Thanks everyone in the Okanagan
Dear Editor:
While travelling to Vancouver from Kelowna, my husband and I experienced serious car trouble. We asked a local firefighter who he would recommend to help us.
He pointed us to AutoMarket Okanagan, where Stephan Labossiere worked. Stephan tried to fix our car-problem, but was unable to, so went out of his way to find us a mechanic who worked on a Saturday.
Thankfully, Midas Auto Service was able to not only help us, but fit us in immediately. Fortunately, we were back on the road within three to four hours and safely made it to Vancouver.
Our thanks to Stephan and Midas for all their help.
Pat Longworth
Delta
Seniors Week a big hit thanks to so many
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the organizers, I would like to thank all those who made Penticton’s Seniors Week a successful event, with information, entertainment and social opportunities for young and old alike.
We want to thank Okanagan College, Everden Rust Funeral Services, the Penticton Public Library, Cherry Park Retirement Residence and Regency Southwood for hosting some of our events; the South Okanagan Big Band, Sax Among Friends, Kyle Anderson and the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts for providing musical entertainment; Isobel MacKenzie, Jessica Niemela, Alison Moore, Jaclyn Falk and Olga Kyaushas for sharing their knowledge; Penticton Art Gallery for providing opportunities to be part of a yarn bombing project; Penticton Arts Council, for providing so many opportunities to make art throughout the week; Randy Manuel and Doug Cox for sharing Penticton’s history; Chabendo Gelato for treats; South Okanagan Naturalists Club for introducing the pleasures of birdwatching; S.S. Sicamous for providing free tours; Cherry Park for providing a Saturday shuttle service; and representatives from Aging Well, Alzheimer’s Society, B.C. Mental Health Services, Happipad, South Okanagan Brain Injury Society, South Okanagan Loss Society, and South Okanagan Volunteer Society for taking time during the week to showcase some of the support services available in our community.
And, of course, I want to thank our community partners, City of Penticton, One Sky Community Resources, and Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre, for their sponsorship and participation in the week’s events. Seniors Week truly is an event that highlights the work our seniors organizations do together to make Penticton a community that is truly age friendly.
Thank you to all presenters and participants for making the week a grand celebration for and about seniors!
Elmie Saaltink, Chair
South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society
Penticton
Bike lanes were poorly designed, safety hazard
Dear Editor:
On South Main Street, the City installed bicycle lanes on both sides of the streets: The former existing bike lane heading north plus a new bike lane heading south on the other side of the street.
I was driving along South Main yesterday when I came across a man headed south running down the bike lane with his dog. That bike lane runs between parked cars on the side of the road and the traffic lane moving at 50 kms beside it.
Any motorist veering off their driving lane or abruptly leaving a parking space would have been disastrous for that man or dog.
Next I wondered why rumble strips weren’t installed to warn drivers.
Any biker/walker/runner using that lane heading south has to deal with cars on both sides of the bike lane.
When we were kids we used to pay to go into the scary houses at the fair. But we knew it wasn’t real. This is.
Why didn’t the City simply add to the existing bike lane heading north? That was good enough for Martin Street. They could have moved the centre lane over.
Using the above scenario as an example: On Martin Street they did a double lane and eliminated needed parking for existing businesses: Why did they take away the parking and put up barricades on a 30 kms street. Yet on South Main where drivers likely speed over 50 kms they sandwich bikers between parked cars and moving traffic? Martin St. is an eyesore that provides no needed parking for business. Do we need ugly eyesores instead of streamlined eye candy downtown?
I have seen those plans at the open houses. I took issue with some of the elements only to experience the stubbornness to proceed at all costs.
Another pending horror will be the installing of bike lanes on Wade Ave. This is a narrow street that at times is a tight squeeze between parked cars and oncoming traffic and the City is planning on narrowing it further with bike lanes.
It seems we are all going to have to live with these poorly planned decisions: Even at the cost of lives, frustration and loss of business.
It is obvious City Council hasn’t walked the walk or biked the route before lavishly spending millions of hard earned tax dollars on “wants.”
Talk is cheap. Poor planning is not.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Irresponsible to consider N. Wiltse development
Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my concerns on the North Wiltse development proposal.
I am not against development. I support densification in city centres. Every city is dealing with housing affordability, both to own and to rent. But the best developments are around transit corridors and the ability for people to live and work in the same area.
We know there is no transit now and there won’t be any in this development either. Exacerbating car traffic in areas with no hope of transit is irresponsible; particularly when there are vast areas of land ripe for development downtown. Diversity in housing with condos, rentals, and townhouses would be far more acceptable in the prime land downtown, close to beaches, businesses, restaurants, and transit.
This is where I believe the city should be concentrating their development efforts: Not clear cutting yet another huge track of forest in an area already woefully lacking in roads, access, infrastructure and transit.
Last year, the residents of the Juniper Ridge Area of Kamloops endured a frightening scare when they were forced to evacuate a wildfire. Everyone jumped in their cars and headed downhill.
Except, because there was just one access road, no one was going anywhere. It was bumper to bumper all the way down. Residents I talked to feared for their lives. With this current development, everything feeds into Pineview or Dartmouth/Warren. I think it is irresponsible that the city would even consider this when there is a potential safety hazard for residents regarding lack of access/escape.
Since moving here, I’ve seen vast amounts of land clear cut and left as dust bowls until someone purchases the property or decides to develop it. I would think in this day and age of heat domes, interface forest fires, floods, and mud-slides that someone would be aware that the trees hold the soil in place and if you remove them all at once, disaster will eventually strike.
B.C.’s forestry practices are at least partially responsible for the serious mudslides, landslides, and floods that took out our huge transportation corridors last fall/ winter. Why are we still allowing clear cutting to occur? Shouldn’t every city be considering any development with a climate change lens? It does not appear so in this case.
Lets reconsider this area for development. Let’s focus on areas where transit, access and infrastructure are already there.
Jane Thornthwaite
Penticton