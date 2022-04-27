Unhealthy growing debt: Summerland
Dear Editor:
Summerland council is now going to borrow up to $6.5 million to redo Giants Head Road and add yet more to our unhealthily growing debt. We have to borrow because our municipal financial system funded by taxes and fees does not have the funds for routine maintenance, so we go into more debt. This loan will be paid by a special tax levy and higher water rates.
The reason we are out of cash for routine maintenance is because of other big spending projects of little need, value or relationship to the size of the community. Such as the Solar & Storage project, little-used EV charging stations, a proposed aquatic centre at $37.4 million and more.
When you look at this grand spending you might think we are a large community but we are not. Last census puts us at 12,042 people in 5,426 dwellings, and when you do the simple math of the tax needed to support just the project spending it is grossly out of common-sense proportion.
Here is a quote from Castanet by Coun. Erin Trainer on the aquatic centre project:
"$15 million is a lot to spend on upgrading a facility that's already 50 years old, and I question whether it would stand up another 30 years. Whereas spending $30 million on a new facility is also expensive, but that's spread out over a long time and I believe this will last us longer, and serve our community down the road for future generations."
What is astounding is that there is not one word of concern of where the money comes from and where that puts the taxpayers of this community, and the off-handedness of $15 million versus $30 million, now at $37.4 million cost. The existing centre rebuild proposal was considered to be quite viable and adequate.
It would be nice if we could have everything, sort of a Utopia, but anybody with common sense knows this is not possible given all the taxes we already pay.
This is an election year for the council, and perhaps it is time to renew its profile from head in the clouds to feet on the ground.
Roy Roope
Summerland
Politicians have their priorities wrong
Dear Editor:
The world and local news of today and tomorrow’s reporting of bad news has been smothering good news for some time.
Politicians are very good at giving millions of dollars of public money away to help any country in trouble.
Politicians fail miserably on not spending money on the tens of thousands of Canadians living in poverty, with no reliable shelter, food or health care. Heaven forbid if politicians would ever think of putting a dent in their Golden Spoon by providing for the needy.
Playing catchup by spending billions on unproven fighter aircraft and other machines of war is too little, too late. There’s no way in hell Canada will ever catch up to the super powers. Canada will always rely on the United States and that is where defense money should go along with training our own people to defend North America. Unfortunately peace is not on the horizon. Machines of war will continue to kill and maim 24/7.
The public gets ambushed every day telling where to give or even scammed by the very companies the public should be able to trust.
I am happy I lived a good life with clean air, hands-on work and when a handshake was a sign of trust.
Unfortunately there’s no going back until all war machines run out of fuel and all insane instigators are eliminated before the next war should start.
Pray all you want, but no answer for lasting peace will come to any human no matter who they think they are.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Electric heat pumps good for environment
Dear Editor:
Re: “Heat pumps seem to do an inadequate job,” by Paul Crossley (Herald letters, April 23).
On the issue of heat pumps, the writer stated, "Our house was built in 2007 and the contractor convinced us to pay for the $5,000 option to install a heat pump along with what is defined as emergency heat (natural gas)."
Thanks to his choice of a clean electric heat pump all those years, his family kept tons of harmful fugitive gases and methane out of the atmosphere! We applaud you.
However, we have to acknowledge that technology has made huge strides since 2007 and modern heat pumps are vastly more efficient now and capable of keeping houses cool in summer and warm in winter temperatures down to -25C.
Given all that we know from hundreds of scientists in dozens of countries, in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report issued just a few weeks ago, it is crucial for our children's children that we all do what we can to lower GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions as quickly as possible.
This is urgent. And it is doable. There are solutions.
Buildings in Penticton create over 30% of the total emissions for the city. The recent Climate Action Plan the city adopted requires a drastic reduction in those emissions.
The ability to convert home heating from fossil fuels with technology that uses clean, renewable energy is within our reach with BC and federal government rebates and groups like CleanBC and First Things First Okanagan helping us navigate the transition.
Companies like Fortis are responsible for human health as well as shareholder profits. The millions of dollars allocated for a new pipeline should instead be directed to helping citizens and communities retrofit.
New gas hookups will never allow any town to reach its Climate Action Plan goals.
We can’t delay taking action for our planet.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Heat pump didn’t save cash
Dear Editor:
I agree with you, Paul Crossley.
I have a 1982 bungalow of 750 square feet. I installed a 2021 model Energy Star mini-split heat pump with 18,000 BTU in May 2021. I did not qualify for my rebates because I would not decommission my existing gas heating furnace and fireplace.
My hydro bill increased from $65 to $110 per month, but, of course, my gas bill decreased to $23 per month. But, when the temperature dropped below -5C, I had to go back to the gas fireplace or the heat pump would have been running 24 hours a day to keep the temperature at 22C. Fortis charges about $23 per month just to have the gas service connected and available for use. All told, I used the gas for only two cold months and then went back to the heat pump.
But, when the gas bill went down, the electric bill went up accordingly. In the summer heat, the electric bill went up also because of the cooling mode, so my total cost for gas and electrical increased for the year compared to the previous year.
One thing though, I purchased and installed mine for $2,500 when they are being advertised for $4,000 or more by most mechanical companies.
Ric James, Kelowna