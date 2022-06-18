Constructing pipeline doesn’t make sense
Dear Editor:
FortisBC Energy has applied to build the Okanagan Capacity Upgrade Project running from Penticton to Chute Lake. This new gas pipeline would serve existing customers and anticipated new customers in the fast-growing Kelowna and Vernon areas.
First Things First Okanagan is a local non-profit society promoting climate action. We believe that constructing new fossil fuel pipelines in the Okanagan doesn’t make sense.
About 30% of our community emissions are from natural gas used to heat homes and buildings. Since local governments are facing a challenge to reduce emissions to meet climate targets, building additional natural gas infrastructure moves us in the wrong direction.
FortisBC Energy’s expansion of the gas market to new customers will make it hard for our region to lower the emissions which are causing global warming.
By requiring new homes to use options other than fossil fuels for home heating, municipalities can stop emissions from trending upward.
It is cost effective to install heat pumps or geothermal heating in new builds but much more difficult and costly to retrofit older homes.
Municipalities around North America are halting new fossil fuel hook-ups for home heating. We can do the same thing in British Columbia.
Heat pumps are the most efficient way to heat and cool homes. The new generation of heat pumps can be used to heat homes at temperatures down to -25 C and also provide cooling.
The recent B.C. Coroner’s report outlines the need to cool homes to cope with higher summer temperatures.
FortisBC Energy agrees that emissions need to come down to meet climate targets and are promising to develop biomethane (renewable natural gas) and hydrogen to add to the natural gas stream.
But so far, the Fortis gas stream is only 1% biomethane, nowhere near the 40% reduction we must achieve by 2030.
Given the climate emergency that we are all coming to grips with, we believe energy companies need to reconsider their business model and support clean energy. Fortis, after all, provides electricity to most of the Southern Interior so could shift their corporate focus.
Imagine life without polluting emissions coming from fossil fuel use in our homes and our vehicles.
Let’s take a pass on new gas lines in our communities.
Margaret Holm
First Things First Okanagan
Penticton
More can be done to save drinking water
Dear Editor:
Many experts have pointed out over the past few years that we waste a considerable amount of treated drinking water by using it to flush toilets, water the garden, clean the car, etc.
As our cities expand, the demand for water increases and the treatment plants will need expansion and/or replacement at considerable expense to the city taxpayers.
The blame for this lies with the fact that we have slavishly followed the design for municipal infrastructure initiated by Victorian engineers.
Of course, water treatment plants didn’t exist in their day, so we have tweaked our design to accommodate these new facilities. The experts tell us that it would be far more cost effective in the long run if we built our houses with two water systems; one for treated drinking water and the other for water which has not been subjected to this expensive process.
Here in Penticton, we have an advantage in that we already have a system for distributing untreated water. We use it to irrigate our parks, sporting fields, etc. People will have noticed signs displayed at public parks warning that the water used by the irrigation system is not suitable for drinking.
So why don’t we use it to allow for any new subdivisions to use drinking water more sparingly?
All that would be required for the developer would be to make an adjustment to the plumbing system in each house to accommodate the dual system. This should not be too onerous a task provided that the design work was done before construction commenced.
The City would have to connect the new subdivision to the untreated water supply which should simply mean adding an additional pipe to the trench built to accommodate water and sewer facilities.
So why doesn’t the City make it a condition of granting the building permit for a new subdivision that all properties in the development be built to double system standard?
The future savings to the City compared to using the current system would be significant. Presently, we have at least two new subdivisions awaiting final approval.
Penticton could become known as “the city which showed the way.”
Brian Butler
Penticton
Punt this city council of destruction
Dear Editor:
The Penticton way of life is being destroyed by this feckless city council. The only ones benefitting from these major developments are the realtors and mortgage brokers.
None of these developments are for the citizens of Penticton, but they do benefit wealthy speculators and non-residents. There is nothing to address the housing of valuable low-income workers in our city.
All of these developments are million-dollar properties.
Here is a question for this self-righteous, we-know-better-than-you council. What happened to the OCP (Official Community Plan) that was all about
public input? Has it now become the toilet paper in the bathrooms at City Hall?
Nothing over three storeys. We have moved to six storeys and now 10 storeys. The other question I have is who came up with putting 2,000 people in the north end? The great Northern Gateway of congestion.
Council has approved six six-storey developments on Power Street to house 300 people. That would mean you need to build another 30 six-storey highrises to hit 2,000 people.
The election cannot come soon enough to punt this council of destruction.
Mike Hawley
Penticton