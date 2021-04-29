It is disappointing, to put it mildly, that Canada’s political leaders have taken so long to get serious about travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between April 7 and 16, 10 flights arrived in Vancouver from Delhi with infected passengers on board.
That was hardly surprising, since India is in the midst of a major outbreak, with up to 350,000 cases reported daily. India might also be the source of a new coronavirus variant.
Over the same period, flights arrived in Vancouver from Amsterdam, Dallas, Mexico City, San Francisco and Seattle, all with infected travellers aboard. And numerous flights arrived from cities elsewhere in Canada.
Bowing to pressure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered a month-long ban on flights from India and Pakistan.
But planes arriving from other heavily infected countries have not been halted. There are almost as many COVID-19 cases in Brazil, for example, as in India, yet flights are still coming to Toronto and Montreal from that country.
Then we had the spectacle last week of climate protesters marching through the streets of Vancouver and Richmond, taking the ferry to Swartz Bay, and walking to the legislature in Victoria, uncaring about the risk of bringing COVID-19 with them.
Asked if they weren’t aware that travel of this kind is discouraged for all but emergency situations, their leader told reporters that climate change is an emergency. The police did not impede them.
Whether this was the last straw, after months of fence-sitting the provincial government has announced that travel outside local health authority boundaries is now restricted unless it is essential.
The order, made under the Emergency Program Act, will be enforced with roadside police checks. BC Ferries will turn away travellers unless they say their trip is essential.
In addition, campsite bookings will be confined to applicants living within the same health authority. And warning signs have been posted at B.C.-Alberta road crossings.
The new restrictions will apply until after the long weekend, ending May 25, but may be extended.
Yet even here, uncertainty reigns. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has warned people from one city not to visit another, even when the two cities are in the same health region.
The broader question is why our leaders waited until now to get serious. Premier John Horgan’s reason for withholding such measures earlier was that he had received legal advice that imposing this kind of restriction on mobility would be unconstitutional.
On its face, this seems an excess of caution. Nevertheless, if additional police powers were needed, there was always the option, now finally adopted, of using the Emergency Program Act to confer those powers. Why was this not done earlier?
It is difficult to avoid the conclusion our political leaders have been weighted down with pleas from various business sectors, the tourism industry in particular.
In one respect, that’s understandable. But ensuring public health and safety is surely the greater duty.
There is also the concern, voiced by researchers at Simon Fraser University, that the current vaccination schedule might not be extensive enough to achieve herd immunity any time soon.
If so, this means travel limitations might have to be prolonged.