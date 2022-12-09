Staff did not provide adequate information on Bogners
Dear Editor:
Council just approved a variance at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W. known in more recent years as Bogners (Herald, Dec. 8).
The house was built in 1915 (not 1930 as stated by city planning staff) by Dr. H.B. McGregor, The doctor was Penticton’s second physician who arrived here in 1909 to join Dr. R.B.White in a joint business, forming what would evolve into the R.B.White Medical Clinic we know today on Ellis Street.
By 1912, McGregor struck out on his own, being successful enough to build his home on Argyle and Eckhardt in 1915. He and his family lived there until 1954. The home passed into several private hands until 1972 when Earl and Violet Renaud operated the Argyle Guest Home for Senior Citizens.
By 1976, the Renauds left and the first Granny Bogners (later just Bogners) started operations. At the time it became a guest home, the zoning was changed to meet the operation of the said business.
Today we are now dealing with a 50-year old zoning bylaw that has now come to bite us in the backside.
This allows for an office building in the middle of a character/historic neighborhood that was never envisioned, I suspect, over a half century ago.
Council needs good, well-researched background information given to them by staff so that they may make well-informed decisions.
This did not happen.
More importantly, when a council is new and has three rookie councillors, staff needs to do due diligence to give the best information possible.
Staff intimated that the home was always a care home for seniors thus diminishing the potential historic value of the location. They also gave the wrong date for its age, again diminishing its historic potential..
Staff, it seems, did not inform council of a recent project called Neighbourhood Charm Project (September) that has been involving the area residents in future planning of the area. This, I feel, is negligent on the part of the staff for not doing the due diligence so that council can make a decision without looking like they do not know what they are doing.
An office building in this location, in the middle of a neighbourhood is just plain wrong regardless of the historic nature of the site.
Martin Street and Main Street have over two to three acres of empty lots that need to be developed.
I hope that the neighbours challenge this decision, a bad one in my opinion for a new council just starting off.
Randy Manuel
Museum and Archives director (retired)
Penticton city councillor (2015-2018)
Don’t be threatened by police in our schools
Dear Editor:
Kristine Lee Shepherd wants a list of why “they” think “cops” should be in schools (Herald letters, Dec. 7).
I admit I’m from a different time, but the obvious reason to me is to build positive relationships between students and the police. I have trouble understanding why marginalized students should feel threatened by police in schools. Our police force itself is quite diverse and officers selected for school liaison are likely to be the best representatives of their profession. Certainly, those few I have personally met have been of exceptional character.
While not seeing things in such black and white terms as Paul Crossley, I do note that he uses the more respectful word “police” rather than the more derogatory word “cops,” a word that carries the connotation that police are our adversaries rather than our friends and protectors.
There are so many aspects of policing that are valuable to include in our learning: concepts of law, justice, fairness, honesty, truthfulness, effective responses to intimidation, bullying, sexual exploitation and much more. Police have daily experience of these and many other issues to share. Not only should our students be interested in these issues, so am I.
John Bubb
Summerland
Trying to make sense of the meaning of life
Dear Editor:
Being retired, the only thing to do during this present cold snap is feed the birds and watch my natural gas meter whiz around.
I believe ingredients for many people around the world to become a downer are found on life’s menu selling homelessness, anxiety and stress with no hope for a future.
It’s obvious the miracle gift of life does not need an expert to identify the have from the have nots.
In my opinion, it may be far too late to repair or paint over the mistakes made 24/7 around the world. No person, especially those who are elected, have all — if any — answers to all the worldly problems.
There would be no need for questions if they truly knew all, instead of being windbags blowing in the breeze.
Millions of trees are reported to be planted to refurbish the forests. Then millions of young trees are cut down to celebrate Christmas. Huh?
Fire sensors are being hung in the forest to warn of potential fire. Are lightning strikes included in this brain wave? I always believe where there’s smoke there’s potential fire are first reported by a human.
So-called experts crawl out of the woodwork after the unknown have a firm grip such as COVID-19, cancer and many other diseases that are immune, outlasting the health of many experts. Canada and the entire world, has been painted into a corner. Mankind must face reality. Get rid of the dunce cap before time itself takes its last tick.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
What happened to offering a discount?
Dear Editor:
The District of Summerland has removed the 10% discount previously offered to customers for paying your utility bill on or before the due date.
That policy has been cancelled which amounts to a 10% increase in my utility bill.
Our new council has many people wondering — what just happened?
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
City shouldn’t borrow from utility fund
Dear Editor:
The city “borrowed” $4.5 million from the electrical power reserve to build the bike lanes and who do you think was going to pay back the borrowed money?
Surprise, surprise!
Us, the taxpayer, that is who will have to pay. Because this money was borrowed from the electrical reserve, the past city council did not feel they needed to go to the public for approval.
In fact, because of the COVID restrictions there was very little opportunity for the taxpayers to have any input.
Now we have to pay back that money through one form of taxation or another. Too many city staff and city councillors not being responsible when it comes to using our tax dollars.
It is no wonder that the public loses trust in the politicians and bureaucrats.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton