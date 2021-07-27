Zero consultation, zero understanding
Dear Editor:
Thank you to Joe Fries for writing the article “IH admits poor uptake on new counselling services” (Herald, July 21, July 22).
Fries’ articles illustrate how poorly planned and executed Interior Health’s strategy of bringing its addictions treatment services in-house.
When the mandarins at Interior Health made their decision to end its contracts with Pathways, they did so after zero consultation with Pathways and with zero understanding of the contract terms. They were invited to meet with the board of Pathways and they refused. They even had to ask us to extend the contracts by a few months just so they would comply with the notice requirements.
Months later, the evidence that they had no concept of what they were doing is clear in the poor patient uptake, the desperate request for cash to open their facility, the ridiculous intercom system that embarrasses and stigmatizes, and the fact Interior Health now admits having ignored the reports they received on a monthly basis (or perhaps they just forgot to prepare their official before the meeting with council).
My very real concern is that, as Interior Health is only servicing one-tenth of the numbers that were formerly served by Pathways they will start cutting addictions treatment funding and funnelling the money into different cost centres.
When Interior Health told the public that addictions treatment services would improve, perhaps they were misquoted and they really meant to say “cutting addictions treatment services will improve IH’s fiscal balance sheet?”
Interior Health’s mishandling of its addictions treatment services will result in fewer people receiving treatment in the middle of an opioid epidemic fuelled by record profits at drug companies that last Tuesday agreed to pay billions to resolve lawsuits.
Less treatment means more negative social, economic, and criminal impacts, which costs more money and saves fewer lives.
And all the result of a decision made by a board that has no direct electoral mandate. It’s time to fix that and demand the provincial government disband appoint health boards and allow the voters to have direct democracy over their health care spending.
Paul Varga, JD
Pathways board member
Penticton
--
Terrifying experience for Alberta visitors
Dear Editor:
I received a concerning email from a couple of Albertans who visited Kelowna and Lake Country last week.
They were in town from Banff to visit their son and grandkids after a long separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On their trip home, this poor couple discovered — much to their horror — that someone had tampered with the lug nuts on their truck while they were parked in Kelowna. Were it not for the locking nut on the wheels, it’s very likely that this act of vandalism could have resulted in a horrific accident somewhere on the highway.
This is unacceptable.
Although we may never know for certain the true motives behind this act, it does remind me of the several cases we saw last year where people driving throughout our province with Alberta license plates saw their cars’ windows smashed, tires slashed, or doors keyed in an effort by British Columbians to make them feel unwelcome in our province.
These senseless acts weren’t condoned back then and most certainly aren’t now, especially when travel is reopening, and many Canadians are once again looking to safely enjoy the Okanagan while supporting our local tourism and hospitality sector.
We must all do our part to make our neighbours and fellow Canadians feel welcome while safely abiding by public health guidelines.
If you ever see anyone tampering with a vehicle or property that isn’t theirs, please report it to the RCMP immediately.
And for anyone who is ever travelling, it’s never a bad idea to “check your nuts” on your vehicle before heading home again.
Norm Letnick, MLA
Kelowna Lake Country
--
Mankind destroyed our beautiful planet
Dear Editor:
Humans getting a taste of things to come is not on their bucket list, but instead comes as a big surprise.
I totally agree with my friend Joy Lang who submitted “Let’s worry about our own planet before visiting another,” (Herald letters, July 23).
However, I believe Planet Earth was created for mankind to nourish and take care of, not destroy what a God and Mother Nature provided us with.
This obviously has never happened.
Man has the tendency to destroy anything and everything he touches.
Man is no match for the present disasters of every kind happening world wide.
Looking to relocate and destroy another planet is a pipe dream that just ain’t gonna ever happen.
Our uncared-for home is suffering for what the fires of Hell may resemble, with no turning back from the heated journey to mankind’s new home.
The population of the world before expiry, may see all humans living like John Travolta who starred in the TV movie, “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble” filmed way back in the 1970s.
Life before electronics was far better living in a much slower lane than the hurry up and wait, going nowhere today.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
--
Ongoing saga of Skaha Park marina
Dear Editor:
Well, the June byelection is passee. James Miller was the successful council candidate. Congrats to him.
The wishy-washy quasi referendum in reference to Skaha Park was a resounding success.
Or was it?
Who benefits? Is it city council and staff? Is it we taxpayers who are going to be paying for upgrade development and that some private entrepreneur will be doing our bidding for up to 25 years? Too many questions and no definitive answers.
We are led to believe that democracy was well served as stated in a recent news release published in the The Herald.
The possibility of offering a private-sector operator a contract to improve and run the facility was narrowly endorsed by the public through a referendum question attached to the June byelection. The final vote was 2,453 in favour and 2,416 opposed. Wow, what a resounding whitewash. We should all be impressed.
Nonetheless, irrespective of outcome, democracy has been duly served, or has it?
The wording of the quasi-referendum question was slanted, non-informative and somewhat vague. Nothing was definitive. The question was nothing more than a closed question to give the city carte blanche exploration for park development. Too bad something this important had to be a “yes-or-no type question where subjectivity could not be addressed.”
The mayor, in a press release published in The Herald stated, “The city is acutely aware of the interest surrounding this park and has therefore prepared a multi-step process that aims to keep the public fully informed of the steps being taken to secure a successful long-term operating management agreement for the marina lands at Skaha Park.”
This is all well and good. However, still nothing definitive. Pie-in-the-sky promises seem to be the order of the day.
The following questions need to be answered:
• Successful long term management (How long?)
• How much entrepreneurial investment will be involved (How much will we pay?)
• Will there be liquor sales involved? (Will the true meaning of park be followed?)
• Will business status quo be maintained (i.e. Nautical Dog and marina service?)
• Will there be a manager or operator (there is a distinct difference)
Like anything, else accountability and openness seem to have fallen by the wayside.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
--
Motorists kill cyclists, not other way around
Dear Editor:
All of the complaining by entitled and selfish drivers, including that of Claude Filitrault, J. Wylie of Okanagan Falls, and regular writer Ron Barillaro, is annoying me.
Who is responsible for the majority of traffic accidents? Drivers are, whether due to speeding, recklessness, etc.
Yes, I have seen the rude cyclists, as well as pedestrians and drivers.
Drivers speed, fail to signal their intentions, endanger cyclists and pedestrians as well as break bylaws, park illegally, drive through amber and red lights, and so on.
I got hurt because of a recklessly speeding driver about to leave the Chevron gas station. To his credit, he stopped to ask if I was alright but there are too many drivers like him failing to be cautious.
99% of drivers speed recklessly through a right turn and crosswalk near where I live.
Some risk accidents by stopping in hopes of changing lanes when they are supposed to drive then merge or change lanes when the line goes from solid to sectional lines.
Even neighbours are reckless drivers whether leaving home or their business.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
--
Start working on real climate solutions
Dear Editor:
Re: the B.C. Climate Preparedness and Adaptation strategy
I am terribly disappointed in this strategy that leaves B.C. without any real way to face the climate emergency we are experiencing. In 2018, the B.C. government had a framework, but now the PCAS won’t provide one until 2022. That is simply too late.
I expected the CPAS to tell me exactly what plan the government has in detail to protect us from the fires we are facing in the Okanagan and all over the province.
Almost 300 today. Flooding, heat waves, storms, and other climate catastrophes are coming but where are the specific actions that B.C. will take to mitigate them, when will the actions be implemented, what resources are required, and which government ministry will be responsible?
The CPAS principles aren’t clear and the cost of protecting our communities and who will pay for it is not clear either.
Citizens are frightened. We smell the smoke, feel the heat, see the drought. We see the news from China, Europe, and Africa. We are anxious. We are informed. We understand the climate crisis. We expect our government to be working on real climate solutions.
This strategy is woefully lacking.
Lori Goldman
Penticton