The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our daily lives. I hope we have learned some valuable lessons from what seems to be an endless and constantly evolving challenge.
It is now obvious that most governments in western Europe and in other developed countries ignored the advice of scientists that their societies were vulnerable to possible pandemics.
Few nations were adequately prepared to deal with a novel coronavirus because politicians postponed expenditures for preparedness and governments did insufficient primary analysis as to what pandemic scenarios could unfold and what they would imply for the economy and society.
This failure to prepare accounts for early fumbles in acquiring needed medical supplies, from masks to testing equipment to ventilators.
Obviously, if pandemics are going to be more common, then scenario planning and stockpile inventories are needed.
It is also obvious the capacity of our health-care system is not able to rapidly expand. Skilled medical staff and even support staff such as cleaners are not sitting on the sidelines waiting to be sent onto the field. Building up a larger cadre of such people can be very expensive and may be labelled wasteful by taxpayers. The system needs to examine this question and provide some alternative strategies that can provide greater flexibility.
Then there is the lesson that no one should have had to learn: it’s blazingly obvious that when politicians start to second-guess knowledgeable experts to score political points everybody suffers. Just look at the southern U.S. states with Republican governors and/or Republican-controlled legislatures. Making the wearing of a mask a political issue is just stupid, as is ignoring social distancing.
There are two immediate practical issues that will continue to dog governments as the pandemic becomes endemic. The first is dealing with the simple logistics of ongoing delivery of masks, testing kits and vaccinations. In Canada we have some 12 different governments involved in health-care delivery so a unified approach which eliminates bottlenecks, avoids periodic over-supplies and provides a unified information strategy requires trust, transparency and minimal self-interest.
The second and more difficult issue is the non-vaccinated population. Their irresponsible behaviour has pushed the health-care system to its limits and beyond.
During the Omicron wave, these unvaccinated patients have so overwhelmed hospitals that many have had to cancel elective surgeries since staff and intensive care facilities are overrun with non-vaccinated COVID-19 patients
I believe we should treat such people the same way we treat drivers of cars who violate licensing rules.
Nobody is forced to acquire a licence; it is a voluntary choice. But, the holder of a licence needs to meet certain qualifications and indeed is tested as to their ability to drive safely, including knowledge of the rules of the road. Drivers take on an obligation to obey traffic control features, for example, traffic lights, speed limits, not drinking and driving. Violate the rules and you will suffer stiff fines and possible revocation of your licence. Your insurance costs will also go up.
Those who choose not to get vaccinated are analogous to reckless drivers in that they put themselves and others at risk.
They are, in effect, imposing a cost on those who have been vaccinated and who may need some other form of medical treatment but are denied it because the unvaccinated have overwhelmed the health-care system’s capacity.
Governments need to impose on the wilfully unvaccinated some of the burden of the costs of their anti-social behaviour.
This being Canada, they cannot be denied medical treatment if, as a result of their reckless choices, they have to be admitted to hospitals. But they can be taxed, as Quebec is planning to do.
Or, they can face high fines if they fail to show up to vaccination appointments as Austria will do if higher vaccination targets are not achieved.
These measures simply use the pricing mechanism to create incentives for good behaviour. The screams of protest would be loud when the bills start to arrive, but the unvaccinated are free-riders who impose costs on the rest of us that society can no longer bear.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.