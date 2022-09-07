Poor news judgment on truck convoy story
Dear Editor:
Hogwash! Bullpoop! Delusional! Call it what you want, but don’t call it factual or correct.
I’m referring to the column (“Headline endorsement,” The Herald, Opinion, Sept. 6) by the managing editor of The Daily Courier, David Wylie, as he tries, unsuccessfully in my view, to sugar-coat the adulatory column they printed, at the top of the front page no less, about the misguided socially inept woman from Kelowna who got suckered into the convoy to hell that disrupted Ottawa and the lives of thousands of people and ended up costing Canadians over $50 million!
This is not something to glorify, yet there it was, glory be, front and centre, our local hero-ess!
And then to compound the idiocy, the editor to tell us he/they were not promoting this kind of behaviour or this kind of person and mentality by putting the write up top — front page.
There may have been a time when newspapers, reporters and editors more or less told/reported the news without political taint.
I’m not so sure, however, given the slant of some organizations and the many periods in recent human history when that has definitely not been the case.
Media today is rightfully accused – and guilty – of social engineering and censorship; Just try and write or say something critical of or dissenting about how science, biology and evidence are being rejected or distorted in support of social “justice” (prejudice), or how corrupt Indigenous politics are, or how our legal system is degenerating into “identity” politics (today’s “woke” generation), and you’ll quickly find out how todays media picks who, and what agenda, it/they approve of.
If a paper/editor are capable of that, and practise it routinely, as they do today, who are they to claim that a front page story not newsworthy and not important to 99% of Canadians just randomly “happened” to make top billing?
They/he may actually believe his excuse, but that does not make it legitimate.
Brian L. Horejsi
Penticton
Mayor should live in the community
Dear Editor:
I read, with interest, the comments of Julius Bloomfield in his quest to become Penticton’s next mayor (Herald, Sept. 7).
He is involved in a business setting in the city, not as a bona fide taxpaying Pentictonite. Why the mention of the fact that he lives in a straw bale house in Naramata is made does not seem to have any relevance to his running for the office of mayor.
The fact that he does not reside here might tend to make one ask, “What real interest would he have in this city seeing that he doesn’t live here as a resident?” Fortunately, for him, there is no stipulation that to run or hold municipal office in an area that one must be a resident of that area.
Many other municipalities in Canada have such a stipulation. Once again, how can he, being a non-resident, possibly understand the dynamics of a community and its constituents?
The coverage in the Herald made reference to certain council members and issues dealt with. His premise is as
follows: “Bloomfield, who promised a ‘calm, thoughtful and moderate approach,’ to the issues of the day, offered no signature campaign pledges, but rather steady progress” (Herald, Sept. 7).
Wandering generalities or what? Typical political rhetoric that says nothing.
He goes on to say, “It’s about dealing with the situations, dealing with what comes across the table, it’s about pushing forward on the North Gateway redevelopment of that area, but it’s also about concentrating on what makes Penticton a great place to live.”
He continues, “Once again political rhetoric, “What makes Penticton a great place to live.”
Once again political rhetoric.
What makes Penticton a great place to live? No explanation as to why this is a great place to live or how to make it better.
Having said that here are some qualities that I feel are important for being mayor:
• A mayor must have a clear understanding of all issues
• A mayor must be able to explain issues clearly
• Sometimes being a leader must be firm or tough
• A mayor must make informed decisions in a timely manner
• A mayor must understand the community and its goals
• A mayor must be a problem solver
With this in mind and based on the quotes of Mr. Bloomfield, if you feel he fits the bill, your decision should be an easy one. If not, I encourage you to look at all prospective mayoral candidates before voting.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
So little logic to all of the world’s problems
Dear Editor:
It’s very hard to admit when addicted to writing letters to the editor. However, my solution is to blame some other power for making me spell out a true opinion.
It was reported that COVID- 19 was raging but with massive fires burning, the pandemic was placed on the backburner.
No Bonnie, Adrian or Baldrey complaining about the hundreds of maskless being evacuated together with no orders to wear a mask.
Fines for gathering of too many people — even church congregations were limited — and for what valid reason?
Included are hundreds of mixed firefighters living in a makeshift maskless tent city in Oliver.
Only the God of Fire knows where the human mixture came from.
In my opinion the world has been electronically placed on a fast track that is in no hurry to get anywhere except the planet Mars, via the Moon. The trip may become quicker than receiving a telephone call back, suggested by voice mail after pressing nearly all the numbers on the antiquated telephone.
The sidewalk tent camp in Vancouver could have been avoided at the first sign of sidewalk home improvements.
Then there’s legalizing weed, beer on the beaches, clean needles, the homeless crisis and much more malarke.
I feel much better knowing I made it on my own — not perfectly, but I’m proof life is what you make of it.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
All the rude radicals deserve Donald Trump
Dear Editor:
Rude people LOVE Donald Trump because he reflects their own anger and rudeness back to them.
It wouldn’t matter which president was in office now, whether Republican or Democrat, because any soft-spoken man will be perceived as being weak and never be able to compete with the blustery lies and arrogance of Donald Trump.
He ruined the political system in the United States.
My father used to say that the people ultimately end up with the type of leader they deserve. Maybe he was right.
Maybe Donald will win the next election, overthrow the United States Constitution, and become the dictator that the spoiled and rude radicals of the United States deserve.
June Vandermark
McBride