On the brink of recession, Trudeau picks cherries
Dear Editor:
Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned. Vladimir Putin razes the Ukraine while the world stands by impotently.
Justin Trudeau picks cherries while Canada is standing at the cliff of a recession. Why does history repeat itself and we look in vain for politicians who have a modicum of intelligence and care for us all?
Liz Fraikin
Victoria
City council’s actions created homeless crisis
Dear Editor:
Throughout the course of history there are historical events that are started by a single act. The Invasion of Poland started the Second World War. Storming of the Bastille in 1789 led to French Revolution. The 2022 Penticton homeless fiasco was created in October 2020 with a 6-0 city council approval of a homeless shelter, wet facility at the old Victory Church.
The approval was granted by Councillors Judy Sentes, Campbell Watt, Katie Robinson, Julius Bloomfield, Frank Regehr and Mayor John Vassilaki. Thousands of our citizens told them “no.” The will and vote of the citizens were ignored.
Many citizens had the foresight to predict what would happen to our city and downtown core in the future; if this was approved. Unfortunately they were 100% correct.
We were treated daily to passed- out homeless addicts in our downtown core. Business and bank windows smashed. A violent assault of a senior female business owner. Homeless shopping carts all over our downtown core. Removal of our city benches to prevent the drug addicts and homeless from sleeping all day on.
Constant ambulance, fire trucks, police sirens all hours of the day in the downtown core to deal with overdosed drug addicts. Severe increase of property crimes and bike thefts. The public spectacle of Mayor Vasillaki fighting with Housing Minister David Ebby to close the shelter. This put Penticton in the national spotlight.
Homeless people from elsewhere are moving to Penticton. We have a great city council welcome package to offer them. Free shopping carts, well-stocked soup kitchen, a nightly roaming bus for drug injections, property crime that’s never investigated, a roaming nightly van to hand out snacks and beverages to keep up their energy as they steal our property.
Coun. Sentes will not be missed and will be remembered for ignoring the will of the public and the homeless fiasco that she helped to create and approving the 2016 Skaha Lake Parl waterslide fiasco.
The remaining councillors and mayor (excluding James Miller) will be joining her in retirement as the public votes this council out.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Who is speaking for the rest of Canada?
Dear Editor:
Things are not right in this country.
Quebec’s Bill 96 which passed into law in June 2022 has, in the words of political commentator Rex Murphy, effectively turned this country into nine provinces, three territories and the Nation of Quebec.
It has given Quebec sweeping powers to endorse a one-language-only law and enforce it.
Under the new law, anyone can file a complaint if service is improperly provided in a language other than French. Students will be denied a degree if they don’t satisfy the French-only language requirement.
Although currently it is not clear how this enforcement will be carried out given there are historic anglophones, indigenous and immigrants to consider. This bill is attempting to unilaterally alter the Canadian Constitution by giving Quebec the sole privilege to amend it, Quebec being the only province that did not sign the Constitution Act.
But the really sad part is that our prime minister says it is “perfectly legitimate” for one province to alter the constitution of an entire nation. Unbelievable.
If that’s the case then why can’t the rest of Canada adopt a one-language-only policy as well? Shouldn’t this involve more than the Quebec legislature, shouldn’t the other provinces or House of Commons be consulted if there are any changes to the Constitution? If not, why not?
Who is speaking for the rest of Canada? Certainly not our prime minister.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Most Canadians support universal pharmacare
Dear Editor:
Within Canada’s “universal” health-care system, there are important health treatments that, except for high-income earners to access privately, are universally inaccessible. Morally reprehensible is that the populace’s health seems to come second to maximizing health-industry profits.
Meantime, the only two health professions’ appointments for which Canadians are fully covered by the public plan are the two readily pharmaceutical-prescribing psychiatry and general practitioner health professions. Such non-Big-Pharma-benefiting health specialists as counsellors, therapists and naturopaths, etc., are not covered a red cent.
In Canada, somewhat similar to the U.S., people’s health comes second to maximizing profits, in particular those amassed by an increasingly greedy pharmaceutical industry. Resultantly, we continue to be the world’s sole nation that has universal healthcare but no similar coverage of prescribed medication, however necessary.
Not only is medication less affordable, but other research has revealed that many low-income outpatients who cannot afford to fill their prescriptions end up back in the hospital system as a result, therefore costing far more for provincial and federal government health ministries than if the medication had been covered. Ergo, in order for the industry to continue raking in huge profits, Canadians and their health, as both individual consumers and a taxpaying collective, must lose out big time.
A late-2019 Angus Reid study found that about 90 percent of Canadians — including three quarters of Conservative Party supporters specifically — support a national pharmacare plan. Another 77 percent believed this should be a high-priority matter for the federal government. The study also found that, over the previous year, due to medication unaffordability, almost a quarter of Canadians decided against filling a prescription or having one renewed.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock