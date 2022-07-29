A checklist for those who support Poilievre
DEAR EDITOR:
Re: “No desire to engage in personal attacks,” (Herald, July 27).
It seems that valley’s federal Liberal apologist and Justin Trudeau’s No. 1 fan, Patrick MacDonald has magnanimously supported my and many other’s right to believe that Pierre Poilievre is the solution for the mess Canada is in.
However, in our support of Poilievre, we also support:
1. A balanced budget over mortgaging future generations of Canadians to the hilt for virtue signalling, wokism.
Check!
2. Freedom to question mandatory mask wearing and hastily created vaccinations, after the disastrous two-year plus, COVID crisis, that severely impacted the world economy, cruelly separated families, created rifts between loved one and friends and is still ongoing with no end in sight.
Check!.
3. Allowing qualified professionals, educated in universities in good reputation and standing, with reasonable oversight to deal with the chronic and dangerous shortage of health professionals.
Check!
4. Allowing Canada’s oil and gas sector, which is the cleanest in the world, to continue to provide the world an alternative to dirty Russian and Middle East oil and gas.
Check!
5. Allowing protesters to voice their opposition to government-imposed mandates that negatively impact Canadians.
Check!
Thanks Patrick for clarifying that for me.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Housing proposal shot down over bike lanes
DEAR EDITOR:
For years council after council has reiterated that we must increase density in the downtown area yet Council turned down a seven-unit townhouse that included two car garages on July 19, 2022 because of the congestion they previously created on Fairview.
With Council’s latest decision refusing development of a townhouse complex we now see the negative effect that bike lanes in the wrong place; have on this community: We refuse multi-unit complexes in the downtown area because it interferes with bike lanes. Priority of bike lanes is resulting in congested streets and upset residents that are being forced into living with needless frustration in their daily lives.
What are Council’s priorities? We need to ask this in the coming election.
This new townhouse complex would have allowed residents to charge their electric vehicles on their property: A benefit when you are trying to get people to part with gasoline vehicles. Because as many as 14 vehicles crossing the bike lanes to exit this seven-unit building created a hazard for cyclists the developer was turned down.
We don’t have enough housing in Penticton. A good example I know personally is residents living in housing that should have been condemned years ago but are so grateful to have a roof over their heads: even if it is leaky and covered with tarps; they stay and endure.
Housing is desperately needed in Penticton, but according to Coun. Julius Bloomfield traffic crossing those bike lanes was a concern as there is no alley. Well there was no alley before the advent of the bike lanes.
Bloomfield doesn’t live in Penticton. Should Bloomfield be influencing decisions on installing bike lanes or refusing housing that affects the residents of this city?
The frustration of area residents over the impact bike lanes have on traffic, density and parking on Fairview should been foreseen.
Why install bike lanes where garbage trucks need access?
Why install bike lanes if it means preventing new construction such as this townhouse complex.
Since when did bike lanes become more important than housing?
We need people on council that understand how to prioritize the needs of its citizens. To do that they need to live in this city: It is not good enough to work here then go home to lower taxes in another jurisdiction.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Our flag appropriated by white supremacists
DEAR EDITOR:
Re: “Pamphlet an attack on Canada’s history,” (Herald letters, July 27).
Last month The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (antihate.ca) launched an educational program “to give parents, educators, and community members tools to identify and intervene when a white supremacist movement is grooming and recruiting children.”
I want to thank letter writer Bill Shumborski for bringing attention to their document “Confronting and Preventing Hate in Canadian Schools," which can be read online or downloaded as a PDF from: www.antihate.school.
My question is: Did Shumborski actually read it?
He states: “This document labels the Conservative Party as ‘racist’...”
Firstly, the words “Conservative Party” do not appear in the document.
Having said that, it does state: “They (alt-right/Groypers) sometimes attempt to infiltrate mainstream Conservative political parties to influence change. The specific Canadian flavour of this worldview is seen on many college campuses, often under the banner of “Canada First.” In 2020, McMaster University Conservatives were scrutinized for allowing members with overtly-bigoted beliefs and ties.
The terms “alt-right,” “paleoconservative” and “Canada First” are deliberately misleading to sanitize the ultimately hate-motivated agenda and values of its believers.
Secondly, Shumborski states the document “directly attacks the Canadian Ensign.”
Really?
From the document: “Canadian Red Ensign,” Canada’s flag until 1965 has been appropriated by white supremacists to symbolize their desire to return to a time when Canada was whiter, before multiculturalism became national policy and celebrate colonialism. Context should always be considered.
The Red Ensign is still flown by Legions, some military veterans and others without a hateful agenda. However, a teenager with a Red Ensign profile picture merits a second look because of its prevalence in young white supremacist groups.
Text without a context is a pretext.
David Buckna
Kelowna
