears from U.S. police (letter, Aug. 10 by Bob Sherman):
I have read this writer’s opinion pieces with a certain respect. He writes well, indeed, eloquently.
However, bias may be behind this scathing review of the U.S. Capital Police as is made evident by “another pawn in the never-ending clown show directed by the out-of-control left-wing Democrats.”
The writer speaks of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and suggests House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “wanted this to happen” (the writer’s word), including, I presume, the trashing of her office?
“This may not mean much to Canadians” is a huge compliment. Thank you sir.
I can only wonder what has caused this unfortunate gentleman, this U.S. citizen, with apparently scant respect for “Canadians’ mentality to be in unhappy exile, suffering in our “northern welfare state” (as Canada was described by Stephen Harper in a speech in the U.S.).
I do hope this gentleman never has occasion to use our “left wing” universal health care or suffer the indignity of his offspring using our universal education system, or require the protection of our “left wing” gun laws, ungoverned as they are by the NRA.
What a ghastly and “disturbing” punishment that would be .
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Deny unvaccinated people public access
Dear Editor:
We should all readily and willingly recognize that it is everybody’s right not to be vaccinated. It is also everybody’s right not to associate with anybody who has not been vaccinated.
At this point in time, it is well established the COVID-19 virus has developed into a pandemic, and it would seem sensible to accept that it is only by accepting the anti-virus vaccine it will be terminated.
Considering the massive outbreak in Kelowna, our civic leaders should consider it their duty to adopt and implement policies to deny all unvaccinated people access to all public institutions in our city, as well as all businesses and workplaces that are open to the public, effective immediately.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
Opening U.S. border ignorant, arrogant
Dear Editor:
The insanity of letting vaccinated Americans enter Canada shows the lack of political understanding of COVID-19 and its highly contagious Delta variant.
How many more Canadians will die after reopening our borders to Americans — when many states flagrantly ignored the spectres of COVID — is unknown.
That looming, continued tragedy should not shock anyone once COVID/Delta spikes start upward again. Those needless infections and deaths will rest firmly on the hands of our politicians who apparently haven’t the basic wherewithal to put health and safety before our economy.
Nor do they seemingly understand how to smartly grow and manage our economy safely in the face of this pandemic, and various other pandemics on our global horizon.
Maybe once COVID body counts reach those of the 1918 Spanish flu will our feckless leaders see the light.
But by then it will sadly be too late for those Canadians who died from political ignorance and arrogance.
Peter W. Russland
North Cowichan