Would the real Justin Trudeau please stand up
Dear Editor:
It didn’t take long for the real Justin Trudeau to step forward, less than two weeks after the election he chose to hop on a private jet on the taxpayers dime to go visit friends in Tofino on what was Canada’s first Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Had this day been held a week prior to the election he would have acted a lot differently, likely by making a speech using his learnt drama skills with tear-filled eyes at one of the sites of the residential schools. Actions speak louder than words and his actions clearly displayed his obvious disregard.
This was wrong on so many levels, but it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone given it was done by our head Canadian hypocrite.
First of all, he was the driving force in declaring this latest national holiday where Canadians are asked to reflect on the wrongs done at the residential schools and secondly he proclaims to be the best choice for Canadians concerned about climate change.
Is he so ignorant that he doesn’t understand that the private jet he flew on added to the pollution issue that is affecting climate change or does he think he is special and only the average Canadian should be making sacrifices to combat climate change? At least when the rest of us fly we pay with our own money and the pollution created moves a few hundred other passengers as well as ourselves.
In typical Trudeau manner, days after being called out by the media for this recent embarrassment he has made yet another apology adding to his long list of previous scandals, ethics violations and indiscretions.
Canadians can expect another 18 months of these types of actions until he decides to call another snap election in his quest for ultimate power and just maybe by then enough Canadians memories will be functioning well enough to elect a more deserving candidate to be our prime minister.
Guy Bissonnette
Lake Country
Getting vaccine helped this senior citizen battle virus
Dear Editor:
As a 77-year old, with a compromised breathing condition due to emphysema, I can vouch for the effectiveness of a double-vaccine dose. I recently tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced symptoms no worse than the average head cold. A cough and runny nose were the only discomfort symptoms, but I also had the loss of smell and taste, and minor mental confusion as well.
Having experienced this, I must say that we could immediately decrease the extreme workload of doctors, nurses and other care workers while at the same time freeing up hospital emergency beds if we simply withdrew medical assistance for anyone who is eligible for the COVID vaccine, but declines for purely personal reasons.
Hospital treatment is a privilege and not a basic right.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix recently stated that of the 130 critical care patients in intensive care units 111 are unvaccinated. He says patients are receiving some of the best care in the world at the hands of health-care workers who are putting their own well-being at risk.
“Everyone would rather be doing something else,” Dix said, adding, “These numbers demonstrate again the seriousness of COVID-19.”
If doctors had not taken the Hippocratic Oath (requiring them to treat anyone who needs it) I doubt that we would be treating unvaccinated patients.
Dave Simmons
West Kelowna
Reset China relations on more favourable terms
Dear Editor:
Countries act in their interests, so it’s useful to understand China’s interests, and ask what ours are.
Priority No. 1 for the Chinese Communist regime is the perpetuation of the regime and the retention of power by the current office holders. Democratically elected governments have the same motivation, but we do have alternatives.
The Chinese have made great progress in social development, prosperity, industrialization, international trade and urbanization. They’ve even managed to harmonize state-supported capitalism with communism. The only things they haven’t improved are individual freedoms and the climate.
The regime depends on increasing development and standards of living. That’s why the Chinese have undertaken their Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to establish global economic hegemony supported by diplomatic and military efforts.
It’s a major push to secure foreign resources and markets for their industry.
Unfortunately, progress has been blighted by pillaging foreign technology and economic intimidation. Their investments make other countries vulnerable and dependent.
Cheap manufactured goods are key to expanding their influence and generating foreign exchange.
China has an insatiable appetite for foreign resources, including minerals, oil, coal, gas and foodstuffs. They can’t do without them and will make all efforts to secure access to them.
China has invested heavily in foreign ports and infrastructure, and now exerts considerable influence on the Panama Canal. They’ve even established a naval base in the Horn of Africa.
Their military bases on manufactured islands in the South China Sea, and their expanding navy, allow them to intimidate their Asian neighbours and stake out claims in the area, especially for undersea oil and gas.
Our government is sleepwalking in the face of this, while the U.S., the U.K. and Australia are wide awake. They’ve recently established the AUKUS defence pact, which we weren’t invited to join. They’ve also excluded Huawei from their 5G networks.
We need to send a signal to China and our allies with an immediate rejection of Huawei. We also need to join others in limiting Chinese influence and re-setting relations on more favourable terms.
The Chinese aren’t going to change, so we have to.
Our balance of trade with China is heavily tilted in their favor. We should be importing from less predatory countries like Taiwan and India.
We should join AUKUS and upgrade our military so that we are taken seriously. This means increasing our obsolete military capabilities and establishing a military presence in our Arctic.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Much kindness shown by highway crews
Dear Editor:
When an 80-year old, travelling with his 76- year old spouse on the way to wine country, has a flat tire and has to remove the full-sized spare from underneath his vehicle, it is a problem.
That is, unless there are two highway workers at the turnout just north of town. They immediately assessed the situation and while one was under the back attempting to pull out the tire from its cradle, the other was cranking off the flat which was firmly torqued on the hub.
Before long, the spare was attached and instructions given to locate a local tire store, Kal Tire, where we got good advice to resolve our situation.
When we thanked the highway workers for helping the Albertans, they said, “that’s what we do.” We will continue to make our twice a year visit to wine country, now for one more reason, the people.
Wayne Bamford
Calgary